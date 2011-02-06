today's leftovers
Destination Linux 243: Vivaldi CEO Interview - Jon Stephenson von Tetzchner
This week’s episode of Destination Linux, we have the CEO of Vivaldi joining us to discuss their partnership with Manjaro and their support for Linux. Then we’re going to talk about two great anonymous, privacy focused distros that both had a new release this week. Plus we’ve also got our famous tips, tricks and software picks. All of this and so much more this week on Destination Linux. So whether you’re brand new to Linux and open source or a guru of sudo. This is the podcast for you.
Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 700
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 700 for the week of September 5 – 11, 2021.
The Lounge
There is a new application available for Sparkers: The Lounge
Bored of Flat UIs? Check Out Skeuos GTK Theme
Ever find yourself wishing your GTK theme had a bit more depth to it? If so, check out the Skeuos GTK theme by Daniel Ruiz de Alegría. His sumptuous skin skewers modern expectations by embracing the bevels, drop-shadows, and gradients most modern themes actively avoid. The result is a confident look with real visible visual hierarchy to it. Buttons look like buttons, toggles look like toggles, and focused elements have clear presence — you won’t mistake a label for an action while using this theme. Although it is still fairly flat (as themes go), in this era of ever-flatter UIs I’m surprised at how refreshing the theme’s “ornamentation” feels. It’s like a mix of Adwaita and elementary themes, with a splash of Layan for colour.
Linux Latest and Zephyr Project in Linux Foundation
today's howtos
Videos/Shows: Garuda Linux, Web Apps, and Learning GNU/Linux
