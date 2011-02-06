CentOS/IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Sending alerts to Discord and others from syslog-ng using Apprise: blocks and Python templates
Last year, the CentOS project announced a major shift in strategy. Until recently, CentOS Linux has been a rebuild of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) sources, each RHEL release was quickly followed by a corresponding CentOS Linux release. While CentOS 7 keeps working this way, CentOS 8 will reach its end of life by the end of this year. The CentOS project is focusing on CentOS Stream. It is a continuous stream of bug fixes and new features. Some of the users were not happy about the change, that is how Rocky Linux and AlmaLinux were born.
As about 80% of syslog-ng Open Source Edition (OSE) installations run on CentOS and RHEL (if we do not count Kindle devices…), support for CentOS Stream and CentOS Linux alternatives is a returning question. From this blog, you can learn about CentOS Stream and CentOS Linux alternatives and how the situation is affecting syslog-ng OSE users.
The state of CentOS Stream: Innovation in action
In December 2020, Red Hat announced that we would be focusing our CentOS Project engineering efforts and investments solely on CentOS Stream, an upstream open source development platform where users can develop, test and contribute to a continuously delivered distribution that tracks just ahead of Red Hat Enterprise Linux. Since this announcement, we’ve seen significant activity both within and around the CentOS Stream community, including the launch of several derivative operating systems and the introduction of Red Hat Enterprise Linux programs to ease the migration process for users of CentOS Linux.
Red Hat Innovation Awards - Advice on writing a great submission
The nomination period for the 2022 Red Hat Innovation Awards has been extended to September 20, 2021 - which means there is still time for you to nominate your organization for innovative uses of Red Hat’s open source technology.
Learn about containers and Kubernetes with Red Hat Academy
As the next generation of IT professionals prepares to enter the workforce, Red Hat is taking strides to meet them where they are. A major component of this effort is Red Hat Academy, which offers free training on the Red Hat product portfolio to tens of thousands of students per year at high schools and higher education institutions around the globe.
Among other courses, the curriculum includes offerings on Red Hat OpenShift including Introduction to OpenShift Applications (DO101) and Red Hat OpenShift I: Containers & Kubernetes (DO180). These courses introduce students to building and managing containers for deployment on a Kubernetes cluster.
Introduction to OpenShift Applications is a developer-focused introduction to OpenShift application building. The course walks you through production scenarios such as scaling and troubleshooting your applications. This course can also help future administrators who might be working with code as infrastructure or with automation take the next step into development.
Students who are interested in learning more about the underlying OpenShift infrastructure and have strong Red Hat Certified System Administrator (RHCSA)-level skills should start with Red Hat OpenShift I: Containers & Kubernetes (DO180).
Let’s talk about industry scoring systems
When it comes to electronics, sustainability rating systems measure a company’s or product’s performance against established benchmarks in categories such as environmental impact, production, ethics, working conditions, use and disposal of devices and procurement. They usually examine specific topics like repairability, sustainability, environmental footprint or social impact programs. In fact, we are sometimes consulted by such rating organisations to help shape what is assessed.
These rating systems are useful for both businesses and consumers. The focus areas defined by such systems are relevant points of guidance for any company trying to move in a more sustainable direction, and ratings help consumers make informed decisions.
Surprise! It's IBM i Technology Refresh Time [Ed: 'News' sites about IBM, sponsored by IBM]
IBM surprised the midrange world last week by announcing Technology Refreshes (TRs) for IBM i 7.3 and 7.4, which became generally available on Friday. The fall TRs, which typically are announced in October, brought support for the new Power10-based Power E1080 server in addition to a slew of enhancements to the operating system and surrounding IBM i products.
The big piece of news with the new TRs – IBM i TR 7.3 TR11 and 7.4 TR5 – is support for servers based on IBM’s speedy new Power10 processor, which is the first Power chip based on its 7 nanometer process. Companies that want to use one of the new Power10 servers – starting with the high-end Power E1080, which is slated to ship later this month – will have to run 7.3 TR11 or 7.4 TR5. Midrange and entry-level Power10 models, which are expected to be announced later this year and into 2021, will also need one of these two operating systems.
But IBM packed a lot more goodies into these TRs (its fourth TR refresh during the COVID pandemic) that will interest the bulk of IBM i shops (that is, the 99.9 percent of us who aren’t immediately adopting the big new enterprise-class machine). We’ll give you a general overview of these goodies in this story, to be followed with more detailed stories on specific items.
Solar monitoring system builds on Linux-based LoRaWAN gateway
Cloud Energy and Semtech announced a LoRaWAN equipped rooftop solar monitoring system based on a Linux-based Kerlink Wirnet gateway and Semtech’s LoRaWan modules. Vietnam based IoT integrator Cloud Energy has joined with Semtech Corp. in announcing a wireless monitoring system for rooftop solar facilities in Vietnam. The unnamed system combines Semtech LoRaWAN modules with software and integration from Cloud Energy, which is deploying a Linux-powered Wirnet LoRaWAN gateway from hardware partner Kerlink.
Pika Backup is A Modern New Backup Utility for GNOME Desktop
For personal data backup, Pika Backup is a simple GNOME app with an elegant user interface. Pika Backup is free open-source tool to save your personal data into either local disk (e.g., an USB stick) or remote server using secure shell or sftp. As modern GTK4 apps, it has an adaptive UI design which is resizable and works great on different screen sizes & devices. The utility is based on BorgBackup (aka Borg), features data de-duplication technique to save time and disk space since only changes are stored for daily backups. With the power of authenticated encryption technique, it also supports password protect for your data. The app starts in a clean UI with a “Configure Backup” button to get started creating repositories to store backups. The top-left ‘+‘ icon is also present to do the same job.
today's leftovers
Free Software Leftovers
