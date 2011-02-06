Proprietary Software and Openwashing
-
Update your iPhone: Spyware company using 'terrifying' [attack], researchers say
A cybersecurity lab found a new exploit on a Saudi dissident's phone from a well-known spyware company that has spurred Apple to push an urgent software update.
-
Cyber Arms Dealer Exploits New iPhone Software Vulnerability, Watchdog Says
A cyber surveillance company based in Israel developed a tool to break into Apple iPhones with a never-before-seen technique that has been in use since February, internet security watchdog group Citizen Lab said Monday.
The discovery is important because of the critical nature of the vulnerability, which requires no user interaction and affects all versions of Apple's iOS, OSX, and watchOS, except for those updated Monday.
-
Apple patches 15th zero-day this year, both iOS and macOS targeted
These were the 15th zero-days targeting macOS and iOS, according to the technology news site SecurityWeek.
The site, which tracks zero-day attacks, said there had been 64 attacks this year. Twenty have targeted Microsoft products.
The flaws were in the CoreGraphics and WebKit components of the two operating systems.
-
Pinterest Used Her Ideas, Cut Her Out of Pay, Influencer Claims
A woman with 5 million followers on Pinterest Inc. claimed in a lawsuit that founders of the company, Ben Silbermann and Paul Sciarra, used her ideas to help create the social-media platform and never compensated her.
-
Intuit to Acquire Email Marketer Mailchimp for $12 Billion
The deal, announced in a statement Monday that confirmed an earlier Bloomberg News report, will bolster Intuit’s offerings for businesses looking for ways to reach and serve customers online. Intuit has offered QuickBooks accounting software to clients for decades, supplementing it with services such as Credit Karma, which it acquired last year.
-
LinkedIn Open Sources Tech Behind 10,000-Node Hadoop Cluster [Ed: Microsoft is openwashing LinkedIn's surveillance; all those proprietary surveillance networks want to be seen as “open”]
With its current setup, LinkedIn’s cluster can scale to around 11,000 nodes before the application delay exceeds 10 minutes, which is its goal. However, if the cluster with its current applications were to grow to 12,000 nodes, the predicted delay would be close to 20 minutes, breaking its SLA. DynoYARN can also be used for predicting the impact of new applications on cluster performance.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 190 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
Managing the open source product roadmap
In the first four parts of this series on the open source software supply chain, I explored open source as a supply chain, what a product is, what product managers do, and ways to differentiate open source software products from their upstream projects. In this article, I will discuss the essential elements of a roadmap and how to determine them. Customers, as well as the sales and marketing teams who talk to them, love a roadmap. It gives them a sense of what is realistic and what is not. The roadmap is also at the heart of a product. Maintaining an up-to-date product roadmap keeps the product team focused on the customer and aligned around delivering what they need. The roadmap communicates both the strategic direction for a product and the company's perspective on problem solving. Also: 9 underrated responsibilities of an open source community manager
Linux Kernel 5.15 RC1 Brings Better NTFS Driver, More Apple M1 SoC Support
Linux Kernel 5.15 RC1 is released for testing, and it brings some interesting support and updates. In this post, we round up the important features of this Kernel release.
Looks Like Ubuntu 21.10 (Impish Indri) Will Be Powered by Linux Kernel 5.13
With the upcoming Kernel Feature Freeze (September 16th) and Kernel Freeze (September 30th) development stages, it would appear that Ubuntu 21.10 (Impish Indri) is sticking with Linux kernel 5.13, which recently landed in the main archives of the distribution as the default kernel instead of the Linux 5.11 kernel used until now from the Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo) release. Linux kernel 5.13 has been released at the end of June 2021, and it introduces initial support for Apple’s M1 processor, support for the Landlock security module to create safe security sandboxes for mitigating the security impact of various flaws in user space apps, as well as the ability to handle ASN.1 trusted keys.
Recent comments
3 hours 59 min ago
10 hours 55 min ago
13 hours 6 min ago
13 hours 8 min ago
13 hours 14 min ago
13 hours 22 min ago
14 hours 39 min ago
15 hours 4 min ago
18 hours 9 min ago
19 hours 24 min ago