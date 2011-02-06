libinput 1.19.0
libinput 1.19.0 is now available. Only three device-specific quirks since the RC so let's call this release done, push it out and the world becomes a slightly better, or at least different, place. Since there's nothing too noteworthy, here's the text from the RC explaining the new features. This release brings two new features and the corresponding API additions: hold gestures and high-resolution wheel scrolling (which changes the scroll APIs). Hold gestures are a new type of gestures that are triggered by holding one or more fingers on a touchpad without significant movement. They add to the existing pinch and swipe gestures and allow for the implementation of hold-to-click. Where callers implement kinetic scrolling, hold gestures can be used to stop scrolling - since the gesture is triggered on a finger(s) down after a scroll motion, that event can be used to stop scrolling. Many thanks to José Expósito for the new gestures. High-resolution wheel scrolling has been long in the making and the solution ends up replacing the existing pointer axis API. Three new events are available: LIBINPUT_EVENT_POINTER_SCROLL_WHEEL, LIBINPUT_EVENT_POINTER_SCROLL_FINGER, and LIBINPUT_EVENT_POINTER_SCROLL_CONTINUOUS. These events **replace** the existing LIBINPUT_EVENT_POINTER_AXIS events, i.e. if you are processing the new events simply discard the old events. The FINGER and CONTINUOUS events are very similar to the previous event, the WHEEL event supporst a new API: libinput_event_pointer_get_scroll_value_v120(). That function returns the value of a scroll movement in multiples or fractions of 120. For example, a high-resolution scroll event that triggers 4 events instead of just 1 per 15 degree rotation will generate 4 events with a value of 30 each. Many thanks to José Expósito for taking those patches and pushing them over the line so they could be merged. The documentation has been updated for the new APIs, please see https://wayland.freedesktop.org/libinput/doc/latest/. The rest of the changes is the usual mix of janitorial patches and device-specific quirks. As usual, the git shortlog is below. Clayton Craft (1): quirks: Pine64 PineBook Pro keyboard José Expósito (4): doc: add missing literal blocks in contributing quirks: Microsoft Surface Pro 3 Cover util: add a function to parse bool properties quirks: no button debouncing on generic emulated mouse Peter Hutterer (1): libinput 1.19.0 weizhixiang (1): use ARRAY_FOR_EACH when traverse array git tag: 1.19.0
Libinput 1.19 Released With Hold Gestures & High Resolution Wheel Scrolling
