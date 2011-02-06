Inside his library, Brewster Kahle is dancing. He smiles as he sways on the spot, an antique Victrola filling the foyer of the building, a former church, with the scratchy jazz tunes of yesteryear. He lifts the needle and the music stops, but just for now. Soon his staff will convert the aging record to a string of ones and zeroes that will live forever in cyberspace. This is the Internet Archive, and that is why Kahle, and it, are here: To make available for free, online, every bit of digital or physical information that exists. To walk with Kahle through his columned temple of knowledge in San Francisco’s Richmond District is to understand the scale of what he and his staff, which now numbers more than 100, have been hard at work for almost 25 years. In a loading area stacks of donated books await their turn on a specialized scanning machine where, shrouded behind a black curtain, a technician painstakingly copies endless pages.

We’re proud to announce the latest addition to our industrial range, the new Portenta H7 Lite. Designed for developers who want the computational power of Arduino Pro’s Portenta H7 flagship, but don’t need the video output, additional security features or connectivity.

Operators simplify everyday application management on Kubernetes. Learn how to use them, how to create them in Python, and how to evolve from configuration management to application management. We’re working to create a community-driven collection of operators for everything that’s integrated and tested everywhere. As the community gets together to share knowledge and push forward ideas and tech around K8s, we’ve been taking the past few KubeCon events as an opportunity to host workshops, community brainstorms, and industry leader presentations through a live, interactive virtual event – Operator Day. Operator Day KubeCon NA 2021 will be the third of its kind, with its predecessors gathering thousands of attendees and multiple Canonical speakers and guests.

For personal data backup, Pika Backup is a simple GNOME app with an elegant user interface. Pika Backup is free open-source tool to save your personal data into either local disk (e.g., an USB stick) or remote server using secure shell or sftp. As modern GTK4 apps, it has an adaptive UI design which is resizable and works great on different screen sizes & devices. The utility is based on BorgBackup (aka Borg), features data de-duplication technique to save time and disk space since only changes are stored for daily backups. With the power of authenticated encryption technique, it also supports password protect for your data. The app starts in a clean UI with a “Configure Backup” button to get started creating repositories to store backups. The top-left ‘+‘ icon is also present to do the same job.

Free Software Leftovers Standing on the shoulders of programmers: the power of free and open-source software Free and open-source software is growing to be a powerful tool in academic research, helping scientists to collaborate better and work smarter. Achintya Rao investigates how such software is being used in physics research, and its role in the wider open-science movement [...] Free and open-source software (FOSS) allows users to inspect the code, modify it and redistribute it with few or no restrictions. The “free” in FOSS thus refers to these freedoms, not to monetary cost. This makes FOSS particularly powerful in research, enabling collaboration between scientists working on code that they have modified, and today it is seen as an integral part of the wider open-science movement.

Dolibarr: An Open-Source ERP and CRM Solution For Business Dolibarr is an open-source ERP and CRM system written with PHP, you can use it as an ERP, CRM or as inventory management system comes to make the management of inventory and warehouse easy.

18 Open-source Free SEO tools to improve your site performance Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is essential for getting your website know, and ranked in search engines like Google, Bing, Yahoo and Yandex. Webmasters and website admins should keep their websites in shape in-order to have their website pages indexed and parsed successfully by search engine bots. SEO practice required a lot of time and does not get the results instantly as many may expect. It needs a constant website monitoring, scanning, fixing, and improvements.

Open-Source Tool of the Month: Uptycs Addresses Modern Cloud-Nati. To better understand the modern cloud-native attack surface and what is required to close security and observability gaps across cloud-native infrastructure, LinuxSecurity researchers had the privilege of speaking with Ryan Mack, Director of Engineering at Uptycs, a leading open source cloud-native security analytics provider, to discuss the challenges organizations face and how to enhance and simplify cloud-native security and observability for the enterprise.

Enterprise Open Source Summit: A Business Perspective on Open Source Open source solutions are becoming increasingly popular in all areas of business as an important part of a digital strategy to build an open and secure info-communication environment in today’s organizations. However, the successful use of open source solutions in organizations is subject to certain conditions. Solutions must meet the requirements for use in large organizations, integrate with existing info-communication infrastructure and provide continuity of business processes in organizations. We are pleased to invite everyone to participate in the Enterprise Open Source Summit, a virtual event focused on transition strategies and the subsequent successful use of Open Source solutions in the corporate environment. The summit will be held on November 10th, under the aegis of Canonical, creator of the most popular among developers of Open Source operating system Ubuntu and environments OpenStack and Kubernetes. The event will feature presentations by industry leaders in Open Source solutions – Canonical, Nextcloud, Collabora, Linbit, OpenNebula and Factor Group.

The 11 Best WordPress Plug-Ins for Supercharging Your Website WordPress is so much more than a blogging tool. This flexible, easy-to-set-up web publishing platform has served as the foundation for more than 64 million websites since its launch more than a decade ago. Its popularity has spawned an incredibly rich plug-in ecosystem that helps webmasters improve their sites in many ways. From search engine optimization (SEO), to article enhancement, to comments management, you'll find an amazing number of ways to trick out your WordPress installation's base functionality, whether you're hosting your own website or using a managed WordPress hosting service.

Acquia buys Widen Acquia, the Boston software firm that powers online content for businesses, announced on Wednesday that it has acquired Widen, a company that helps brands manage marketing online. Dries Buytaert, co-founder and chief technology officer of Acquia, said his company has “long been an established leader in managing textual website content.” Now, Acquia is looking to expand into video and audio content, as well as product information management. Acquia was founded in 2007 as a way to commercialize Drupal, an open source content management system also founded by Buytaert. As a “software-as-a-service” company, Acquia makes Drupal — a free product — enticing to paying customers by offering additional products and support services. Businesses use Acquia to build and operate websites, apps, and other digital products. Mike Sullivan, president and CEO of Acquia, wrote in a blog post that the deal is Acquia’s “fourth and largest acquisition in the past two years,” but he did not disclose a purchase price. Sullivan said the company will “immediately invest in accelerated development” of Widen’s technology, which will soon allow Acquia to add videos, charts, PDFs, memes, and social images to content. Wilden is also a leader in product information management, allowing businesses to track metrics such as the size or color of a product, or enhance marketing with digital features such as demonstration videos. Sullivan said about 700 organizations use Widen, including New Balance, Crayola, and sports retailer Fanatics. The two companies already have “numerous joint customers,” according to Buytaert. Acquia raised roughly $200 million before it was bought in 2019 for $1 billion by investment firm Vista Equity Partners, according to Pitchbook. The company has hired 500 people so far this year and has plans to “continue this rapid pace,” Sullivan said. — ANISSA GARDIZY

Document searching and indexing export - Part 3 In the part 1 we looked into indexing XML export, and in the part 2 into rendering a search result as an image. In this part we will glue together both parts with an indexing search engine (Solr) into a full solution for searching and introduce a "proof of concept" application for searching of documents. [...] Solr has a extensive API for querying/searching, but for our needs we just need a small subset of those. Searching is done by sending a HTTP GET to Solr server. For example with the following URL in browser: http://localhost:8983/solr/documents/select?q=content:Lorem* "documents" in the URL is the name of the collection (where we put our index data), "q" parameter is the query string, "content" is the field we want to search in (we put the paragraphs text in "content" field) and "Lorem*" is the expression we want to search for.

Demand for transparent CovPass apps in EU +++ Dutch gain Router Freedom In our August-September Newsletter, we celebrate the right of using a custom router in the Netherlands. We explain why every app that tackles the spread of Covid-19 has to be Free Software. We share the news of our vibrant community, following up what happened in the summertime and what lies ahead of us.