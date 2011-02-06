Android Leftovers
-
Oppo sets a date to unveil Color OS 12 based on Android 12 -
-
Android 12 is reportedly due out on October 4 | Ars Technica
-
Samsung One UI 4.0 (Android 12) update tracker: Eligible devices & more
-
How To Share WiFi SSID & Password On Android 12
-
ASUS ZenFone 8 gets its second Android 12 Beta update
-
DotOS 5.2 released with Android 12-like dynamic theming system
-
Google Weather widget is coming for Android 12 - 9to5Google
-
Tecno Spark 8 With Dual Rear Cameras, Android 11 (Go Edition) Launched in India: Price, Specifications | Technology News
-
micromax: Micromax In 1b starts receiving Android 11 update in India - Times of India
-
Nokia C01 Plus Budget Smartphone With Android 11 (Go Edition), Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Offers | Technology News
-
South Korea fines Google over Android smartphone dominance and anti-fragmentation agreements with smartphone makers | South China Morning Post
-
Google found guilty of restricting Android forks in South Korea, fined $177 million - The Verge
-
4 Things You Should Look For In An Android Cryptocurrency App
-
Top 7 VPNs that work with Android TV or Google TV - Dignited
-
Xiaomi’s Android-powered smart glasses feature a display that’s smaller than a grain of rice
-
User Data In 19,300 Android Apps At Risk Because Of A Developer Error
-
iqoo: iQoo 7 series, iQoo Z3 to get two major Android updates, confirms company - Times of India
-
Realme's next home entertainment device may be an Android TV stick, India launch soon - Technology News
-
3 new time-saving Assistant tricks to try on Android | Computerworld
-
5 Best Free and Open Source Tox Clients
Tox is a peer-to-peer instant-messaging and video-calling protocol that offers end-to-end encryption. The stated goal of the project is to provide secure yet easily accessible communication. The Tox core is a library establishing the protocol and API. User front-ends, or clients, are built on the top of the core. Anyone can create a client utilizing the core. Tox uses the cryptographic primitives present in the NaCl crypto library, via libsodium. Specifically, Tox employs Curve25519 for its key exchanges, xsalsa20 for symmetric encryption, and Poly1305 for MACs. Tox is licensed under the GNU General Public Licence 3.0.
TUXEDO Computers Becomes the Newest KDE Patron
TUXEDO Computers, a company known for selling Linux-powered computers and notebooks, now joins us as a KDE Patron! "Our customized Linux notebooks (for work or play) are equipped with KDE Plasma, which leads to a positive response from our customers", said Herbert Feiler, CEO TUXEDO Computers. "Furthermore, we additionally do our own development work, which could benefit KDE as upstream as well. We are happy to share our knowledge and would like to secure as well as expand KDE's development work in the long run. Feedback that we receive from customers can also flow directly into KDE's development work." "For KDE, reaching and serving end-users is part of our reason to exist and TUXEDO can be a great ally in this endeavour." said Aleix Pol, President of KDE e.V. "Together, we will get to expand our frontiers and create systems and tools to further serve our users. It's especially encouraging to see TUXEDO's commitment to join our development communities and collaborate towards making KDE products better for everyone."
Android Leftovers
Bootable USB Creator Ventoy Gets A Native GUI For Linux
Ventoy, a tool for easy bootable USB drive creation (simply copy the ISO to the USB), has been updated recently with a native GUI for Linux. Ventoy is available for Microsoft Windows and Linux, and it can create bootable USB drives containing Linux and Windows ISO files. You need to install Ventoy to a USB drive, then every time you want to create a bootable USB drive, all you have to do is copy the ISO to the USB. There's no need to format the USB drive. You can copy as many ISO files as you wish (even combined Windows and Linux ISOs), and when booting from the USB, Ventoy shows a list of available ISO files, allowing you to boot from the one you select. I don't think I'm exaggerating when I'm saying that Ventoy is probably the best bootable USB creator for both Linux and Windows.
