Unlocking the bootloader and disabling dm-verity on Android-X86 devices
For the hw-enablement for Bay- and Cherry-Trail devices which I do as a side project, sometimes it is useful to play with the Android which comes pre-installed on some of these devices.
Sometimes the Android-X86 boot-loader (kerneflinger) is locked and the standard "Developer-Options" -> "Enable OEM Unlock" -> "Run 'fastboot oem unlock'" sequence does not work (e.g. I got the unlock yes/no dialog, and could move between yes and no, but I could not actually confirm the choice).
Crossplane Becomes A CNCF Incubating Project
12 Open Source Compliance Rules for Developers
“These rules will help an organization have a better grip on their open source compliance efforts and will help them minimize the number of compliance-related errors that occur during the software development process,” he says.
Academy Software Foundation giving open communities access to production-grade digital assets for testing, demonstration, and education purposes - Linux Foundation
The Academy Software Foundation (ASWF), a project hosted by The Linux Foundation, provides a neutral forum for open source software developers in the motion picture and broader media industries to share resources and collaborate on image creation, visual effects, animation, and sound technologies.
Devices for Linux and Arduino
Screen Recording in Linux With OBS and Wayland
There are tons of screen recorders available for Linux. But when it comes to supporting Wayland, almost all of them do not work. This is problematic because many new distribution releases are switching to Wayland display manager by default once again. And if something as basic as a screen recorder does not work, it leaves a bad experience. GNOME’s built-in screen recorder works but it is hidden, has no GUI and no way to configure and control the recordings. There is another tool called Kooha but it keeps on displaying a timer on the screen. Switching between Xorg and Wayland just for screen recording is not very convenient. Amidst all this, I was happy to learn that Wayland support landed in OBS Studio with version 27 release thanks to Pipewire. But even there, it’s not straightforward and hence I am going to show you the steps for screen recording on Wayland using OBS Studio.
today's howtos
Raspberry Pi Zero vs Zero W: What’s the Difference?
Raspberry Pi created a revolution when it launched the $25 mini computer ten years ago. Over the time, several variants of Raspberry Pi have been launched. Some upgrade a previous model and some are crafted for specific purposes. Of all the Raspberry models, Pi Zero and Pi Zero W are the cheapest ones aimed for small scale and IoT projects. Both devices are almost similar to each other but with a subtle and important difference. So, what is the difference between Raspberry Pi Zero and Zero W? The W in Zero W stands for Wireless and it depicts its wireless capability over the Pi Zero model. That’s the single biggest difference between the two similar models. Also: $10 LILYGO T-Display RP2040 board integrates a 1.14-inch color display - CNX Software
