today's leftovers
Mesa Lands Option That Can Help XWayland-Based Gaming On The Steam Deck - Phoronix
Mesa 21.3 today landed a debug option that can help with the XWayland-based gaming performance around latency and for power management as well.
Via the vk_xwayland_wait_ready=false DRIConf option, Mesa's Vulkan windowing system integration code will wait less. Currently the Mesa Vulkan WSI code with XWayland will wait for buffers to be ready before they are submitted to XWayland when operating in Vulkan's "immediate" mode. But for some Wayland compositors that default behavior is undesirable.
This change was proposed three months ago to alter the default behavior of the Vulkan X11 WSI code but with it regressing things for some Wayland compositors, the decision was made to make it a DRIConf option so users can opt-in to avoiding the wait around fences.
We’re sending Raspberry Pi computers to space for the European Astro Pi Challenge
Sharing and using geospatial data across borders
The technical report "Sharing and using geospatial data across borders. Spatial Data Infrastructures for the Digital Economy", illustrates how geospatial data from multiple countries can be used to develop location powered insights.
The present study through desk research, case studies, and a workshop aimed to respond the following questions: [...]
I got the J language working on OpenBSD
Yes, I am aware that I am interrupting our self-hosting PL/0 compiler series but I think it will be worth it. Earlier today, I got the J language system running on OpenBSD. I find it important to write these up, because it helps me preserve my own knowledge of what I did and hopefully it will help others porting languages to their favorite *BSD.
Ghost in the Shell – Part 6 – Learn Shell Scripting
The Ghost in the Shell series were about efficient working in the shell environment but one of the feats of any sysadmin profession is the shell scripting. It is often needed to ‘glue’ various solutions and technologies to work as ‘Business’ requires or to fill the gap where any solution is not available – or at least not for free. It also serves a growing role in the automation of various tasks. Today I will try to show you the basics of writing POSIX /bin/sh compatible shell scripts.
Android Leftovers
Managing the open source product roadmap
In the first four parts of this series on the open source software supply chain, I explored open source as a supply chain, what a product is, what product managers do, and ways to differentiate open source software products from their upstream projects. In this article, I will discuss the essential elements of a roadmap and how to determine them. Customers, as well as the sales and marketing teams who talk to them, love a roadmap. It gives them a sense of what is realistic and what is not. The roadmap is also at the heart of a product. Maintaining an up-to-date product roadmap keeps the product team focused on the customer and aligned around delivering what they need. The roadmap communicates both the strategic direction for a product and the company's perspective on problem solving. Also: 9 underrated responsibilities of an open source community manager
Linux Kernel 5.15 RC1 Brings Better NTFS Driver, More Apple M1 SoC Support
Linux Kernel 5.15 RC1 is released for testing, and it brings some interesting support and updates. In this post, we round up the important features of this Kernel release.
Looks Like Ubuntu 21.10 (Impish Indri) Will Be Powered by Linux Kernel 5.13
With the upcoming Kernel Feature Freeze (September 16th) and Kernel Freeze (September 30th) development stages, it would appear that Ubuntu 21.10 (Impish Indri) is sticking with Linux kernel 5.13, which recently landed in the main archives of the distribution as the default kernel instead of the Linux 5.11 kernel used until now from the Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo) release. Linux kernel 5.13 has been released at the end of June 2021, and it introduces initial support for Apple’s M1 processor, support for the Landlock security module to create safe security sandboxes for mitigating the security impact of various flaws in user space apps, as well as the ability to handle ASN.1 trusted keys.
