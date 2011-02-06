Looks Like Ubuntu 21.10 (Impish Indri) Will Be Powered by Linux Kernel 5.13
With the upcoming Kernel Feature Freeze (September 16th) and Kernel Freeze (September 30th) development stages, it would appear that Ubuntu 21.10 (Impish Indri) is sticking with Linux kernel 5.13, which recently landed in the main archives of the distribution as the default kernel instead of the Linux 5.11 kernel used until now from the Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo) release.
Linux kernel 5.13 has been released at the end of June 2021, and it introduces initial support for Apple’s M1 processor, support for the Landlock security module to create safe security sandboxes for mitigating the security impact of various flaws in user space apps, as well as the ability to handle ASN.1 trusted keys.
Ever find yourself wishing your GTK theme had a bit more depth to it? If so, check out the Skeuos GTK theme by Daniel Ruiz de Alegría. His sumptuous skin skewers modern expectations by embracing the bevels, drop-shadows, and gradients most modern themes actively avoid. The result is a confident look with real visible visual hierarchy to it. Buttons look like buttons, toggles look like toggles, and focused elements have clear presence — you won't mistake a label for an action while using this theme. Although it is still fairly flat (as themes go), in this era of ever-flatter UIs I'm surprised at how refreshing the theme's "ornamentation" feels. It's like a mix of Adwaita and elementary themes, with a splash of Layan for colour.
