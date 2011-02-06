today's leftovers
Mesa 21.3 today landed a debug option that can help with the XWayland-based gaming performance around latency and for power management as well.
Via the vk_xwayland_wait_ready=false DRIConf option, Mesa's Vulkan windowing system integration code will wait less. Currently the Mesa Vulkan WSI code with XWayland will wait for buffers to be ready before they are submitted to XWayland when operating in Vulkan's "immediate" mode. But for some Wayland compositors that default behavior is undesirable.
This change was proposed three months ago to alter the default behavior of the Vulkan X11 WSI code but with it regressing things for some Wayland compositors, the decision was made to make it a DRIConf option so users can opt-in to avoiding the wait around fences.
The technical report "Sharing and using geospatial data across borders. Spatial Data Infrastructures for the Digital Economy", illustrates how geospatial data from multiple countries can be used to develop location powered insights.
The present study through desk research, case studies, and a workshop aimed to respond the following questions: [...]
Yes, I am aware that I am interrupting our self-hosting PL/0 compiler series but I think it will be worth it. Earlier today, I got the J language system running on OpenBSD. I find it important to write these up, because it helps me preserve my own knowledge of what I did and hopefully it will help others porting languages to their favorite *BSD.
The Ghost in the Shell series were about efficient working in the shell environment but one of the feats of any sysadmin profession is the shell scripting. It is often needed to ‘glue’ various solutions and technologies to work as ‘Business’ requires or to fill the gap where any solution is not available – or at least not for free. It also serves a growing role in the automation of various tasks. Today I will try to show you the basics of writing POSIX /bin/sh compatible shell scripts.
Proprietary Software and Openwashing
A cybersecurity lab found a new exploit on a Saudi dissident's phone from a well-known spyware company that has spurred Apple to push an urgent software update.
A cyber surveillance company based in Israel developed a tool to break into Apple iPhones with a never-before-seen technique that has been in use since February, internet security watchdog group Citizen Lab said Monday.
The discovery is important because of the critical nature of the vulnerability, which requires no user interaction and affects all versions of Apple's iOS, OSX, and watchOS, except for those updated Monday.
These were the 15th zero-days targeting macOS and iOS, according to the technology news site SecurityWeek.
The site, which tracks zero-day attacks, said there had been 64 attacks this year. Twenty have targeted Microsoft products.
The flaws were in the CoreGraphics and WebKit components of the two operating systems.
A woman with 5 million followers on Pinterest Inc. claimed in a lawsuit that founders of the company, Ben Silbermann and Paul Sciarra, used her ideas to help create the social-media platform and never compensated her.
The deal, announced in a statement Monday that confirmed an earlier Bloomberg News report, will bolster Intuit’s offerings for businesses looking for ways to reach and serve customers online. Intuit has offered QuickBooks accounting software to clients for decades, supplementing it with services such as Credit Karma, which it acquired last year.
LinkedIn Open Sources Tech Behind 10,000-Node Hadoop Cluster [Ed: Microsoft is openwashing LinkedIn's surveillance; all those proprietary surveillance networks want to be seen as “open”]
With its current setup, LinkedIn’s cluster can scale to around 11,000 nodes before the application delay exceeds 10 minutes, which is its goal. However, if the cluster with its current applications were to grow to 12,000 nodes, the predicted delay would be close to 20 minutes, breaking its SLA. DynoYARN can also be used for predicting the impact of new applications on cluster performance.
today's howtos
Make no mistake: I feel a lot of what makes the web great is actively being dismantled, either inadvertently or deliberately. But as I mentioned earlier, cynicism is easy. My wish for next year? That all the qualities mentioned here are still present. My New Year’s resolution? To help ensure it.
In this tutorial we will use OpenCV to combine a YOLOv3 detector with a tracking system to identify and track among 80 object classes on video. To follow along this tutorial you will need a video recording of your own. Code and further instructions are available in a dedicated repository. Lights, camera, action.
If you are familiar with diff; a Linux terminal-based tool for comparing two files in terms of contextual differences and layout, you are going to love what Meld has to offer. Think of Meld as a diff tool with graphical upgrades.
Whether you are dealing with Git repository files, directory files, or ordinary system files, the visual capability of Meld makes any file comparing task not only fun but also a walk in the park.
Therefore, sorting through data and code files no longer needs to be a struggle for developers and novice Linux users. Additionally, Meld offers a merge functionality on top of it being a graphical diff tool.
OpenLiteSpeed is a lightweight and open source web server. It is developed by LiteSpeed Technology. In this post we are going to show you the steps to install OpenLiteSpeed on Ubuntu Linux. You might not have heard much about OpenLiteSpeed but it is feature rich webserver applications that you can use without any hesitations.
There are tons of screen recorders available for Linux. But when it comes to supporting Wayland, almost all of them do not work.
This is problematic because many new distribution releases are switching to Wayland display manager by default once again. And if something as basic as a screen recorder does not work, it leaves a bad experience.
GNOME’s built-in screen recorder works but it is hidden, has no GUI and no way to configure and control the recordings. There is another tool called Kooha but it keeps on displaying a timer on the screen.
Switching between Xorg and Wayland just for screen recording is not very convenient.
Amidst all this, I was happy to learn that Wayland support landed in OBS Studio with version 27 release thanks to Pipewire. But even there, it’s not straightforward and hence I am going to show you the steps for screen recording on Wayland using OBS Studio.
Redis is a in-memory key-value store known for performance and flexibility. In this guide you are going to learn how to install and configure Redis on Debian.
This setup is tested on Google Cloud with an Debian OS, so this setup will work on any cloud services like AWS, Azure or any VPS or dedicated servers.
Thinkorswim is an online trading platform developed by TD Ameritrade to allow users to trade in various stock, options, futures, and equities. Apart from the web-based trading platform, the company also provides a dedicated desktop application for Windows, macOS, and Linux to trade efficiently with advanced tools, screeners, and charts.
The application is available free of cost and can be used with TD Ameritrade and few others. Well, once the installation of Thinkorswim is completed on your Linux Desktop you will have free real-time quotes, hundreds of chart studies, options risk graphs, and more.
Although the interface of this trading platform is complex and meant for advanced users still beginners or less active traders can also use it to invest.
Android Leftovers
