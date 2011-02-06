Language Selection

Looks Like Ubuntu 21.10 (Impish Indri) Will Be Powered by Linux Kernel 5.13

Ubuntu

With the upcoming Kernel Feature Freeze (September 16th) and Kernel Freeze (September 30th) development stages, it would appear that Ubuntu 21.10 (Impish Indri) is sticking with Linux kernel 5.13, which recently landed in the main archives of the distribution as the default kernel instead of the Linux 5.11 kernel used until now from the Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo) release.

Linux kernel 5.13 has been released at the end of June 2021, and it introduces initial support for Apple’s M1 processor, support for the Landlock security module to create safe security sandboxes for mitigating the security impact of various flaws in user space apps, as well as the ability to handle ASN.1 trusted keys.

Security Leftovers

  • Time is running out for CentOS 8

    It came as a shock when RedHat announced that CentOS 8 support would end this year. Organisations who thought they had eight years to plan for its replacement now have less than four months.

  • Hacker-made Linux Cobalt Strike beacon used in ongoing attacks

    An unofficial Cobalt Strike Beacon Linux version made by unknown threat actors from scratch has been spotted by security researchers while actively used in attacks targeting organizations worldwide. [...] However, Cobalt Strike has always had a weakness — it only supports Windows devices and does not include Linux beacons.

  • Hackers port Cobalt Strike attack tool to Linux [Ed: Do malicious tools only become "news" when you can badmouth "Linux" somehow? And that says nothing about how such tools get there in the first place? Windows has back doors.]

    Security experts say the Cobalt Strike Beacon tool has been adapted by hackers to work against Linux machines. Designed for use by penetration testers and other security professionals, Beacon is the automated attack component of the $3,500 per-year Cobalt Strike security testing suite that enables attacks like keylogging and file theft. Because it is so effective at automatically compromising machines, the software has also become effective with cybercriminals looking to remotely break into a network.

  • NSO Group iMessage Zero-Click Exploit Captured in the Wild

    In March 2021, we examined the phone of a Saudi activist who has chosen to remain anonymous, and determined that they had been hacked with NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware. During the course of the analysis we obtained an iTunes backup of the device.

  • Apple Releases Security Updates, iOS 14.8 and iPadOS 14.8

    Apple has released security updates to address vulnerabilities—CVE-2021-30860, CVE-2021-30858—in iOS and iPadOS. An attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities to take control of an affected device. CISA is aware of public reporting that these vulnerabilities may have been exploited in the wild.

Bored of Flat UIs? Check Out Skeuos GTK Theme

Ever find yourself wishing your GTK theme had a bit more depth to it? If so, check out the Skeuos GTK theme by Daniel Ruiz de Alegría. His sumptuous skin skewers modern expectations by embracing the bevels, drop-shadows, and gradients most modern themes actively avoid. The result is a confident look with real visible visual hierarchy to it. Buttons look like buttons, toggles look like toggles, and focused elements have clear presence — you won’t mistake a label for an action while using this theme. Although it is still fairly flat (as themes go), in this era of ever-flatter UIs I’m surprised at how refreshing the theme’s “ornamentation” feels. It’s like a mix of Adwaita and elementary themes, with a splash of Layan for colour. Read more

Linux Latest and Zephyr Project in Linux Foundation

  • Intel Posts Initial Code For x86 User Interrupts On Linux - Shows Great Performance Potential - Phoronix

    In addition to the big Advanced Matrix Extensions support still being in flux and the kernel-side AMX code not yet being merged, another feature of next year's Xeon "Sapphire Rapids" that we are only now seeing in early published form for the Linux kernel is handling of x86 user interrupts. Going back to last year Intel disclosed user interrupts with the new UIRET instruction. The x86 User Interrupts functionality is premiering with Sapphire Rapids processors. A few minutes ago the initial Linux kernel code for x86 User Interrupts was finally published under a "request for comments" flag on the Linux kernel mailing list.

  • FUTEX2 System Call Updated To Work On ARM - Phoronix

    While Linux 5.15 has many new features and improvements, one of the patch series we have been eager to see land is the work introducing the new FUTEX2 system call. FUTEX2 can help improve the performance of newer Windows games running on Linux via Wine / Steam Play's Proton by better matching the Windows kernel behavior, but while it didn't land for Linux 5.15, at least a new version of the patches were posted.

  • Antmicro Doubles Down on Commitment to the Zephyr Project as Community Grows to More Than 1,000 Contributors [Ed: The so-called 'Linux' Foundation promotes operating systems that compete with Linux and are from proprietary software companies]

    On the heels of its 5th anniversary and inaugural Developer Summit, the Zephyr™ Project today announces a major milestone with more than 1,000 contributors and 55,000 commits. Zephyr, an open source project at the Linux Foundation that builds a safe, secure and flexible real-time operating system (RTOS) for resource-constrained devices, also welcomes Antmicro as a Platinum member and Wind River as a Silver member.

today's howtos

  • How to merge PDFs with PDFSam on Linux

    Need to merge two PDF documents on your Linux PC? Check out PDFSam; it’s an excellent tool that gives users incredible power to modify and edit PDF documents on Linux. Here’s how to use it to merge PDFs.

  • How to utilize openssl in Linux to check SSL certificate details - TechRepublic

    Administering SSL certificates can be quite a chore, especially when it comes time to renew or replace them. Expiring SSL certificates can be devastating for technological operations, with the impact ranging from worrisome browser error messages to complete production outages. Therefore, it's important to not only keep an eye on upcoming SSL certificate expirations (network scans or at the very least a log keeping track of these certificates are essential) but to completely verify the success of renewing/replacing these certificates.

  • How To Install and Configure The Latest release of Drupal on CentOS 7/8 - Unixcop

    Drupal is a free and open-source web content management system (CMS) written in PHP and distributed under the GNU General Public License. Drupal provides a back-end framework for at least 13% of the top 10,000 websites worldwide – ranging from personal blogs to corporate, political, and government sites. Systems also use Drupal for knowledge management and for business collaboration.

  • 2 Ways to install Flutter on Ubuntu 20.04 |18.04 | 21.04 Linux - Linux Shout

    Flutter is an open-source SDK developed to program applications to work on multiple operating systems using a single codebase such as Android, iOS, Linux, Mac, Windows, Google Fuchsia, and the web. Hence, save the developers time and manpower to write code for an app according to the specific OS. Flutter is developed by Google written in C, C++, and Dart.

  • Clear Cached Memory on Ubuntu

