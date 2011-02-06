Krita September Development Update
Not directly development related, but the scammers who registered krita.io, krita.app and getkrita.com for ransomware attacks have lost those domains. Let’s hope that also means the scammers decide they have had enough and stop spamming people. It’s been quite a chore dealing with all the enquiries, but it’s better that people ask than that they blindly go with the flow!
The Krita development fund now has over 150 subscription members — and about 250 occasional supporters per month. We’re still quite far from making it possible to fund more developers from the dev fund instead of — always fickle — store sales, so if you aren’t a member, please consider joining!
