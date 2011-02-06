Darktable 3.6.1 Open-Source RAW Image Editor Improves Camera Support, Fixes Bugs
Released in early July, Darktable 3.6 arrived as a major release that introduced numerous new features and improvements, and now, Darktable 3.6.1 is here as the first point release to fix some nasty issues and also add support for new digital cameras.
First, Darktable 3.6.1 adds base support for the Leica C-Lux (3:2), Nikon D6 (12-bit compressed, 12-bit uncompressed, 14-bit compressed, and 14-bit uncompressed), Nikon Z fc (12-bit compressed and 14-bit compressed), Sony Alpha 7R III (ILCE-7RM3A), and Sony Alpha 7R IV (ILCE-7RM4A) cameras. Second, it introduces a noise profile for the Ricoh GR III camera.
