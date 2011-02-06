Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 14th of September 2021 05:48:14 PM Filed under
HowTos
  • How To Install OpenCV on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install OpenCV on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, OpenCV (Open Source Computer Vision Library) is open-source software with bindings for C++, Python, and Java. OpenCV provides a real-time optimized Computer Vision library, tools, and hardware. It also supports model execution for Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the OpenCV on AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.

  • How do I list lxc snapshots for LXD on Linux? - nixCraft

    I explained a long time ago how to take LXD instance snapshots using the lxc command. Today I will talk about how to list lxc snapshots and automatically purge those snapshots from LXD to free up disk space on Linux operating systems.

    We can create instance snapshots using the lxc snapshot command. It is also possible to make stateful snapshots where LXD attempts to checkpoint the instance’s running state, including process memory state, TCP connections, process, and more. Let us see how to list lxc snapshots for LXD and automatically expires them too.

  • Lsblk Command in Linux (List Block Devices)

    A Block device is a file referring to a device. The devices can be HDDs, SDD's, RAM Disks, etc. The block device files can be found under the directory /dev.

    In this tutorial, we learn about lsblk command in Linux to list block devices.

  • Read your comics with OpenComic on Ubuntu 20.04

    Many people like to read Japanese comics and manga and in Linux, we have an application for them. This increases, even more, the potential of our operating system. So, today in this post you will learn how to install OpenComic on Ubuntu 20.04.

    [...]

    OpenComic is an application intended for a part of the public that likes comics and manga. These applications add a lot of possibilities to our system and bring more people closer to this world of Linux. So, now that you know how to install it, it’s time to try it out.

  • How to Install and Use FFmpeg on Debian 11 - LinuxCapable

    FFmpeg is the leading free, open-source multimedia framework, able to decode, encode, transcode, mux, demux, stream, filter, and play nearly all multimedia files that have been created on any platform. FFmpeg compiles and runs on Linux, Mac OS X, Microsoft Windows, BSD systems, and Solaris.

    In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install FFmpeg on your Debian 11 Bullseye operating system.

  • How to install DEB on RedHat/Centos & RPM on Debian/Ubuntu with Alien - Unixcop

    There are packages in repositories and GitHub that are ready to use most of the time. But sometimes packages are not available in binaries (ready to install on the go). So we have to download the source code and build it from scratch. It is not an issue if you have time but for increasing Productivity. Here is where Alien comes into place.

    Alien is really designed to convert from alien file formats to the packaging format. Of course, it can also convert from your distribution’s native format to alien formats or from one alien format to another. Be warned, that if these latter types of conversions are done. The generated packages may have incorrect dependency information. For example, this is true if you convert an rpm into a deb on a Red Hat system. Even with alien-extra installed. Dpkg will be unable to calculate library dependencies for the deb correctly. Instead, it creates, and you will get a package without any library dependencies.

    To use alien, you will need several other programs. Alien is a Perl program and requires Perl version 5.004 or more significant. If you use Slackware, make sure you get Perl 5.004, the Perl 5.003 in Slackware does not work with Alien!

    To convert packages to or from RPMs, you need the Red Hat Package Manager;
    get it from Red Hat’s FTP site. If your distribution (e.g., Red Hat)
    provides an rpm-build package. You will need it as well to generate RPMs.

  • How To Install GoAccess On Linux - Unixcop

    GoAccess is an open source real-time web log analyzer and interactive viewer that runs in a terminal in *nix systems or through your browser.

    It provides fast and valuable HTTP statistics for system administrators that require a visual server report on the fly.

    GoAccess was designed to be a fast, terminal-based log analyzer. Its core idea is to quickly analyze and view web server statistics in real time without needing to use your browser (great if you want to do a quick analysis of your access log via SSH, or if you simply love working in the terminal).

    While the terminal output is the default output, it has the capability to generate a complete, self-contained real-time HTML report (great for analytics, monitoring and data visualization), as well as a JSON, and CSV report.

  • How to Setup Nginx as a Reverse Proxy for Apache on Debian 11

    Nginx and Apache both are free, open-source, and most popular web servers around the world. Apache is known for its power while Nginx is known for its speed. Both have some pros and cons. Nginx is useful for static content while Apache is for dynamic content. If we combine both servers then we will get a better result of each other.

    In this tutorial, I will configure Apache as a backend server and use Nginx as a reverse proxy for Apache on Debian 11.

  • How to compress a folder in Linux from the command line with tar - TechRepublic

    Jack Wallen shows you how to compress and decompress a folder from the command line.

  • Managing and monitoring swap space on Linux | Network World

    Most of us don't often think about swap space unless we run into a problem on our systems that suggests we don't have enough. Even so, viewing and gauging the adequacy of swap space on a system is not overly complicated, and knowing what's normal for your system can help you spot when something is wrong. So let's check out some commands that can help you look into your swap space. But first, let's review some fundamentals.

  • How to boot RHEL 8/7 into Emergency Mode

    This article explains how to bootup RHEL/CentOS 7 and 8 system into emergency mode through systemd emergency target unit.

    There are situations where you need to boot Red Hat 8/7 or CentOS 8/7 Linux system into emergency mode, if you are unable to complete the normal boot sequence.

  • Remove Packages Installed On Certain Date/Time In Linux - OSTechNix

    I install and test a lot of applications in my Linux VMs. Once done with the testing, I will remove the installed packages that are no longer used. Since I install many applications often, I find it bit time consuming task to manually remove packages one by one. Also I sometimes forget to uninstall the unnecessary packages. If you're anything like me, here is a simple workaround to find and remove all packages installed on a certain date and time in Linux.

  • How To Install Python 3.9 on Debian 11 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Python 3.9 on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, Python is a free, open-source programming language for a wide range of software projects. This programming language comes with clear syntax and good readability. Debian provides the latest stable Python 3 release. it also provides the latest stable Python 2 release, but Python 2 is unsupported by the Python Foundation since 2020-01-01 and is being removed as of Debian 11 (Bullseye).

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of Python Programming Language on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).

Android Leftovers

IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers

  • Improve cross-team collaboration with Camel K

    No matter how much you know about Apache Camel, Camel K is designed to help and simplify how you connect systems in Kubernetes and Red Hat OpenShift, and it comes with cloud-native Kafka integration. This article helps you discover the power and simplicity of Camel K and opportunities for using it in ways you might not have previously considered.

  • The Open RAN ecosystem: How Red Hat and partners support NTT DOCOMO to deliver the Open RAN vision

    NTT DOCOMO has published a comprehensive, "5G Open RAN Ecosystem Whitepaper" describing the Open Radio Access Network (RAN) Ecosystem - OREC project in detail. Honore LaBourdette, Vice President, Telecom Media & Entertainment Industry at Red Hat and Sadayuki Abeta, Vice President & General Manager of the Radio Access Network Development Department at NTT DOCOMO, had a joint interview with Telecom TV that explains how the OREC project can accelerate Open RAN and can help 5G intelligent RAN deployment. NTT DOCOMO, with the help of other ecosystem members including Red Hat, helps package the best-of-breed 5G RAN system for deploying, operating, and managing OREC environment based on requests from operators considering 5G RAN to serve diverse companies and other operators needed.

  • Advanced automation and management of Network Bound Disk Encryption with RHEL System Roles

    In the previous post, Using RHEL System Roles to automate and manage Network Bound Disk Encryption, I covered utilizing the NBDE System Roles with a simple scenario where a single Tang server was used. In this post, we’ll look at a more complex scenario where we use the NBDE System Roles to implement multiple Tang servers to provide high availability and increased security, and we’ll also cover how to utilize the System Roles to both rotate Tang keys, and back up Tang keys.

  • Introducing Red Hat Weekly News

    We also do our best to communicate what we're doing and what's important. That includes showing you how to use our products and services, informing you about important updates and sharing industry analyses to help you understand the technologies that can solve business problems today. To that end, we've been working on Red Hat Weekly News. We'll highlight announcements, howtos, videos, resources, podcasts and other information that can help you stay current on all things Red Hat.

  • [Older] Everybody Struggles

    Everybody struggles in life every now and then. Struggling is a part of life. It doesn’t matter what other people think or say, it all depends on people’s perspectives. That determines your personal struggle. We’re all pretty lazy when it comes down to it. If you’re struggling, it’s because you need to do more than you’re doing currently. But doing more of the wrong type of activity will only suffer you more. This is the third week of my Outreachy internship, when I first contributed to my project I was very nervous and didn’t even have the confidence to make it and that fact of being a beginner was making me more nervous, and after making 5-6 contributions to Improve fedora QA dashboard, I tested then covid positive, I completely shattered and lost any hope of clearing Outreachy, but fortunately, those 5-6 contributions of mine made a significant difference and gave a good impression of my development skills set and finally my struggled paid off. The contribution round proved to be fruitful for me. I gained lots of confidence and learned how to google a bit Then during the internship, I had my first video call meeting with my mentors. It was a pleasurable experience to meet them, other than by email or chat. I completed my task successfully with proper guidance from my mentors, but it was quite excruciating when I moved to my second task. I had to make the whole page from scratch, initially, literally, I was afraid if I could do this or not, many doubts were roaming around my head.

  • Change management: 3 outdated ideas that could hold you back

    The pandemic taught us (and the organizations we lead) that we are agile – adaptable to change, innovative, and able to make things happen quickly. The demand for legacy systems to be replaced by digital ones reached the enterprise at a breakneck pace as COVID-19 uprooted the way we live and work. Beyond digital transformation, the last 18 months have likely uncovered other vulnerabilities in your business model. Perhaps you need to change the way you hire to keep up in the race for qualified talent. Or maybe your company needs a culture overhaul as you transition to a hybrid work model. Whatever your situation, the pace of change is not slowing, so it’s important to consider how you will lead your organization through it. Here are three outdated misconceptions about change management and how to address them:

  • Hybrid work: 8 challenges and benefits leaders will face | The Enterprisers Project

    For many organizations, hybrid work is the new reality. During the pandemic, many IT leaders learned under fire how to manage their teams remotely. Yet wrangling a workforce that’s now operating in two different environments - remote and office - comes with its own nuances. There are clear benefits of the hybrid solution, such as extending (perhaps, for good) the reach of an organization’s potential talent pool. But there are also quickly emerging challenges, particularly since this is new territory for many IT managers and employees. Now is a good time to consider the pros and cons as technology leaders determine the best long term direction and strategies for their IT teams.

  • Can I automate myself out of a job? | Enable Sysadmin

    Engineers, sysadmins, and DevOps roles' job responsibilities include answering dozens of emails, upgrading hundreds of servers, and patching all the systems in your data center or favorite cloud. All of these tasks take a considerable amount of time to complete—and they are sometimes boring but always important. A slight mistake can open up a potential threat to the security of the entire system. For example, failing to apply a security patch can make a system vulnerable. And let's be honest, people make mistakes. But what if you could automate these mundane tasks, save some time, and simplify your team's tasks?

  • IBM paid Pa. $33M to settle lawsuit over jobless benefits computer project - pennlive.com
  • Red Hat to back Linux Foundation-supported open source project tackling climate change | WRAL TechWire [Ed: Linux Foundation is fronting for some of the most polluting companies on the entire planet, but it has the audacity do greenwashing for them (associating "Linux" with lies)]

    Red Hat, the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, has joined OS-Climate (OS-C), a Linux Foundation-backed open source project that intends to build the breakthrough technology and data platforms needed to more fully integrate the impacts of climate change in global financial decision-making and risk management. As part of its membership, Red Hat will provide technical acumen and resources to help OS-C build a “Data Commons” that serves as an open data ingestion, processing and management platform for members to collaborate on standardizing and improving the accuracy of corporate climate and environmental, social and governance (ESG) metrics. The resulting curated library of public and private sources can then be used to help bankers, asset owners, asset managers and regulators assess climate risk and opportunity as elements of financial decision-making.

Games: 1047 Games, RetroArch, Stellaris, and Retro

  • 1047 Games raise $100 million to continue Splitgate development | GamingOnLinux

    For the second time 1047 Games have announced a big load of cash coming their way for Splitgate, the very popular free to play first-person shooter with portals. Back in July they announced they had raised $10 million and now they've announced today that $100 million has now been raised. 

  • RetroArch gets a Steam release bringing emulation to even more gamers | GamingOnLinux

    While it might not be the first emulator on Steam it's probably one of the biggest projects as RetroArch is not a single emulator. Instead, it provides a tidy user interface to get lots of different emulators. After being available in a Steam Playtest for some time, today marks the official Steam release. Right now the amount of cores (what RetroArch refers to as emulators, done via their plugin system) available are limited but it's going to expand over time with each available as a Steam DLC.

  • The universe expands with Stellaris 3.1 'Lem' out now, Stellaris free to try until Sept 20 | GamingOnLinux

    Now is the absolute best time to love space and strategy games! Paradox Interactive has today released the 3.1 Lem update for Stellaris and you can play free until September 20. The update is named after famous sci-fi writer Stanisław Lem, with this update being the first from the new Custodians Team within Paradox Development Studio, who have a singular focus on the free updates. For the Lem update Paradox said in an email they partnered up with the "Polish Science Fiction Foundation to celebrate the 100th birthday of Stanisław Lem, including in-game content directly inspired by the author’s catalog".

    •  
  • The Labor of Love That Is Recovering Lost Software

    At the beginning of the home computer revolution, the humble compact cassette was far and away the most popular choice for microcomputer data storage, especially on the European continent. As a volunteer at the Museum of Computing, [Keith] was instrumental in recovering and archiving the early works of Roger Dymond, a pioneering developer of early computer software in the United Kingdom. In his video, [Keith] goes to great lengths detailing the impact that Roger Dymond had on the early home computing scene. After being let go from his council apprenticeship, Roger turned his attention to developing games for the ZX81, and later the ZX Spectrum. With the help of his family, he went on to run a moderately successful mail-order games publishing venture for several years. Increasing advertising costs and a crowded development scene saw Roger’s business become nonviable by 1983, but not before developing several gambling-style games and a standout Space Invaders clone. [...]  ‘Games Compendium’ for the ZX81 had been completely lost to time, with the only evidence that it had ever existed coming from a 1983 advert in ‘Sinclair User’ magazine. Being written for the earlier model ZX81, the compendium would undoubtedly be of interest to software archivists and game historians.

    •   

Why Linux Is More Accessible Than Windows and macOS

Artificial intelligence and IoT implementations in various gadgets are paving the way towards an easier tomorrow, especially for differently-abled people. Voice recognition technology has grown leaps and bounds, while facial recognition continues to make device access easier for differently-abled people. Linux is usually considered to be a complicated OS. On the contrary, it does not fail to cater to people?s needs with its list of technical features. Apart from special features, the advancements in the kernel and various customizations are making it a hit with the masses. Read more

