For personal data backup, Pika Backup is a simple GNOME app with an elegant user interface. Pika Backup is free open-source tool to save your personal data into either local disk (e.g., an USB stick) or remote server using secure shell or sftp. As modern GTK4 apps, it has an adaptive UI design which is resizable and works great on different screen sizes & devices. The utility is based on BorgBackup (aka Borg), features data de-duplication technique to save time and disk space since only changes are stored for daily backups. With the power of authenticated encryption technique, it also supports password protect for your data. The app starts in a clean UI with a “Configure Backup” button to get started creating repositories to store backups. The top-left ‘+‘ icon is also present to do the same job.

Cloud Energy and Semtech announced a LoRaWAN equipped rooftop solar monitoring system based on a Linux-based Kerlink Wirnet gateway and Semtech’s LoRaWan modules. Vietnam based IoT integrator Cloud Energy has joined with Semtech Corp. in announcing a wireless monitoring system for rooftop solar facilities in Vietnam. The unnamed system combines Semtech LoRaWAN modules with software and integration from Cloud Energy, which is deploying a Linux-powered Wirnet LoRaWAN gateway from hardware partner Kerlink.

Operator Day returns for KubeCon NA 2021 Operators simplify everyday application management on Kubernetes. Learn how to use them, how to create them in Python, and how to evolve from configuration management to application management. We’re working to create a community-driven collection of operators for everything that’s integrated and tested everywhere. As the community gets together to share knowledge and push forward ideas and tech around K8s, we’ve been taking the past few KubeCon events as an opportunity to host workshops, community brainstorms, and industry leader presentations through a live, interactive virtual event – Operator Day. Operator Day KubeCon NA 2021 will be the third of its kind, with its predecessors gathering thousands of attendees and multiple Canonical speakers and guests.

The perfect fit with the Portenta H7 Lite We’re proud to announce the latest addition to our industrial range, the new Portenta H7 Lite. Designed for developers who want the computational power of Arduino Pro’s Portenta H7 flagship, but don’t need the video output, additional security features or connectivity.

He founded the Internet Archive with a utopian vision. That hasn't changed, but the internet has Inside his library, Brewster Kahle is dancing. He smiles as he sways on the spot, an antique Victrola filling the foyer of the building, a former church, with the scratchy jazz tunes of yesteryear. He lifts the needle and the music stops, but just for now. Soon his staff will convert the aging record to a string of ones and zeroes that will live forever in cyberspace. This is the Internet Archive, and that is why Kahle, and it, are here: To make available for free, online, every bit of digital or physical information that exists. To walk with Kahle through his columned temple of knowledge in San Francisco’s Richmond District is to understand the scale of what he and his staff, which now numbers more than 100, have been hard at work for almost 25 years. In a loading area stacks of donated books await their turn on a specialized scanning machine where, shrouded behind a black curtain, a technician painstakingly copies endless pages.

Tamil Nadu announces Health ID for people, experts urge caution Be it government or private entities, whenever public data is collected it is vulnerable to breach and raise privacy concerns, says the President of Free Software Foundation Tamil Nadu (FSFTN).

IoT Devices See More Than 1.5bn Cyberattacks so Far This Year [Ed: 'Smart'. Or "Kaspersky" 'security' trying to sell more of its dodgy software/malware with inflated numbers, conflating attempts with breach] Kaspersky research showed that Internet of Things devices are more vulnerable than ever with attacks increasing by more than 100%.