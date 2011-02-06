Language Selection

HowTos
  • How to merge PDFs with PDFSam on Linux

    Need to merge two PDF documents on your Linux PC? Check out PDFSam; it’s an excellent tool that gives users incredible power to modify and edit PDF documents on Linux. Here’s how to use it to merge PDFs.

  • How to utilize openssl in Linux to check SSL certificate details - TechRepublic

    Administering SSL certificates can be quite a chore, especially when it comes time to renew or replace them. Expiring SSL certificates can be devastating for technological operations, with the impact ranging from worrisome browser error messages to complete production outages. Therefore, it's important to not only keep an eye on upcoming SSL certificate expirations (network scans or at the very least a log keeping track of these certificates are essential) but to completely verify the success of renewing/replacing these certificates.

  • How To Install and Configure The Latest release of Drupal on CentOS 7/8 - Unixcop

    Drupal is a free and open-source web content management system (CMS) written in PHP and distributed under the GNU General Public License. Drupal provides a back-end framework for at least 13% of the top 10,000 websites worldwide – ranging from personal blogs to corporate, political, and government sites. Systems also use Drupal for knowledge management and for business collaboration.

  • 2 Ways to install Flutter on Ubuntu 20.04 |18.04 | 21.04 Linux - Linux Shout

    Flutter is an open-source SDK developed to program applications to work on multiple operating systems using a single codebase such as Android, iOS, Linux, Mac, Windows, Google Fuchsia, and the web. Hence, save the developers time and manpower to write code for an app according to the specific OS. Flutter is developed by Google written in C, C++, and Dart.

  • Clear Cached Memory on Ubuntu
Bored of Flat UIs? Check Out Skeuos GTK Theme

Ever find yourself wishing your GTK theme had a bit more depth to it? If so, check out the Skeuos GTK theme by Daniel Ruiz de Alegría. His sumptuous skin skewers modern expectations by embracing the bevels, drop-shadows, and gradients most modern themes actively avoid. The result is a confident look with real visible visual hierarchy to it. Buttons look like buttons, toggles look like toggles, and focused elements have clear presence — you won’t mistake a label for an action while using this theme. Although it is still fairly flat (as themes go), in this era of ever-flatter UIs I’m surprised at how refreshing the theme’s “ornamentation” feels. It’s like a mix of Adwaita and elementary themes, with a splash of Layan for colour. Read more

Linux Latest and Zephyr Project in Linux Foundation

  • Intel Posts Initial Code For x86 User Interrupts On Linux - Shows Great Performance Potential - Phoronix

    In addition to the big Advanced Matrix Extensions support still being in flux and the kernel-side AMX code not yet being merged, another feature of next year's Xeon "Sapphire Rapids" that we are only now seeing in early published form for the Linux kernel is handling of x86 user interrupts. Going back to last year Intel disclosed user interrupts with the new UIRET instruction. The x86 User Interrupts functionality is premiering with Sapphire Rapids processors. A few minutes ago the initial Linux kernel code for x86 User Interrupts was finally published under a "request for comments" flag on the Linux kernel mailing list.

  • FUTEX2 System Call Updated To Work On ARM - Phoronix

    While Linux 5.15 has many new features and improvements, one of the patch series we have been eager to see land is the work introducing the new FUTEX2 system call. FUTEX2 can help improve the performance of newer Windows games running on Linux via Wine / Steam Play's Proton by better matching the Windows kernel behavior, but while it didn't land for Linux 5.15, at least a new version of the patches were posted.

  • Antmicro Doubles Down on Commitment to the Zephyr Project as Community Grows to More Than 1,000 Contributors [Ed: The so-called 'Linux' Foundation promotes operating systems that compete with Linux and are from proprietary software companies]

    On the heels of its 5th anniversary and inaugural Developer Summit, the Zephyr™ Project today announces a major milestone with more than 1,000 contributors and 55,000 commits. Zephyr, an open source project at the Linux Foundation that builds a safe, secure and flexible real-time operating system (RTOS) for resource-constrained devices, also welcomes Antmicro as a Platinum member and Wind River as a Silver member.

Videos/Shows: Garuda Linux, Web Apps, and Learning GNU/Linux

  • A Quick Look at Garuda Linux Qtile Edition - Invidious

    Garuda Linux is a desktop Linux distribution that has exploded in popularity in recent months. A few months ago, I took a look at their KDE Dr4gonized edition, which I thought was the most gorgeous desktop Linux distro that I've ever looked at.

  • Web Apps Will Be The Year Of Linux Desktop

    The year of the linux desktop is just a meme but if it did actually happen, I have a prediction for what it might be like and you probably won't like it. I expect a future full of of web apps and this seems to be the direction a lot of companies are going.

  • So You Want To Learn Linux

    A video for the beginner... It might also help Linux users who are working with new users.

