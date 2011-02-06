Security and Proprietary Software Leftovers SSID Stripping flaw lets hackers mimic real wireless access points Simply put: Unsuspecting users can be tricked users into connecting to WiFi spots setup by hackers. This would not only exposed users to data theft but access their personal information on their device – That’s why the vulnerability has been dubbed SSID stripping.

Adobe Releases Security Updates for Multiple Products | CISA Adobe has released security updates to address vulnerabilities in multiple Adobe products. An attacker could exploit some of these vulnerabilities to take control of an affected system.

Lenovo ships scareware to “correct” Windows problems for $30 a year and sells expensive antivirus. Many issues could be solved by running cleanmgr and a free antivirus. – BaronHK's Rants Lenovo has been caught doing some shady things before, from installing the Superfish malware, to the infamous BIOS that took a Windows “security feature” and used it to keep reinstalling crapware no matter how many times the user deleted it, to blocking the installation of GNU/Linux operating systems in 2016, forcing me to take my case to the Attorney General of Illinois. Lisa Madigan, at the time. To my surprise, her office opened an antitrust investigation and as soon as Lenovo and Microsoft heard the gears turning, they threw the transmission into full reverse and backtracked with a BIOS repair. But Microsoft and Lenovo are like the Shadows and their Dark Servants in Babylon 5. Every time they were defeated, they’d scatter their remaining forces, sleep for a while, and come up with a new strategy to slowly lick their wounds and then try to start problems all over again. For Lenovo’s part, even though they’ve been smacked down by court proceedings and bad publicity, they have no idea when to stop trying to chase down a user for a quick buck after they’ve already bought an expensive computer. And Microsoft is obviously happy with what any decent company would consider slander, because Lenovo is selling “snake oil” subscriptions that essentially cost $30 a year to empty your recycle bin.

Secure JSONification? There was an interesting discussion on IRC today. In brief, it was about exposing one’s database structures over API and security implications of this approach. I’d recommend reading the whole thing because Altreus delivers a good (and somewhat emotional) point on why such practice is most definitely bad design decision. Despite having minor objections, I generally agree to him. But I’m not wearing out my keyboard on this post just to share that discussion. There was something in it what made me feel as if I miss something. And it came to me a bit later, when I was done with my payjob and got a bit more spare resources for the brain to utilize. First of all, a bell rang when a hash was mentioned as the mediator between a database and API return value. I’m somewhat wary about using hashes as return values primarily for a reason of performance price and concurrency unsafety.

Debian: Envertech, Communication Platforms, and EasyOS Sven Hoexter: PV - Monitoring Envertech Microinverter via envertecportal.com Some time ago I looked briefly at an Envertech data logger for small scale photovoltaic setups. Turned out that PV inverter are kinda unreliable, and you really have to monitor them to notice downtimes and defects. Since my pal shot for a quick win I've cobbled together another Python script to query the portal at www.envertecportal.com, and report back if the generated power is down to 0. The script is currently run on a vserver via cron and reports back via the system MTA. So yeah, you need to have something like that already at hand.

Some site updates We’re in the process of upgrading to Debian 11 (bullseye). If you come across any issues, feel free to raise them on the #debian-social IRC channel on oftc (also accessible via Matrix) and we’ll look into it as soon as we have a chance.

Matrix Synapse updated and new plumbed IRC rooms Matrix synapse was updated to 1.40.0, during the upgrade the server was upgraded to Bullseye.

Infrastructure in place to run each app as a separate user Running an app as a non-root user also means that it can't write just anywhere in the filesystem, can be constrained to only write in its own home folder. And if required, can be prevented from reading critical files. Of course Easy already has "crippled root" in containers, so running, say, SeaMonkey, on the main desktop as a non-root user would have to be seen as an alternative security strategy. SeaMonkey will run a little bit faster, and won't have the issues that some people have reported with running SM in a container, such as problem with network connectivity. If each app is run as its own user, this means that EasyOS can implement a permissions management GUI like in Android. Like, do you want this app to be able to access the camera, network, audio, folders outside the "home" folder? ...etc. So, have started to setup the infrastructure to support this. The idea is that top-level /clients folder will have these non-root users, though I would like to refer to them as "clients".