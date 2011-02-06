Mesa 21.3 today landed a debug option that can help with the XWayland-based gaming performance around latency and for power management as well.

Via the vk_xwayland_wait_ready=false DRIConf option, Mesa's Vulkan windowing system integration code will wait less. Currently the Mesa Vulkan WSI code with XWayland will wait for buffers to be ready before they are submitted to XWayland when operating in Vulkan's "immediate" mode. But for some Wayland compositors that default behavior is undesirable.

This change was proposed three months ago to alter the default behavior of the Vulkan X11 WSI code but with it regressing things for some Wayland compositors, the decision was made to make it a DRIConf option so users can opt-in to avoiding the wait around fences.