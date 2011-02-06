Proprietary Software Security
OMIGOD: Azure users running Linux VMs need to update now [Ed: They need to abandon Microsoft Azure and get reprimanded by the employer for ever choosing this NSA company as a host in the first place]
Microsoft September 2021 Patch Tuesday: Remote code execution flaws in MSHTML, OMI fixed
Microsoft Patch Tuesday, September 2021 Edition
Microsoft today pushed software updates to plug dozens of security holes in Windows and related products, including a vulnerability that is already being exploited in active attacks. Also, Apple has issued an emergency update to fix a flaw that’s reportedly been abused to install spyware on iOS products, and Google‘s got a new version of Chrome that tackles two zero-day flaws. Finally, Adobe has released critical security updates for Acrobat, Reader and a slew of other software.
Apple Patches Up Devices In Response To The Exposure Of Yet Another NSO Group Exploit
Israeli digital arms merchant NSO Group continues to sell its malware to a wide variety of governments. The governments it sells to, which includes a bunch of notorious human rights abusers, continue to use these exploits to target dissidents, activists, journalists, religious leaders, and political opponents. And the manufacturers of the devices exploited by governments to harm people these governments don't like (NSO says "criminals and terrorists," long-term customers say "eh, whoever") continue to patch things up so these exploits no longer work.
It's not just you: Emergency software patches are on the rise
Researchers raised the alarm Monday about a big one: The Israeli spyware company NSO Group, which sells programs for governments to remotely take over people’s smartphones and computers, had figured out a new way into practically any Apple device by sending a fake GIF through iMessage. The only way to guard against it is to install Apple’s emergency software update.
Apple Rushes Out Emergency Update to Stop ‘No Click’ Spyware
The flaw, disclosed Monday by Citizen Lab, allowed a hacker using NSO’s Pegasus malware to gain access to a device owned by an unnamed Saudi activist, according to security researchers. Apple said the flaw could be exploited if a user on a vulnerable device received a “maliciously crafted” PDF file.
Games: Linux Gaming Guide, Splitgate, Intellectual Pinball
Debian 11: Moving forward while standing still
For those who are new to Linux, I'd love to be able to recommend Debian 11 to you. However, because the installation isn't nearly as simple as is that of, say, Ubuntu, you'd be best served either having someone with more experience install Debian for you, or wait it out until you have a bit more familiarity with Linux under your belt. Although you won't be asked to manually partition your drive, there are questions about mirrors and domains that could easily trip you up. So if you're new to Linux and you insist on experiencing the remarkable stability that is Debian 11, I'd suggest you do a bit of research into the Debian installer before you do. However, you shouldn't let that warning put you off. Even those without any Linux experience could muddle their way through installation, I'd hate for someone new to Linux to be turned away because the Debian installation isn't a two- or three-click process. So if you are new to Linux, grab a friend who has installed Linux and let them walk you through the process. Trust me, Debian 11 is worth the smallest bit of extra effort you might have to go through to complete the installation. It's that good. In fact, it's one of the few instances where I can say a Linux distribution moves forward while standing firmly in place. Download your copy of Debian 11 now.
GNOME Subtitles Free Subtitle Editor Software Gets a Major Update After Two Years of Silence
If you never heard of GNOME Subtitles before, let me tell you that it’s a powerful subtitle editor for the Linux desktop, supporting most common text-based subtitle formats and offering features like subtitle translation, synchronization of times and frames, as well as built-in video previewing. The new release, GNOME Subtitles 1.7, is here to rewrite the GStreamer media playback engine to support newer and modern video formats. In addition, it improves audio and video playback support by allowing users to open an audio file after a video file display the last played frame, fixes video player stutters, fixes an issue with the side bar resizing itself during video playback, and disables VAAPI by default to prevent playback issues.
Android Leftovers
