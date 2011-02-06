Android Leftovers
This will be the first non-Google smartphone to come with Android 12 - Times of India
Android 12 may be released on October 4th - The Verge
Android 12 may bring one of iPhone's best features to Google Pixel phones | Android Central
Samsung is rolling out an Android 12 beta to Galaxy S21 owners - The Verge
Nokia Mobile releases new Android 11 build with September Security update to Nokia 1.4 - Nokiapoweruser
10 advantages Android phones have over iOS and iPhones in 2021 - PhoneArena
PUBG Mobile 1.6 update APK download link for Android
Android Auto tests a new UI with a media player and notification overlay
Google's Android Auto for People With Dumb Cars Is Good
Xiaomi Smart Glasses run Android and are very stylish
S.Korea fines Google $177 mln for blocking Android customisation | Reuters
iQOO 7 Series, iQOO Z3 Will Offer 2 Years of Major Android Updates and 3 Years of Security Updates - MySmartPrice
Linux Kernel 5.15 RC1 Brings Better NTFS Driver, More Apple M1 SoC Support
Linux Kernel 5.15 RC1 is released for testing, and it brings some interesting support and updates. In this post, we round up the important features of this Kernel release.
Looks Like Ubuntu 21.10 (Impish Indri) Will Be Powered by Linux Kernel 5.13
With the upcoming Kernel Feature Freeze (September 16th) and Kernel Freeze (September 30th) development stages, it would appear that Ubuntu 21.10 (Impish Indri) is sticking with Linux kernel 5.13, which recently landed in the main archives of the distribution as the default kernel instead of the Linux 5.11 kernel used until now from the Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo) release. Linux kernel 5.13 has been released at the end of June 2021, and it introduces initial support for Apple’s M1 processor, support for the Landlock security module to create safe security sandboxes for mitigating the security impact of various flaws in user space apps, as well as the ability to handle ASN.1 trusted keys.
today's leftovers
Devices and Open Hardware
