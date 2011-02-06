Videos/Shows: Garuda Linux, Web Apps, and Learning GNU/Linux
-
A Quick Look at Garuda Linux Qtile Edition - Invidious
Garuda Linux is a desktop Linux distribution that has exploded in popularity in recent months. A few months ago, I took a look at their KDE Dr4gonized edition, which I thought was the most gorgeous desktop Linux distro that I've ever looked at.
-
Web Apps Will Be The Year Of Linux Desktop
The year of the linux desktop is just a meme but if it did actually happen, I have a prediction for what it might be like and you probably won't like it. I expect a future full of of web apps and this seems to be the direction a lot of companies are going.
-
So You Want To Learn Linux
A video for the beginner... It might also help Linux users who are working with new users.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 287 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Bored of Flat UIs? Check Out Skeuos GTK Theme
Ever find yourself wishing your GTK theme had a bit more depth to it? If so, check out the Skeuos GTK theme by Daniel Ruiz de Alegría. His sumptuous skin skewers modern expectations by embracing the bevels, drop-shadows, and gradients most modern themes actively avoid. The result is a confident look with real visible visual hierarchy to it. Buttons look like buttons, toggles look like toggles, and focused elements have clear presence — you won’t mistake a label for an action while using this theme. Although it is still fairly flat (as themes go), in this era of ever-flatter UIs I’m surprised at how refreshing the theme’s “ornamentation” feels. It’s like a mix of Adwaita and elementary themes, with a splash of Layan for colour.
Linux Latest and Zephyr Project in Linux Foundation
today's howtos
Videos/Shows: Garuda Linux, Web Apps, and Learning GNU/Linux
Vivaldi CEO Interview - Jon Stephenson von Tetzchner
Destination Linux 243: Vivaldi CEO Interview - Jon Stephenson von Tetzchner