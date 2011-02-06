today's howtos
-
How To Install OpenCV on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install OpenCV on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, OpenCV (Open Source Computer Vision Library) is open-source software with bindings for C++, Python, and Java. OpenCV provides a real-time optimized Computer Vision library, tools, and hardware. It also supports model execution for Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI).
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the OpenCV on AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.
-
How do I list lxc snapshots for LXD on Linux? - nixCraft
I explained a long time ago how to take LXD instance snapshots using the lxc command. Today I will talk about how to list lxc snapshots and automatically purge those snapshots from LXD to free up disk space on Linux operating systems.
We can create instance snapshots using the lxc snapshot command. It is also possible to make stateful snapshots where LXD attempts to checkpoint the instance’s running state, including process memory state, TCP connections, process, and more. Let us see how to list lxc snapshots for LXD and automatically expires them too.
-
Lsblk Command in Linux (List Block Devices)
A Block device is a file referring to a device. The devices can be HDDs, SDD's, RAM Disks, etc. The block device files can be found under the directory /dev.
In this tutorial, we learn about lsblk command in Linux to list block devices.
-
Read your comics with OpenComic on Ubuntu 20.04
Many people like to read Japanese comics and manga and in Linux, we have an application for them. This increases, even more, the potential of our operating system. So, today in this post you will learn how to install OpenComic on Ubuntu 20.04.
[...]
OpenComic is an application intended for a part of the public that likes comics and manga. These applications add a lot of possibilities to our system and bring more people closer to this world of Linux. So, now that you know how to install it, it’s time to try it out.
-
How to Install and Use FFmpeg on Debian 11 - LinuxCapable
FFmpeg is the leading free, open-source multimedia framework, able to decode, encode, transcode, mux, demux, stream, filter, and play nearly all multimedia files that have been created on any platform. FFmpeg compiles and runs on Linux, Mac OS X, Microsoft Windows, BSD systems, and Solaris.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install FFmpeg on your Debian 11 Bullseye operating system.
-
How to install DEB on RedHat/Centos & RPM on Debian/Ubuntu with Alien - Unixcop
There are packages in repositories and GitHub that are ready to use most of the time. But sometimes packages are not available in binaries (ready to install on the go). So we have to download the source code and build it from scratch. It is not an issue if you have time but for increasing Productivity. Here is where Alien comes into place.
Alien is really designed to convert from alien file formats to the packaging format. Of course, it can also convert from your distribution’s native format to alien formats or from one alien format to another. Be warned, that if these latter types of conversions are done. The generated packages may have incorrect dependency information. For example, this is true if you convert an rpm into a deb on a Red Hat system. Even with alien-extra installed. Dpkg will be unable to calculate library dependencies for the deb correctly. Instead, it creates, and you will get a package without any library dependencies.
To use alien, you will need several other programs. Alien is a Perl program and requires Perl version 5.004 or more significant. If you use Slackware, make sure you get Perl 5.004, the Perl 5.003 in Slackware does not work with Alien!
To convert packages to or from RPMs, you need the Red Hat Package Manager;
get it from Red Hat’s FTP site. If your distribution (e.g., Red Hat)
provides an rpm-build package. You will need it as well to generate RPMs.
-
How To Install GoAccess On Linux - Unixcop
GoAccess is an open source real-time web log analyzer and interactive viewer that runs in a terminal in *nix systems or through your browser.
It provides fast and valuable HTTP statistics for system administrators that require a visual server report on the fly.
GoAccess was designed to be a fast, terminal-based log analyzer. Its core idea is to quickly analyze and view web server statistics in real time without needing to use your browser (great if you want to do a quick analysis of your access log via SSH, or if you simply love working in the terminal).
While the terminal output is the default output, it has the capability to generate a complete, self-contained real-time HTML report (great for analytics, monitoring and data visualization), as well as a JSON, and CSV report.
-
How to Setup Nginx as a Reverse Proxy for Apache on Debian 11
Nginx and Apache both are free, open-source, and most popular web servers around the world. Apache is known for its power while Nginx is known for its speed. Both have some pros and cons. Nginx is useful for static content while Apache is for dynamic content. If we combine both servers then we will get a better result of each other.
In this tutorial, I will configure Apache as a backend server and use Nginx as a reverse proxy for Apache on Debian 11.
-
How to compress a folder in Linux from the command line with tar - TechRepublic
Jack Wallen shows you how to compress and decompress a folder from the command line.
-
Managing and monitoring swap space on Linux | Network World
Most of us don't often think about swap space unless we run into a problem on our systems that suggests we don't have enough. Even so, viewing and gauging the adequacy of swap space on a system is not overly complicated, and knowing what's normal for your system can help you spot when something is wrong. So let's check out some commands that can help you look into your swap space. But first, let's review some fundamentals.
-
How to boot RHEL 8/7 into Emergency Mode
This article explains how to bootup RHEL/CentOS 7 and 8 system into emergency mode through systemd emergency target unit.
There are situations where you need to boot Red Hat 8/7 or CentOS 8/7 Linux system into emergency mode, if you are unable to complete the normal boot sequence.
-
Remove Packages Installed On Certain Date/Time In Linux - OSTechNix
I install and test a lot of applications in my Linux VMs. Once done with the testing, I will remove the installed packages that are no longer used. Since I install many applications often, I find it bit time consuming task to manually remove packages one by one. Also I sometimes forget to uninstall the unnecessary packages. If you're anything like me, here is a simple workaround to find and remove all packages installed on a certain date and time in Linux.
-
How To Install Python 3.9 on Debian 11 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Python 3.9 on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, Python is a free, open-source programming language for a wide range of software projects. This programming language comes with clear syntax and good readability. Debian provides the latest stable Python 3 release. it also provides the latest stable Python 2 release, but Python 2 is unsupported by the Python Foundation since 2020-01-01 and is being removed as of Debian 11 (Bullseye).
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of Python Programming Language on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
-
Why Linux Is More Accessible Than Windows and macOS
Artificial intelligence and IoT implementations in various gadgets are paving the way towards an easier tomorrow, especially for differently-abled people. Voice recognition technology has grown leaps and bounds, while facial recognition continues to make device access easier for differently-abled people. Linux is usually considered to be a complicated OS. On the contrary, it does not fail to cater to people?s needs with its list of technical features. Apart from special features, the advancements in the kernel and various customizations are making it a hit with the masses.
