today's leftovers
-
Linux Top 4 Apps that any Ubuntu user should install
Ubuntu is one of the best Linux distros, both for those who take the first steps within this operating system and for those users already initiated within this ecosystem. This system, developed and maintained by Canonical, has its pluses and minuses, like everything else, but overall it offers a balance between usability, ease, and the ‘Linux experience’, which over the years has gained the trust of many users. and have one of the largest communities.
As standard, Ubuntu comes with the GNOME desktop and a series of additional programs that allow us to start using our computer from the first moment. However, if we really want to get the most out of it, it is necessary to install other interesting applications by hand. Let’s see what some of them are.
-
Free computer science courseware and hardware for American educators
-
‘Indian tech biz must fund FOSS developers’
India has the second largest number of developers in the world, and many of them use and collaborate on open source projects. But very few open source projects originate in India. Given that much of the world’s backend software now runs on open source, developing an indigenous FOSS ecosystem is seen to be crucial. “In China, there’s been an exponential rise in quality open-source projects over the last five years,” Kailash Nadh, CTO of Zerodha, said. Nadh and Mehta together founded the FOSS United Foundation a year and a half ago with the objective of building the ecosystem in partnership with the Indian tech industry.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 493 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Games: Linux Gaming Guide, Splitgate, Intellectual Pinball
Debian 11: Moving forward while standing still
For those who are new to Linux, I'd love to be able to recommend Debian 11 to you. However, because the installation isn't nearly as simple as is that of, say, Ubuntu, you'd be best served either having someone with more experience install Debian for you, or wait it out until you have a bit more familiarity with Linux under your belt. Although you won't be asked to manually partition your drive, there are questions about mirrors and domains that could easily trip you up. So if you're new to Linux and you insist on experiencing the remarkable stability that is Debian 11, I'd suggest you do a bit of research into the Debian installer before you do. However, you shouldn't let that warning put you off. Even those without any Linux experience could muddle their way through installation, I'd hate for someone new to Linux to be turned away because the Debian installation isn't a two- or three-click process. So if you are new to Linux, grab a friend who has installed Linux and let them walk you through the process. Trust me, Debian 11 is worth the smallest bit of extra effort you might have to go through to complete the installation. It's that good. In fact, it's one of the few instances where I can say a Linux distribution moves forward while standing firmly in place. Download your copy of Debian 11 now.
GNOME Subtitles Free Subtitle Editor Software Gets a Major Update After Two Years of Silence
If you never heard of GNOME Subtitles before, let me tell you that it’s a powerful subtitle editor for the Linux desktop, supporting most common text-based subtitle formats and offering features like subtitle translation, synchronization of times and frames, as well as built-in video previewing. The new release, GNOME Subtitles 1.7, is here to rewrite the GStreamer media playback engine to support newer and modern video formats. In addition, it improves audio and video playback support by allowing users to open an audio file after a video file display the last played frame, fixes video player stutters, fixes an issue with the side bar resizing itself during video playback, and disables VAAPI by default to prevent playback issues.
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
1 hour 7 min ago
1 hour 11 min ago
1 hour 32 min ago
11 hours 29 min ago
18 hours 54 min ago
21 hours 37 min ago
22 hours 8 min ago
23 hours 4 min ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago