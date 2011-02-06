today's howtos
What the Web Still Is
Make no mistake: I feel a lot of what makes the web great is actively being dismantled, either inadvertently or deliberately. But as I mentioned earlier, cynicism is easy. My wish for next year? That all the qualities mentioned here are still present. My New Year’s resolution? To help ensure it.
Object detection and tracking in Python
In this tutorial we will use OpenCV to combine a YOLOv3 detector with a tracking system to identify and track among 80 object classes on video. To follow along this tutorial you will need a video recording of your own. Code and further instructions are available in a dedicated repository. Lights, camera, action.
How to Compare Files in Linux Using Meld (Diff/Merge) Tool
If you are familiar with diff; a Linux terminal-based tool for comparing two files in terms of contextual differences and layout, you are going to love what Meld has to offer. Think of Meld as a diff tool with graphical upgrades.
Whether you are dealing with Git repository files, directory files, or ordinary system files, the visual capability of Meld makes any file comparing task not only fun but also a walk in the park.
Therefore, sorting through data and code files no longer needs to be a struggle for developers and novice Linux users. Additionally, Meld offers a merge functionality on top of it being a graphical diff tool.
How To Install OpenLiteSpeed On Ubuntu | Itsubuntu.com
OpenLiteSpeed is a lightweight and open source web server. It is developed by LiteSpeed Technology. In this post we are going to show you the steps to install OpenLiteSpeed on Ubuntu Linux. You might not have heard much about OpenLiteSpeed but it is feature rich webserver applications that you can use without any hesitations.
Screen Recording in Linux With OBS and Wayland - It's FOSS
There are tons of screen recorders available for Linux. But when it comes to supporting Wayland, almost all of them do not work.
This is problematic because many new distribution releases are switching to Wayland display manager by default once again. And if something as basic as a screen recorder does not work, it leaves a bad experience.
GNOME’s built-in screen recorder works but it is hidden, has no GUI and no way to configure and control the recordings. There is another tool called Kooha but it keeps on displaying a timer on the screen.
Switching between Xorg and Wayland just for screen recording is not very convenient.
Amidst all this, I was happy to learn that Wayland support landed in OBS Studio with version 27 release thanks to Pipewire. But even there, it’s not straightforward and hence I am going to show you the steps for screen recording on Wayland using OBS Studio.
How to Install and Configure Redis on Debian
Redis is a in-memory key-value store known for performance and flexibility. In this guide you are going to learn how to install and configure Redis on Debian.
This setup is tested on Google Cloud with an Debian OS, so this setup will work on any cloud services like AWS, Azure or any VPS or dedicated servers.
How to install Thinkorswim on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Linux - Linux Shout
Thinkorswim is an online trading platform developed by TD Ameritrade to allow users to trade in various stock, options, futures, and equities. Apart from the web-based trading platform, the company also provides a dedicated desktop application for Windows, macOS, and Linux to trade efficiently with advanced tools, screeners, and charts.
The application is available free of cost and can be used with TD Ameritrade and few others. Well, once the installation of Thinkorswim is completed on your Linux Desktop you will have free real-time quotes, hundreds of chart studies, options risk graphs, and more.
Although the interface of this trading platform is complex and meant for advanced users still beginners or less active traders can also use it to invest.
Linux Kernel 5.15 RC1 Brings Better NTFS Driver, More Apple M1 SoC Support
Linux Kernel 5.15 RC1 is released for testing, and it brings some interesting support and updates. In this post, we round up the important features of this Kernel release.
Looks Like Ubuntu 21.10 (Impish Indri) Will Be Powered by Linux Kernel 5.13
With the upcoming Kernel Feature Freeze (September 16th) and Kernel Freeze (September 30th) development stages, it would appear that Ubuntu 21.10 (Impish Indri) is sticking with Linux kernel 5.13, which recently landed in the main archives of the distribution as the default kernel instead of the Linux 5.11 kernel used until now from the Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo) release. Linux kernel 5.13 has been released at the end of June 2021, and it introduces initial support for Apple’s M1 processor, support for the Landlock security module to create safe security sandboxes for mitigating the security impact of various flaws in user space apps, as well as the ability to handle ASN.1 trusted keys.
today's leftovers
Devices and Open Hardware
