Programming and Software Patents

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 14th of September 2021 06:55:08 PM Filed under
Development
  • Oracle Java 17 delivers thousands of performance and security updates

    Oracle released Java 17, the latest version of the world’s number one programming language and development platform. Java 17 delivers thousands of performance, stability, and security updates, as well as 14 JEPs (JDK Enhancement Proposals) that further improve the Java language and platform to help developers be more productive.

  • A Rant on Personal Software Projects

    In contrast, a product personal project focuses on what it does and the experience as an end-user interacts with it. Maybe it has a great README, a slick user experience, or does something better than anything else out there. The point is that it is focused on the end-user that uses it rather than the person who makes it. It doesn’t particularly matter what it looks like on the inside. It could be based on COBOL and be a tangle of spaghetti internally. Clean code helps with maintenance and project longevity, but it does absolutely nothing for the product experience.

  • Paul E. Mc Kenney: Stupid RCU Tricks: Making Race Conditions More Probable

    Given that it is much more comfortable chasing down race conditions reported by rcutorture than those reported from the field, it would be good to make race conditions more probable during rcutorture runs than in production. A number of tricks are used to make this happen, including making rare events (such as CPU-hotplug operations) happen more frequently, testing the in-kernel RCU API directly from within the kernel, and so on.

    Another approach is to change timing. Back at Sequent in the 1990s, one way that this was accomplished was by plugging different-speed CPUs into the same system and then testing on that system. It was observed that for certain types of race conditions, the probability of the race occurring increased by the ratio of the CPU speeds. One such race condition is when a timed event on the slow CPU races with a workload-driven event on the fast CPU. If the fast CPU is (say) two times faster than the slow CPU, then the timed event will provide two times greater “collision cross section” than if the same workload was running on CPUs running at the same speed.

    Given that modern CPUs can easily adjust their core clock rates at runtime, it is tempting to try this same trick on present-day systems. Unfortunately, everything and its dog is adjusting CPU clock rates for various purposes, plus a number of modern CPUs are quite happy to let you set their core clock rates to a value sufficient to result in physical damage. Throwing rcutorture into this fray might be entertaining, but it is unlikely to be all that productive.

    Another approach is available on multi-socket systems, namely, making use of memory latency. The idea is for the rcutorture scripting to place one pair of a given scenario's vCPUs in the hyperthreads of a single core within one socket and to place another pair of that same scenario's vCPUs in the hyperthreads of a single core of the other socket. The theory is that the different communications latencies and bandwidths within a core on the one hand and between sockets on the other should have roughly the same effect as does varying CPU core clock rates.

  • Square joins the Open Invention Network | ZDNet

    The OIN, the world's largest patent non-aggression consortium, protects Linux and related open-source software and the companies behind them from patent attacks and patent trolls. The OIN recently broadened its scope from core Linux programs and adjacent open-source code by expanding its Linux System Definition to other patents such as the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) and the Extended File Allocation Table (exFAT) file system.

    That may not sound to you like a natural fit for a retail financial services and digital payments company which is best known for its ubiquitous Square Reader for smartcards, but actually, it is. Behind it is a foundation of open-source software.

    As Bob Lee, Square's former CTO, once said, "Open source is part of our DNA. As a member of the open-source community -- and a company that's benefited from many open source libraries -- we have a responsibility to pay it forward. We always have the mindset to open-source our code when we build."

Android Leftovers

IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers

  • Improve cross-team collaboration with Camel K

    No matter how much you know about Apache Camel, Camel K is designed to help and simplify how you connect systems in Kubernetes and Red Hat OpenShift, and it comes with cloud-native Kafka integration. This article helps you discover the power and simplicity of Camel K and opportunities for using it in ways you might not have previously considered.

  • The Open RAN ecosystem: How Red Hat and partners support NTT DOCOMO to deliver the Open RAN vision

    NTT DOCOMO has published a comprehensive, "5G Open RAN Ecosystem Whitepaper" describing the Open Radio Access Network (RAN) Ecosystem - OREC project in detail. Honore LaBourdette, Vice President, Telecom Media & Entertainment Industry at Red Hat and Sadayuki Abeta, Vice President & General Manager of the Radio Access Network Development Department at NTT DOCOMO, had a joint interview with Telecom TV that explains how the OREC project can accelerate Open RAN and can help 5G intelligent RAN deployment. NTT DOCOMO, with the help of other ecosystem members including Red Hat, helps package the best-of-breed 5G RAN system for deploying, operating, and managing OREC environment based on requests from operators considering 5G RAN to serve diverse companies and other operators needed.

  • Advanced automation and management of Network Bound Disk Encryption with RHEL System Roles

    In the previous post, Using RHEL System Roles to automate and manage Network Bound Disk Encryption, I covered utilizing the NBDE System Roles with a simple scenario where a single Tang server was used. In this post, we’ll look at a more complex scenario where we use the NBDE System Roles to implement multiple Tang servers to provide high availability and increased security, and we’ll also cover how to utilize the System Roles to both rotate Tang keys, and back up Tang keys.

  • Introducing Red Hat Weekly News

    We also do our best to communicate what we're doing and what's important. That includes showing you how to use our products and services, informing you about important updates and sharing industry analyses to help you understand the technologies that can solve business problems today. To that end, we've been working on Red Hat Weekly News. We'll highlight announcements, howtos, videos, resources, podcasts and other information that can help you stay current on all things Red Hat.

  • [Older] Everybody Struggles

    Everybody struggles in life every now and then. Struggling is a part of life. It doesn’t matter what other people think or say, it all depends on people’s perspectives. That determines your personal struggle. We’re all pretty lazy when it comes down to it. If you’re struggling, it’s because you need to do more than you’re doing currently. But doing more of the wrong type of activity will only suffer you more. This is the third week of my Outreachy internship, when I first contributed to my project I was very nervous and didn’t even have the confidence to make it and that fact of being a beginner was making me more nervous, and after making 5-6 contributions to Improve fedora QA dashboard, I tested then covid positive, I completely shattered and lost any hope of clearing Outreachy, but fortunately, those 5-6 contributions of mine made a significant difference and gave a good impression of my development skills set and finally my struggled paid off. The contribution round proved to be fruitful for me. I gained lots of confidence and learned how to google a bit Then during the internship, I had my first video call meeting with my mentors. It was a pleasurable experience to meet them, other than by email or chat. I completed my task successfully with proper guidance from my mentors, but it was quite excruciating when I moved to my second task. I had to make the whole page from scratch, initially, literally, I was afraid if I could do this or not, many doubts were roaming around my head.

  • Change management: 3 outdated ideas that could hold you back

    The pandemic taught us (and the organizations we lead) that we are agile – adaptable to change, innovative, and able to make things happen quickly. The demand for legacy systems to be replaced by digital ones reached the enterprise at a breakneck pace as COVID-19 uprooted the way we live and work. Beyond digital transformation, the last 18 months have likely uncovered other vulnerabilities in your business model. Perhaps you need to change the way you hire to keep up in the race for qualified talent. Or maybe your company needs a culture overhaul as you transition to a hybrid work model. Whatever your situation, the pace of change is not slowing, so it’s important to consider how you will lead your organization through it. Here are three outdated misconceptions about change management and how to address them:

  • Hybrid work: 8 challenges and benefits leaders will face | The Enterprisers Project

    For many organizations, hybrid work is the new reality. During the pandemic, many IT leaders learned under fire how to manage their teams remotely. Yet wrangling a workforce that’s now operating in two different environments - remote and office - comes with its own nuances. There are clear benefits of the hybrid solution, such as extending (perhaps, for good) the reach of an organization’s potential talent pool. But there are also quickly emerging challenges, particularly since this is new territory for many IT managers and employees. Now is a good time to consider the pros and cons as technology leaders determine the best long term direction and strategies for their IT teams.

  • Can I automate myself out of a job? | Enable Sysadmin

    Engineers, sysadmins, and DevOps roles' job responsibilities include answering dozens of emails, upgrading hundreds of servers, and patching all the systems in your data center or favorite cloud. All of these tasks take a considerable amount of time to complete—and they are sometimes boring but always important. A slight mistake can open up a potential threat to the security of the entire system. For example, failing to apply a security patch can make a system vulnerable. And let's be honest, people make mistakes. But what if you could automate these mundane tasks, save some time, and simplify your team's tasks?

  • IBM paid Pa. $33M to settle lawsuit over jobless benefits computer project - pennlive.com
  • Red Hat to back Linux Foundation-supported open source project tackling climate change | WRAL TechWire [Ed: Linux Foundation is fronting for some of the most polluting companies on the entire planet, but it has the audacity do greenwashing for them (associating "Linux" with lies)]

    Red Hat, the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, has joined OS-Climate (OS-C), a Linux Foundation-backed open source project that intends to build the breakthrough technology and data platforms needed to more fully integrate the impacts of climate change in global financial decision-making and risk management. As part of its membership, Red Hat will provide technical acumen and resources to help OS-C build a “Data Commons” that serves as an open data ingestion, processing and management platform for members to collaborate on standardizing and improving the accuracy of corporate climate and environmental, social and governance (ESG) metrics. The resulting curated library of public and private sources can then be used to help bankers, asset owners, asset managers and regulators assess climate risk and opportunity as elements of financial decision-making.

Games: 1047 Games, RetroArch, Stellaris, and Retro

  • 1047 Games raise $100 million to continue Splitgate development | GamingOnLinux

    For the second time 1047 Games have announced a big load of cash coming their way for Splitgate, the very popular free to play first-person shooter with portals. Back in July they announced they had raised $10 million and now they've announced today that $100 million has now been raised. 

  • RetroArch gets a Steam release bringing emulation to even more gamers | GamingOnLinux

    While it might not be the first emulator on Steam it's probably one of the biggest projects as RetroArch is not a single emulator. Instead, it provides a tidy user interface to get lots of different emulators. After being available in a Steam Playtest for some time, today marks the official Steam release. Right now the amount of cores (what RetroArch refers to as emulators, done via their plugin system) available are limited but it's going to expand over time with each available as a Steam DLC.

  • The universe expands with Stellaris 3.1 'Lem' out now, Stellaris free to try until Sept 20 | GamingOnLinux

    Now is the absolute best time to love space and strategy games! Paradox Interactive has today released the 3.1 Lem update for Stellaris and you can play free until September 20. The update is named after famous sci-fi writer Stanisław Lem, with this update being the first from the new Custodians Team within Paradox Development Studio, who have a singular focus on the free updates. For the Lem update Paradox said in an email they partnered up with the "Polish Science Fiction Foundation to celebrate the 100th birthday of Stanisław Lem, including in-game content directly inspired by the author’s catalog".

  • The Labor of Love That Is Recovering Lost Software

    At the beginning of the home computer revolution, the humble compact cassette was far and away the most popular choice for microcomputer data storage, especially on the European continent. As a volunteer at the Museum of Computing, [Keith] was instrumental in recovering and archiving the early works of Roger Dymond, a pioneering developer of early computer software in the United Kingdom. In his video, [Keith] goes to great lengths detailing the impact that Roger Dymond had on the early home computing scene. After being let go from his council apprenticeship, Roger turned his attention to developing games for the ZX81, and later the ZX Spectrum. With the help of his family, he went on to run a moderately successful mail-order games publishing venture for several years. Increasing advertising costs and a crowded development scene saw Roger’s business become nonviable by 1983, but not before developing several gambling-style games and a standout Space Invaders clone. [...]  ‘Games Compendium’ for the ZX81 had been completely lost to time, with the only evidence that it had ever existed coming from a 1983 advert in ‘Sinclair User’ magazine. Being written for the earlier model ZX81, the compendium would undoubtedly be of interest to software archivists and game historians.

Why Linux Is More Accessible Than Windows and macOS

Artificial intelligence and IoT implementations in various gadgets are paving the way towards an easier tomorrow, especially for differently-abled people. Voice recognition technology has grown leaps and bounds, while facial recognition continues to make device access easier for differently-abled people. Linux is usually considered to be a complicated OS. On the contrary, it does not fail to cater to people?s needs with its list of technical features. Apart from special features, the advancements in the kernel and various customizations are making it a hit with the masses. Read more

