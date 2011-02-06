Ticketit: Open-source Laravel-based Ticketing System
Laravel is a trending open-source modern PHP framework for building enterprise and complex as well as small apps.
As Laravel becomes the number one PHP framework with its large community and rich ecosystem, developers may require to add a ticketing and support system to their apps. Well, with Ticketit it takes no time.
Ticketit is a free self-hosted Laravel-based ticketing system. It can be integrated smoothly with other Laravel projects.
Even though, the project is archived on GitHub, many Laravel developers are forking it and integrating it in their projects.
Why Many Linux App Developers Don’t Want Distros to Use Themes
You may associate Linux with the freedom to make your desktop look however you want, but that’s not the case with GNOME. At least, not without knowing which extensions to install or how to read code. By default, GNOME is intended to look and feel a certain way, and many developers would prefer if Linux distributions didn’t change the appearance of their apps by using themes. Is it an issue when you change the theme on your own personal machine? No, you know what you're getting yourself into. But confusion can arise when the customized experience comes presented as the default.
