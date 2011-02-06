today's howtos
-
How to merge PDFs with PDFSam on Linux
Need to merge two PDF documents on your Linux PC? Check out PDFSam; it’s an excellent tool that gives users incredible power to modify and edit PDF documents on Linux. Here’s how to use it to merge PDFs.
-
How to utilize openssl in Linux to check SSL certificate details - TechRepublic
Administering SSL certificates can be quite a chore, especially when it comes time to renew or replace them. Expiring SSL certificates can be devastating for technological operations, with the impact ranging from worrisome browser error messages to complete production outages. Therefore, it's important to not only keep an eye on upcoming SSL certificate expirations (network scans or at the very least a log keeping track of these certificates are essential) but to completely verify the success of renewing/replacing these certificates.
-
How To Install and Configure The Latest release of Drupal on CentOS 7/8 - Unixcop
Drupal is a free and open-source web content management system (CMS) written in PHP and distributed under the GNU General Public License. Drupal provides a back-end framework for at least 13% of the top 10,000 websites worldwide – ranging from personal blogs to corporate, political, and government sites. Systems also use Drupal for knowledge management and for business collaboration.
-
2 Ways to install Flutter on Ubuntu 20.04 |18.04 | 21.04 Linux - Linux Shout
Flutter is an open-source SDK developed to program applications to work on multiple operating systems using a single codebase such as Android, iOS, Linux, Mac, Windows, Google Fuchsia, and the web. Hence, save the developers time and manpower to write code for an app according to the specific OS. Flutter is developed by Google written in C, C++, and Dart.
-
Clear Cached Memory on Ubuntu
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 254 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Bored of Flat UIs? Check Out Skeuos GTK Theme
Ever find yourself wishing your GTK theme had a bit more depth to it? If so, check out the Skeuos GTK theme by Daniel Ruiz de Alegría. His sumptuous skin skewers modern expectations by embracing the bevels, drop-shadows, and gradients most modern themes actively avoid. The result is a confident look with real visible visual hierarchy to it. Buttons look like buttons, toggles look like toggles, and focused elements have clear presence — you won’t mistake a label for an action while using this theme. Although it is still fairly flat (as themes go), in this era of ever-flatter UIs I’m surprised at how refreshing the theme’s “ornamentation” feels. It’s like a mix of Adwaita and elementary themes, with a splash of Layan for colour.
Linux Latest and Zephyr Project in Linux Foundation
today's howtos
Videos/Shows: Garuda Linux, Web Apps, and Learning GNU/Linux
Recent comments
4 min ago
2 hours 14 min ago
2 hours 17 min ago
2 hours 23 min ago
2 hours 31 min ago
3 hours 48 min ago
4 hours 13 min ago
7 hours 18 min ago
8 hours 32 min ago
11 hours 36 min ago