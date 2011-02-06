Migrating your servers from one Linux distribution to another can be a daunting task, even moreso if it's a migration you're doing because of unforeseen events or changes within the ecosystem. In this video, Jay and Joao discuss the challenges when it comes to migrating Linux distributions, and the effect this has on security.

File management is a complicated task in and of itself. Add to that large volume of duplicate files that typically hog up the storage space, and the process becomes increasingly difficult. While the standard way to deal with duplicate files is to locate and delete them manually. However, using a dedicated duplicate file finder program instead can significantly accelerate the process. So if you're planning to get rid of duplicate files and clean up your computer, here’s a list of some of the best tools for finding and removing duplicate files in Linux.

Kernel: Seamless Update and Linux 5.15 Intel Seamless Update: Intel Preparing For System Firmware Updates Without The Reboot - Phoronix "Intel Seamless Update" is a forthcoming feature for Intel platforms seemingly first being exposed by their new Linux kernel patches working on the functionality... Intel is working on being able to carry out system firmware upates such as UEFI updates but doing so at run-time and being able to avoid the reboot in the process.

Linux 5.15 update brings plenty of improvements for AMD hardware and the Steam Deck Linux 5.15 is out, and the new kernel is bringing a host of brand new updates for existing AMD CPUs and GPUs, even some that aren't out yet. While not the largest update, Ryzen and Radeon users will appreciate what it has to offer, and it could be especially interesting for AMD Van Gogh-powered devices like the future Valve Steam Deck.

Linux 5.15 Raises Its GCC Compiler Version Requirement - Phoronix While Linux 5.15-rc1 was released on Sunday with its many changes, landing on Monday was a late change to raise the baseline GCC version requirement for building the Linux kernel. The Linux kernel to now supported building on kernels as far back as GCC 4.9 while now it has been bumped to GCC 5.1. AArch64 already required at least GCC 5.1 while this bump affects all other architectures.