Debian: Envertech, Communication Platforms, and EasyOS
Sven Hoexter: PV - Monitoring Envertech Microinverter via envertecportal.com
Some time ago I looked briefly at an Envertech data logger for small scale photovoltaic setups. Turned out that PV inverter are kinda unreliable, and you really have to monitor them to notice downtimes and defects. Since my pal shot for a quick win I've cobbled together another Python script to query the portal at www.envertecportal.com, and report back if the generated power is down to 0. The script is currently run on a vserver via cron and reports back via the system MTA. So yeah, you need to have something like that already at hand.
Some site updates
We’re in the process of upgrading to Debian 11 (bullseye). If you come across any issues, feel free to raise them on the #debian-social IRC channel on oftc (also accessible via Matrix) and we’ll look into it as soon as we have a chance.
Matrix Synapse updated and new plumbed IRC rooms
Matrix synapse was updated to 1.40.0, during the upgrade the server was upgraded to Bullseye.
Infrastructure in place to run each app as a separate user
Running an app as a non-root user also means that it can't write just anywhere in the filesystem, can be constrained to only write in its own home folder. And if required, can be prevented from reading critical files.
Of course Easy already has "crippled root" in containers, so running, say, SeaMonkey, on the main desktop as a non-root user would have to be seen as an alternative security strategy. SeaMonkey will run a little bit faster, and won't have the issues that some people have reported with running SM in a container, such as problem with network connectivity.
If each app is run as its own user, this means that EasyOS can implement a permissions management GUI like in Android. Like, do you want this app to be able to access the camera, network, audio, folders outside the "home" folder? ...etc.
So, have started to setup the infrastructure to support this. The idea is that top-level /clients folder will have these non-root users, though I would like to refer to them as "clients".
Devices for Linux and Arduino
Screen Recording in Linux With OBS and Wayland
There are tons of screen recorders available for Linux. But when it comes to supporting Wayland, almost all of them do not work. This is problematic because many new distribution releases are switching to Wayland display manager by default once again. And if something as basic as a screen recorder does not work, it leaves a bad experience. GNOME’s built-in screen recorder works but it is hidden, has no GUI and no way to configure and control the recordings. There is another tool called Kooha but it keeps on displaying a timer on the screen. Switching between Xorg and Wayland just for screen recording is not very convenient. Amidst all this, I was happy to learn that Wayland support landed in OBS Studio with version 27 release thanks to Pipewire. But even there, it’s not straightforward and hence I am going to show you the steps for screen recording on Wayland using OBS Studio.
today's howtos
Raspberry Pi Zero vs Zero W: What’s the Difference?
Raspberry Pi created a revolution when it launched the $25 mini computer ten years ago. Over the time, several variants of Raspberry Pi have been launched. Some upgrade a previous model and some are crafted for specific purposes. Of all the Raspberry models, Pi Zero and Pi Zero W are the cheapest ones aimed for small scale and IoT projects. Both devices are almost similar to each other but with a subtle and important difference. So, what is the difference between Raspberry Pi Zero and Zero W? The W in Zero W stands for Wireless and it depicts its wireless capability over the Pi Zero model. That’s the single biggest difference between the two similar models. Also: $10 LILYGO T-Display RP2040 board integrates a 1.14-inch color display - CNX Software
