today's howtos
-
Directory structure of the Linux operating system explained – VITUX
Unlike the Windows system, Linux does have a lot of different directory structures which we will be discussing today. In Linux, all the directories retain from the root or base directory (/). Inside the base directory, if you use the ls command to list the file and dir you could also see some symlinks that point to other directories using ( → ). The symlinks also known for symbolic links is the type of file in Linux that points to another file or directory in the system. It is kind of similar to shortcuts in windows.
If you are new to Linux understanding directory structure is the initial phase. Without it, you might get headaches while managing the files and directories. So this article will help you cover up and understanding the directory structure of Linux OS. To demonstrate this article I have used Ubuntu 20.04 LTS system.
-
diziet | Get source to Debian packages only via dgit; "official" git links are beartraps
dgit clone sourcepackage gets you the source code, as a git tree, in ./sourcepackage. cd into it and dpkg-buildpackage -uc -b.
Do not use: "VCS" links on official Debian web pages like tracker.debian.org; "debcheckout"; searching Debian's gitlab (salsa.debian.org). These are good for Debian experts only.
-
Ping Command Not Found? Install Ping on Ubuntu
Usually, the ping command is already installed on most Linux systems.
But in some rare cases like when you have Ubuntu minimal install or you are running Ubuntu in a Docker container, the ping command is missing. If you try to use it, you will see the ping not found error.
-
Build a data sharding service with DistSQL | Opensource.com
If you're reading this, then you're probably familiar with the data query and programming language, SQL (Structured Query Language). It's also used as the standard language for management systems for accessing data, querying, updating, and managing relational database systems. Like standard SQL, DistSQL, or Distributed SQL, it is a built-in SQL language unique to ShardingSphere that provides incremental functional capabilities beyond standard SQL. Leveraging ShardingSphere's powerful SQL parsing engine, DistSQL provides a syntax structure and syntax validation system like that of standard SQL, making DistSQL more flexible while maintaining regularity. ShardingSphere's Database Plus concept aims at creating an open source distributed database system that is both functional and relevant to the actual database business. DistSQL is built on top of the traditional database to provide SQL capabilities that are both standards-compliant and feature ShardingSphere's functionality to enhance conventional database management.
-
The experience of writing a book · Pablo Iranzo Gómez's blog
I wanted to write about my experience (before I forget about it), and as some colleagues asked about it… here we go…
As published in the blog entry RHEL8 Administration book, some colleagues and I wrote a book on RHEL8 administration, which can be bought here.
Many years ago I started one about Linux, but every time a new paragraph was added, a lot of new ‘TO-DO’ items were appended as the information growth… and as it was a ‘solo’ project, I had other stuff to work on and was parked.
Later last year (2020), Miguel approached asking if I was interested in helping him with his book, he started it, but the schedule was a bit tight, not impossible, but, having to work on the book at night, once kids are sleeping, you might be tired of work, etc… was not the best one, so after some thinking about it, I told him that I was willing to help with the task, which automatically, duplicated the available time for each chapter.
Not all chapters were equal, I must admit, some took me more time to ‘start’, but I think it was a good experience, I learned a lot, and I think it will help others in the future.
-
What Is the curl Command in Linux and What Can You Do With It?
The curl command in Linux is a great way to automate the process of uploading and downloading data from a server. Curl supports all significant protocols such as HTTP, HTTPS, SFTP, FTP, and more.
Features like pausing and resuming transfers, limiting bandwidth, proxy support, and user authentication make it a perfect command-line utility for data transfer.
Let's take a deep dive and explore what is curl and how to use it.
-
How To Use Rmmod Command On Linux With Examples - Unixcop
In this article, we’ll talk about how to use the rmmod command to remove modules from the Linux Kernel.
rmmod command in Linux system is used to remove a module from the kernel. Most of the users still use modprobe with the -r option instead of using rmmod.
-
How To Configure LAMP with Debian 11 - Unixcop
Today, we will discuss how to configure LAMP with Debian. The LAMP stands for Linux, Apache, MariaDB, and Linux. We will understand all of the installation procedures steps by step.
-
Steps to Install and start with Dash on Debian 11 Bullseye - Linux Shout
Dash is a framework from Plotly to program web apps for data analysis/visualization in Python, R, or Julia. Dash is based on React, a well-known Javascript web framework, and Flask, one of the most famous web servers in Python. Plotly also offers commercial solutions for hosting web apps, however as Dash is completely free and open-source you can install it on your own server that supports Python.
-
How to Change Your Password in Ubuntu
Passwords are probably one of the most important and complicated aspects of any operating system, and the popular Linux-based OS, Ubuntu, is no exception to this rule.
On the contrary, further to popular belief, changing user and root passwords on Ubuntu is extremely simple, and you don’t have to put in too much effort to accomplish this task.
Since Ubuntu offers both graphical user interface and command-line options to the end-user, you have the choice to use either method to make the desired changes to your password.
-
How To Install VirtualBox on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install VirtualBox on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, VirtualBox is a free and open-source hosted hypervisor for x86 virtualization, developed by Oracle Corporation. VirtualBox can run on Linux, Windows, macOS, and Solaris. It is an alternative to proprietary hypervisor VMware workstation and Kernel Virtual Machine.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the VirtualBox on AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for Rocky Linux.
-
How to play Castle Crashers on Linux
Castle Crashers is a 2D indie hack-and-slash video game developed by The Behemoth. The game was released in 2008 for Xbox 360. However, the game made it to other platforms later on. Here’s how to play Castle Crashers on Linux.
-
Oracle Java 17 Released as New LTS, Here’s How to Install it in Ubuntu | UbuntuHandbook
Oracle announced the release of Java 17 as the new Long-Term Support (LTS) release.
Java 17 LTS comes with thousands of performance, stability, and security updates, as well as 14 JEPs (JDK Enhancement Proposals). And Oracle will provide 8-year support for the release with security, performance, and bug-fix updates until 2029.
According to the release note, the next LTS will be Java 21 planned for September 2023, which changes the LTS release circle for every three years to two years.
-
Proxmox VE Full Course: Class 7 - Creating Containers - Invidious
LearnLinuxTV's full course on Proxmox Virtual Environment continues with the 7 class in the series, and this time it's all about containers. In this video, you'll see the process of launching LXC containers through Proxmox VE.
-
GNU Linux Debian 10 – kvm-qemu virtualization host – sata disk access performance problems with Windows 7 64Bit vm guest (only 32Bit works with virtio drivers crystal disk benchmark looking good)
-
