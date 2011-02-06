Language Selection

Wednesday 15th of September 2021 09:02:33 PM
HowTos
  • Directory structure of the Linux operating system explained – VITUX

    Unlike the Windows system, Linux does have a lot of different directory structures which we will be discussing today. In Linux, all the directories retain from the root or base directory (/). Inside the base directory, if you use the ls command to list the file and dir you could also see some symlinks that point to other directories using ( → ). The symlinks also known for symbolic links is the type of file in Linux that points to another file or directory in the system. It is kind of similar to shortcuts in windows.

    If you are new to Linux understanding directory structure is the initial phase. Without it, you might get headaches while managing the files and directories. So this article will help you cover up and understanding the directory structure of Linux OS. To demonstrate this article I have used Ubuntu 20.04 LTS system.

  • diziet | Get source to Debian packages only via dgit; "official" git links are beartraps

    dgit clone sourcepackage gets you the source code, as a git tree, in ./sourcepackage. cd into it and dpkg-buildpackage -uc -b.

    Do not use: "VCS" links on official Debian web pages like tracker.debian.org; "debcheckout"; searching Debian's gitlab (salsa.debian.org). These are good for Debian experts only.

  • Ping Command Not Found? Install Ping on Ubuntu

    Usually, the ping command is already installed on most Linux systems.

    But in some rare cases like when you have Ubuntu minimal install or you are running Ubuntu in a Docker container, the ping command is missing. If you try to use it, you will see the ping not found error.

  • Build a data sharding service with DistSQL | Opensource.com

    If you're reading this, then you're probably familiar with the data query and programming language, SQL (Structured Query Language). It's also used as the standard language for management systems for accessing data, querying, updating, and managing relational database systems. Like standard SQL, DistSQL, or Distributed SQL, it is a built-in SQL language unique to ShardingSphere that provides incremental functional capabilities beyond standard SQL. Leveraging ShardingSphere's powerful SQL parsing engine, DistSQL provides a syntax structure and syntax validation system like that of standard SQL, making DistSQL more flexible while maintaining regularity. ShardingSphere's Database Plus concept aims at creating an open source distributed database system that is both functional and relevant to the actual database business. DistSQL is built on top of the traditional database to provide SQL capabilities that are both standards-compliant and feature ShardingSphere's functionality to enhance conventional database management.

  • The experience of writing a book · Pablo Iranzo Gómez's blog

    I wanted to write about my experience (before I forget about it), and as some colleagues asked about it… here we go…

    As published in the blog entry RHEL8 Administration book, some colleagues and I wrote a book on RHEL8 administration, which can be bought here.

    Many years ago I started one about Linux, but every time a new paragraph was added, a lot of new ‘TO-DO’ items were appended as the information growth… and as it was a ‘solo’ project, I had other stuff to work on and was parked.

    Later last year (2020), Miguel approached asking if I was interested in helping him with his book, he started it, but the schedule was a bit tight, not impossible, but, having to work on the book at night, once kids are sleeping, you might be tired of work, etc… was not the best one, so after some thinking about it, I told him that I was willing to help with the task, which automatically, duplicated the available time for each chapter.

    Not all chapters were equal, I must admit, some took me more time to ‘start’, but I think it was a good experience, I learned a lot, and I think it will help others in the future.

  • What Is the curl Command in Linux and What Can You Do With It?

    The curl command in Linux is a great way to automate the process of uploading and downloading data from a server. Curl supports all significant protocols such as HTTP, HTTPS, SFTP, FTP, and more.

    Features like pausing and resuming transfers, limiting bandwidth, proxy support, and user authentication make it a perfect command-line utility for data transfer.

    Let's take a deep dive and explore what is curl and how to use it.

  • How To Use Rmmod Command On Linux With Examples - Unixcop

    In this article, we’ll talk about how to use the rmmod command to remove modules from the Linux Kernel.

    rmmod command in Linux system is used to remove a module from the kernel. Most of the users still use modprobe with the -r option instead of using rmmod.

  • How To Configure LAMP with Debian 11 - Unixcop

    Today, we will discuss how to configure LAMP with Debian. The LAMP stands for Linux, Apache, MariaDB, and Linux. We will understand all of the installation procedures steps by step.

  • Steps to Install and start with Dash on Debian 11 Bullseye - Linux Shout

    Dash is a framework from Plotly to program web apps for data analysis/visualization in Python, R, or Julia. Dash is based on React, a well-known Javascript web framework, and Flask, one of the most famous web servers in Python. Plotly also offers commercial solutions for hosting web apps, however as Dash is completely free and open-source you can install it on your own server that supports Python.

  • How to Change Your Password in Ubuntu

    Passwords are probably one of the most important and complicated aspects of any operating system, and the popular Linux-based OS, Ubuntu, is no exception to this rule.

    On the contrary, further to popular belief, changing user and root passwords on Ubuntu is extremely simple, and you don’t have to put in too much effort to accomplish this task.

    Since Ubuntu offers both graphical user interface and command-line options to the end-user, you have the choice to use either method to make the desired changes to your password.

  • How To Install VirtualBox on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install VirtualBox on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, VirtualBox is a free and open-source hosted hypervisor for x86 virtualization, developed by Oracle Corporation. VirtualBox can run on Linux, Windows, macOS, and Solaris. It is an alternative to proprietary hypervisor VMware workstation and Kernel Virtual Machine.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the VirtualBox on AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for Rocky Linux.

  • How to play Castle Crashers on Linux

    Castle Crashers is a 2D indie hack-and-slash video game developed by The Behemoth. The game was released in 2008 for Xbox 360. However, the game made it to other platforms later on. Here’s how to play Castle Crashers on Linux.

  • Oracle Java 17 Released as New LTS, Here’s How to Install it in Ubuntu | UbuntuHandbook

    Oracle announced the release of Java 17 as the new Long-Term Support (LTS) release.

    Java 17 LTS comes with thousands of performance, stability, and security updates, as well as 14 JEPs (JDK Enhancement Proposals). And Oracle will provide 8-year support for the release with security, performance, and bug-fix updates until 2029.

    According to the release note, the next LTS will be Java 21 planned for September 2023, which changes the LTS release circle for every three years to two years.

  • Proxmox VE Full Course: Class 7 - Creating Containers - Invidious

    LearnLinuxTV's full course on Proxmox Virtual Environment continues with the 7 class in the series, and this time it's all about containers. In this video, you'll see the process of launching LXC containers through Proxmox VE.

  • GNU Linux Debian 10 – kvm-qemu virtualization host – sata disk access performance problems with Windows 7 64Bit vm guest (only 32Bit works with virtio drivers crystal disk benchmark looking good)
Proprietary Software Leftovers

  • Windows 96, wtf?

    Mikesoft Windows 96 is a seriously fun effort to re-create classic MS Windows inside your browser. It’s actually a bunch of efficient JavaScript code making good use of your browser’s WebGL and WebAssembly capabilities. The project has a Wiki that explains the workings and gives more background if you are curious. The web page loads fast and the Windows experience is uncanny. The Internet Exploder browser that’s included won’t load all pages I tried but at least it loads this blog

  • Former Intel, Defense Officials: House Bills Threaten Competitiveness [Ed: Proprietary software with back doors is a big part of the problem, but those officials are partly responsible for it, so they'll never admit it]

    Today a dozen prominent former intelligence and defense officials wrote U.S. House leadership to raise concerns about the security implications of the controversial House ‘breakup bills,’ in a letter first reported by Axios. The letter, signed by multiple former Directors or Deputy Directors of National Intelligence and the Central Intelligence Agency, among other critical roles, explains that “[r]ecent congressional antitrust proposals that target specific American technology firms would degrade critical R&D priorities, allow foreign competitors to displace leaders in the U.S. tech sector both at home and abroad, and potentially put sensitive U.S. data and IP in the hands of Beijing.” The former officials’ comments reinforce the severity of the threats that were apparent when the White House convened industry leaders to address cybersecurity risks in late August. Foreign threat actors pose a growing threat to U.S. national and economic security, and leading digital services are at the forefront of the U.S. response to that menace. Following high-profile attacks like the Solarwinds breach, President Biden labeled the issue a “core national security challenge” in remarks on August 25. That challenge stands to be compounded at both an individual and national level if the wide-ranging bundle of tech regulatory proposals acted upon by the House Judiciary Committee earlier this year are enacted into law. As previously discussed here, these breakup bills threaten a panoply of collateral damage, including online trust & safety programs designed to keep Internet users safe, small business users of e-commerce services, and the ad-supported Internet writ large.

  • There is currently no way to run iTunes 12 on Ubuntu Linux

    Before I begin, I need to make clear to all the Apple fanboys that this is not me trying to ruin Apple’s product launch where they unveiled the latest iterations of the Mac, iPhone and whatnot. This is me being genuinely frustrated over something that shouldn’t be so hard. I just wanted to redeem an Apple/iTunes gift card. It’s supposed to be simple but thanks to strange decisions by Apple, it turned out to be a nightmare. It all began when I bought an iTunes Gift card so that I could pay off my Apple TV+ account. I do have a debit card linked to these accounts but I didn’t want to pay bank/card charges each time I am billed. Buying the card was easy, all I needed to do was open my banking app, tap on a few buttons and the card was delivered to my email.

Graphics: M1, AMD, and V3DV

  • Reverse Engineering, Open-Source Driver Writing Continues For Apple's M1 GPU - Phoronix

    Alyssa Rosenzweig spoke today at the virtual X.Org Developers Conference about the ongoing work for bringing up Linux display and graphics support on the Apple M1 graphics processor. While there has been much progress this year bringing up Linux on the Apple M1 SoC, the display/graphics bring-up is particularly involved and will likely prove to be the most challenging aspect from its reverse engineering to driver writing.

  • Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 21.Q3 Released For Linux - Phoronix

    AMD today released their quarterly update to the Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise graphics driver package, which includes an updated Linux build as well. Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 21.Q3 is their latest Linux driver package aiming to provide the latest driver support for their workstation GPUs/accelerators on RHEL/CentOS 7 and 8, Ubuntu 20.04.2, Ubuntu 18.04.5, and SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP3.

  • AMD Publishes Initial Firmware For Yellow Carp APUs - Phoronix

    A small but important step forward is seeing AMD recently publishing their binary firmware files in advance of new GPU/APU launches for rounding out their Linux driver support stack. Last month AMD published the Van Gogh APU firmware files in advance of hardware like the Steam Deck shipping at large. Now this morning the Yellow Carp APU firmware files are also published well in advance of the APUs being officially launched.

  • Raspberry Pi V3DV Driver Still Working On Vulkan 1.1 Conformance, More Performance

    Iago Toral of Igalia kicked off the first day of the virtual XDC2021 developer conference today by sharing a status update on V3DV as the open-source Mesa Vulkan driver most notably used for Raspberry Pi 4 and newer. The current status of the V3DV driver shouldn't be too surprising to regular Phoronix readers as we frequently cover its milestones. In any case, this year V3DV has enjoyed seeing Vulkan 1.0 conformance, much of the Vulkan 1.1 extensions implemented but not yet officially conformant, better WSI platform integration, and a lot of work on enhancing the performance. V3DV is maturing greatly when it comes to the performance though the developers are still working to maximize its performance potential.

Games: Unpacking, Bad Guy Bundle, and More

  • Chilled puzzle game Unpacking is set to release on November 2 | GamingOnLinux

    On November 2 you'll be able to experience the joy of sorting through boxes in a new home thanks to Unpacking. Developed by Witch Beam, known for the ace twin-stick shooter Assault Android Cactus. A very different game to what they previously made of course, nice to see developers branch out. "Unpacking is a zen game about the familiar experience of pulling possessions out of boxes and fitting them into a new home. Part block-fitting puzzle, part home decoration, you are invited to create a satisfying living space while learning clues about the life you’re unpacking. Over the course of eight house moves, you are given a chance to experience a sense of intimacy with a character you never see and a story you’re never told."

  • The Humble Be the Bad Guy Bundle has Dungeons 3, Postal and more | GamingOnLinux

    Ready for a another set of games to get you through the week? The Humble Be the Bad Guy Bundle is out now with some goodies to get into if you like to be on the other side. As usual it's a varied mix so we'll point out what will work on Linux.

  • Legend of Keepers: Return of the Goddess expansion is out now | GamingOnLinux

    Legend of Keepers: Return of the Goddess is an expansion for the reverse dungeon crawler, where you're setting up a dungeon to keep away pesky heroes. As a reminder: you pick a boss and build up a dungeon with various trap rooms and rooms full of monsters to defend against invasions. Once heroes invade, you then watch and hope that your dungeon and boss hold their ground. It's pretty to get a little engrossed with it as it sucks away your time. This first expansion was not developed by the original team (Goblinz Studio / Goblinz Publishing) instead by their partners at TavroxGames, who made Neurodeck.

  • Steel Assault will offer some intense looking 16-bit retro-style action on September 28 | GamingOnLinux

    Coming from Zenovia Interactive and Tribute Games Inc, Steel Assault is a retro-styled 16-bit action platformer that's confirmed to release on September 28 and it's coming to Linux too. Game porter and FNA developer Ethan Lee confirmed it on Twitter to say "It's true! In addition to working as FNA support, I also brought the game to Nintendo Switch and Linux.". "Punch, whip, and zipline your way through a post-apocalyptic America in this 16-bit retro-style action platformer! Play as Taro Takahashi, a resistance soldier on a revenge mission against the dictator who lords over the ashes."

  • Couch gaming Linux distribution ChimeraOS has a new release | GamingOnLinux

    ChimeraOS (originally GamerOS) is a big-screen Linux gaming experience designed for couch gaming (think like SteamOS) and there's a brand new release available. While the current SteamOS is quite old and we're waiting on SteamOS 3 being released, this is the next best thing. In many ways it's a lot more than just booting into Steam Big Picture mode as it brings its own enhancements to work with other stores like Epic, GOG and more.

Why Many Linux App Developers Don’t Want Distros to Use Themes

You may associate Linux with the freedom to make your desktop look however you want, but that’s not the case with GNOME. At least, not without knowing which extensions to install or how to read code. By default, GNOME is intended to look and feel a certain way, and many developers would prefer if Linux distributions didn’t change the appearance of their apps by using themes. Is it an issue when you change the theme on your own personal machine? No, you know what you're getting yourself into. But confusion can arise when the customized experience comes presented as the default. Read more

