today's howtos
File Permissions in Linux – Read/Write/Execute
File permissions, ownerships control the access level of files and system process specific to users. This makes sure that the authorized users and process can only access the specific files and directories.
In this guide you are going to learn how to assign permission access rights to different classes of users.
How to install Krita on Ubuntu 20.04
Many Open Source applications are very popular even within Windows or other proprietary systems. One of them is Krita. That’s why we’ll show you how to install Krita on Ubuntu 20.04
How to Pass Password to SSH Command in Linux
The only way a user can accomplish a complete Linux operating system experience is if this user has had a partial or full glimpse of both sides of the Linux environment. Linux operating system exists both as a desktop environment and as a server environment.
Install Zoom on Ubuntu
Zoom is a secure ( lol ), reliable propriety video teleconferencing software program developed by Zoom Video Communications, Inc.
The free plan allows up to 100 concurrent participants, with a 40-minute time restriction. Users have the option to upgrade by subscribing to a paid plan. The highest plan supports up to 1,000 concurrent participants for meetings lasting up to 30 hours.
It supports all the popular OS and device platforms.
How to Pass Password to SCP Command in Linux
As you progressively graduate in your Linux operating system user experience, you are bound to either find yourself in a Linux desktop-to-server or Linux server-to-server entanglement. In most cases, these scenarios are related to prioritized OS objectives such as the transfer of useful files and directory copies.
How to Install Fail2ban on Rocky Linux and AlmaLinux
Written in Python, Fail2ban is a free and open-source Intrusion Prevention System (IPS) that protects the server against brute-force attacks.
After a specified number of incorrect password attempts, the client’s IP address is banned from accessing the system for a specified period or until the system administrator unblocks it. This way, the system is safeguarded from repeated brute-force attacks from a single host.
Here's what happens when you run sudo rm -rf / in Linux? - Invidious
How to Install Oracle Java 17 LTS On Ubuntu, Debian, Linux Mint Or Pop!_OS Via APT PPA Repository - Linux Uprising Blog
Oracle Java 17 LTS has been released recently, and is now available to install from the Linux Uprising Oracle Java PPA on Ubuntu, Debian, and Linux distributions based on these, such as Pop!_OS, Linux Mint, Zorin OS, etc.
Java 17 is the latest long-term support (LTS) release, and with it, the license has changed, the binaries being free (no cost) to use in production and free (no cost) to redistribute until a full year after the next LTS release. Previously (from Oracle Java 11 until now), Oracle Java used a commercial license that allowed downloading and using it at no cost for development and testing only, but it required paying a fee to use in production.
How to Install and Use Ansible on Debian 11
Ansible is a free, open-source, and one of the most popular configuration management tools. It is a cross-platform tool that simplifies cloud computing, configuration management, package installation, and service configuration. It uses a YAML file that contains the steps which the user wants to run on a particular machine. With Ansible, you can configure and manage more than hosts with a single command. Ansible is an alternative to the other configuration management tools like Chef and Puppet.
In this article, I will show you how to install and use Ansible configuration management tool on Debian 11.
How to Install Rust on Rocky Linux 8 - LinuxCapable
Rust is an open-source systems programming language that focuses on speed, memory safety, and parallelism. Developers use Rust to create a wide range of new software applications, such as game engines, operating systems, file systems, browser components, and simulation engines for virtual reality. Rust is syntactically similar to C++ but can guarantee memory safety by using a borrow checker for validating references.
For users, especially developers wanting to try out Rust Programming language, you will know how to install Rust Programming Language on Rocky Linux 8.
How To Install iRedmail on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install iRedmail on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, iRedMail is an open-source mail server solution. The right way to build your mail server is with open-source software. iRedMail allows you to create as many mailboxes as you want through their built-in web interface. It provides a web-based interface for managing mails, folders, sieve filters.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the iRedmail free and open-source mail server solution on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
A guide to web scraping in Python using Beautiful Soup
The simple answer is this: Not every website has an API to fetch content. You might want to get recipes from your favorite cooking website or photos from a travel blog. Without an API, extracting the HTML, or scraping, might be the only way to get that content. I'm going to show you how to do this in Python.
Handling filenames with spaces in Linux – TecAdmin
It’s normal that we make files and directories (or we can say folders) in our machines to keep them organized, so when we need to, we can easily search for them. Sometimes we save them with the names having spaces, for example, we save a file with the name “my file” now in this case the Linux terminal will create an error. Can files not be saved with spaces in Linux? Yes! we can but they will be accessed differently in the terminal.
This write-up is focussing on what errors we face while accessing files and directories with space in their names and how to avoid such errors.
How to check for update info and changelogs with rpm-ostree db - Fedora Magazine
This article will teach you how to check for updates, check the changed packages, and read the changelogs with rpm-ostree db and its subcommands.
The commands will be demoed on a Fedora Silverblue installation and should work on any OS that uses rpm-ostree.
Games: Linux Gaming Guide, Splitgate, Intellectual Pinball
Debian 11: Moving forward while standing still
For those who are new to Linux, I'd love to be able to recommend Debian 11 to you. However, because the installation isn't nearly as simple as is that of, say, Ubuntu, you'd be best served either having someone with more experience install Debian for you, or wait it out until you have a bit more familiarity with Linux under your belt. Although you won't be asked to manually partition your drive, there are questions about mirrors and domains that could easily trip you up. So if you're new to Linux and you insist on experiencing the remarkable stability that is Debian 11, I'd suggest you do a bit of research into the Debian installer before you do. However, you shouldn't let that warning put you off. Even those without any Linux experience could muddle their way through installation, I'd hate for someone new to Linux to be turned away because the Debian installation isn't a two- or three-click process. So if you are new to Linux, grab a friend who has installed Linux and let them walk you through the process. Trust me, Debian 11 is worth the smallest bit of extra effort you might have to go through to complete the installation. It's that good. In fact, it's one of the few instances where I can say a Linux distribution moves forward while standing firmly in place. Download your copy of Debian 11 now.
GNOME Subtitles Free Subtitle Editor Software Gets a Major Update After Two Years of Silence
If you never heard of GNOME Subtitles before, let me tell you that it’s a powerful subtitle editor for the Linux desktop, supporting most common text-based subtitle formats and offering features like subtitle translation, synchronization of times and frames, as well as built-in video previewing. The new release, GNOME Subtitles 1.7, is here to rewrite the GStreamer media playback engine to support newer and modern video formats. In addition, it improves audio and video playback support by allowing users to open an audio file after a video file display the last played frame, fixes video player stutters, fixes an issue with the side bar resizing itself during video playback, and disables VAAPI by default to prevent playback issues.
Android Leftovers
