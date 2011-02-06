Language Selection

Tuesday 14th of September 2021
HowTos
  • How to install Google Chrome on Linux Lite 5.4 - Invidious

    In this video, we are looking at how to install Google Chrome on Linux Lite 5.4. Enjoy!

  • How to install the Y8 Browser on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install the Y8 Browser on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

  • Using Oracle Cloud, Part 1: The 'Always Free' Offering
  • Megatools Linux install and Basic Introduction

    This tutorial will deal with Megatools Linux install and Basic Introduction. MEGA is one of the most famous cloud storage and file hosting services available. The service offered by the company are normally accessible via web interface or dedicated applications also on smartphone operating systems such as Android or iOS. In this article we see how to access the service from the command line via a free and open source set of tools written in Python: Megatools.

  • wipefs Linux command tutorial with examples

    The wipefs Linux command utility can be used to erase various types of signatures from a device (partition tables, filesystem signatures, etc…). It is available in the repository of all the most used Linux distributions, and it is usually installed by default as part of of the util-linux package, which contains also other essentials utilities aimed at system maintenance, so we should never have to install it explicitly. In this tutorial we will see how to use wipefs to gather information about the existing signatures and how to erase them.

  • VirtualBox increase disk size on Linux

    In this tutorial you will learn how to increase disk size on VirtualBox. One of the great things about installing an operating system into a virtual machine is that we can easily change the machine’s CPU utilization limit, its memory usage, and the amount of hard drive space it has. With VirtualBox, all of these hardware specifications can even be changed long after the virtual machine is created.

    If you have already installed Linux or some other operating system like Windows or BSD into a VirtualBox virtual machine, and then realized that you are running out of hard drive space, don’t despair. VirtualBox gives us a simple way to increase the amount of hard drive space available to a virtual machine.

  • [Older] How to configure shared VirtualBox folder on Linux

Security and Proprietary Software Leftovers

  • SSID Stripping flaw lets hackers mimic real wireless access points

    Simply put: Unsuspecting users can be tricked users into connecting to WiFi spots setup by hackers. This would not only exposed users to data theft but access their personal information on their device – That’s why the vulnerability has been dubbed SSID stripping.

  • Adobe Releases Security Updates for Multiple Products | CISA

    Adobe has released security updates to address vulnerabilities in multiple Adobe products. An attacker could exploit some of these vulnerabilities to take control of an affected system.

  • Lenovo ships scareware to “correct” Windows problems for $30 a year and sells expensive antivirus. Many issues could be solved by running cleanmgr and a free antivirus. – BaronHK's Rants

    Lenovo has been caught doing some shady things before, from installing the Superfish malware, to the infamous BIOS that took a Windows “security feature” and used it to keep reinstalling crapware no matter how many times the user deleted it, to blocking the installation of GNU/Linux operating systems in 2016, forcing me to take my case to the Attorney General of Illinois. Lisa Madigan, at the time. To my surprise, her office opened an antitrust investigation and as soon as Lenovo and Microsoft heard the gears turning, they threw the transmission into full reverse and backtracked with a BIOS repair. But Microsoft and Lenovo are like the Shadows and their Dark Servants in Babylon 5. Every time they were defeated, they’d scatter their remaining forces, sleep for a while, and come up with a new strategy to slowly lick their wounds and then try to start problems all over again. For Lenovo’s part, even though they’ve been smacked down by court proceedings and bad publicity, they have no idea when to stop trying to chase down a user for a quick buck after they’ve already bought an expensive computer. And Microsoft is obviously happy with what any decent company would consider slander, because Lenovo is selling “snake oil” subscriptions that essentially cost $30 a year to empty your recycle bin.

  • Secure JSONification?

    There was an interesting discussion on IRC today. In brief, it was about exposing one’s database structures over API and security implications of this approach. I’d recommend reading the whole thing because Altreus delivers a good (and somewhat emotional) point on why such practice is most definitely bad design decision. Despite having minor objections, I generally agree to him. But I’m not wearing out my keyboard on this post just to share that discussion. There was something in it what made me feel as if I miss something. And it came to me a bit later, when I was done with my payjob and got a bit more spare resources for the brain to utilize. First of all, a bell rang when a hash was mentioned as the mediator between a database and API return value. I’m somewhat wary about using hashes as return values primarily for a reason of performance price and concurrency unsafety.

Debian: Envertech, Communication Platforms, and EasyOS

  • Sven Hoexter: PV - Monitoring Envertech Microinverter via envertecportal.com

    Some time ago I looked briefly at an Envertech data logger for small scale photovoltaic setups. Turned out that PV inverter are kinda unreliable, and you really have to monitor them to notice downtimes and defects. Since my pal shot for a quick win I've cobbled together another Python script to query the portal at www.envertecportal.com, and report back if the generated power is down to 0. The script is currently run on a vserver via cron and reports back via the system MTA. So yeah, you need to have something like that already at hand.

  • Some site updates

    We’re in the process of upgrading to Debian 11 (bullseye). If you come across any issues, feel free to raise them on the #debian-social IRC channel on oftc (also accessible via Matrix) and we’ll look into it as soon as we have a chance.

  • Matrix Synapse updated and new plumbed IRC rooms

    Matrix synapse was updated to 1.40.0, during the upgrade the server was upgraded to Bullseye.

  • Infrastructure in place to run each app as a separate user

    Running an app as a non-root user also means that it can't write just anywhere in the filesystem, can be constrained to only write in its own home folder. And if required, can be prevented from reading critical files. Of course Easy already has "crippled root" in containers, so running, say, SeaMonkey, on the main desktop as a non-root user would have to be seen as an alternative security strategy. SeaMonkey will run a little bit faster, and won't have the issues that some people have reported with running SM in a container, such as problem with network connectivity. If each app is run as its own user, this means that EasyOS can implement a permissions management GUI like in Android. Like, do you want this app to be able to access the camera, network, audio, folders outside the "home" folder? ...etc. So, have started to setup the infrastructure to support this. The idea is that top-level /clients folder will have these non-root users, though I would like to refer to them as "clients".

Kernel Space and Linux Foundation

Devices for Linux and Arduino

  • Whiskey Lake embedded PC features four PoE ports

    Aaeon’s rugged, $851 “VPC-5620S” system offers an 8th Gen Core CPU plus up to 64GB DDR4, 5x Gbe (4x with PoE), 4x USB, HDMI and DP, SATA, M.2 with NVMe, multiple mini-PCIe, and an optional in-vehicle configuration.

  • Compact Elkhart Lake system offers triple GbE

    Ibase’s rugged “AGS103T” embedded system runs on Intel’s Elkhart Lake and offers up to 16GB DDR4, 3x GbE, 4x USB, 4x COM, 3x mini-PCIe, and M.2 B-key plus an optional 2.5-inch SATA bay. The fanless, compact AGS103T is built around Intel’s 10nm-fabricated, MCU-equipped Elkhart Lake platform. The rugged, 218 x 110 x 57mm system is designed for embedded applications in factory automation, IoT gateway, edge computing, and automatic control systems.

  • Portenta H7 Lite cost-optimized Arduino Pro board drops WiFi, USB-C video output, NXP secure element - CNX Software

    Arduino Portenta H7 Lite is a cost-down version of Portenta H7 STM32H7 that shaves off a little over $30 of the Arduino Pro board by doing without a wireless module nor USB-C video output and opting for a lower cost Microchip ATECC608 secure element. Arduino says the new board provides a cost-optimized solution for companies developing high-end industrial machinery, laboratory equipment, computer vision, PLCs, robotics controllers, and mission-critical devices.

