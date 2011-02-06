Why Many Linux App Developers Don’t Want Distros to Use Themes
You may associate Linux with the freedom to make your desktop look however you want, but that’s not the case with GNOME. At least, not without knowing which extensions to install or how to read code. By default, GNOME is intended to look and feel a certain way, and many developers would prefer if Linux distributions didn’t change the appearance of their apps by using themes.
Is it an issue when you change the theme on your own personal machine? No, you know what you're getting yourself into. But confusion can arise when the customized experience comes presented as the default.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 462 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Proprietary Software Leftovers
Graphics: M1, AMD, and V3DV
Games: Unpacking, Bad Guy Bundle, and More
Why Many Linux App Developers Don’t Want Distros to Use Themes
You may associate Linux with the freedom to make your desktop look however you want, but that’s not the case with GNOME. At least, not without knowing which extensions to install or how to read code. By default, GNOME is intended to look and feel a certain way, and many developers would prefer if Linux distributions didn’t change the appearance of their apps by using themes. Is it an issue when you change the theme on your own personal machine? No, you know what you're getting yourself into. But confusion can arise when the customized experience comes presented as the default.
Recent comments
50 min 53 sec ago
2 hours 56 min ago
3 hours 36 min ago
3 hours 44 min ago
6 hours 38 min ago
6 hours 42 min ago
7 hours 4 min ago
17 hours 21 sec ago
1 day 26 min ago
1 day 3 hours ago