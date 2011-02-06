Iago Toral of Igalia kicked off the first day of the virtual XDC2021 developer conference today by sharing a status update on V3DV as the open-source Mesa Vulkan driver most notably used for Raspberry Pi 4 and newer. The current status of the V3DV driver shouldn't be too surprising to regular Phoronix readers as we frequently cover its milestones. In any case, this year V3DV has enjoyed seeing Vulkan 1.0 conformance, much of the Vulkan 1.1 extensions implemented but not yet officially conformant, better WSI platform integration, and a lot of work on enhancing the performance. V3DV is maturing greatly when it comes to the performance though the developers are still working to maximize its performance potential.

A small but important step forward is seeing AMD recently publishing their binary firmware files in advance of new GPU/APU launches for rounding out their Linux driver support stack. Last month AMD published the Van Gogh APU firmware files in advance of hardware like the Steam Deck shipping at large. Now this morning the Yellow Carp APU firmware files are also published well in advance of the APUs being officially launched.

AMD today released their quarterly update to the Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise graphics driver package, which includes an updated Linux build as well. Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 21.Q3 is their latest Linux driver package aiming to provide the latest driver support for their workstation GPUs/accelerators on RHEL/CentOS 7 and 8, Ubuntu 20.04.2, Ubuntu 18.04.5, and SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP3.

Alyssa Rosenzweig spoke today at the virtual X.Org Developers Conference about the ongoing work for bringing up Linux display and graphics support on the Apple M1 graphics processor. While there has been much progress this year bringing up Linux on the Apple M1 SoC, the display/graphics bring-up is particularly involved and will likely prove to be the most challenging aspect from its reverse engineering to driver writing.

Mikesoft Windows 96 is a seriously fun effort to re-create classic MS Windows inside your browser. It’s actually a bunch of efficient JavaScript code making good use of your browser’s WebGL and WebAssembly capabilities. The project has a Wiki that explains the workings and gives more background if you are curious. The web page loads fast and the Windows experience is uncanny. The Internet Exploder browser that’s included won’t load all pages I tried but at least it loads this blog

Games: Unpacking, Bad Guy Bundle, and More Chilled puzzle game Unpacking is set to release on November 2 | GamingOnLinux On November 2 you'll be able to experience the joy of sorting through boxes in a new home thanks to Unpacking. Developed by Witch Beam, known for the ace twin-stick shooter Assault Android Cactus. A very different game to what they previously made of course, nice to see developers branch out. "Unpacking is a zen game about the familiar experience of pulling possessions out of boxes and fitting them into a new home. Part block-fitting puzzle, part home decoration, you are invited to create a satisfying living space while learning clues about the life you’re unpacking. Over the course of eight house moves, you are given a chance to experience a sense of intimacy with a character you never see and a story you’re never told."

The Humble Be the Bad Guy Bundle has Dungeons 3, Postal and more | GamingOnLinux Ready for a another set of games to get you through the week? The Humble Be the Bad Guy Bundle is out now with some goodies to get into if you like to be on the other side. As usual it's a varied mix so we'll point out what will work on Linux.

Legend of Keepers: Return of the Goddess expansion is out now | GamingOnLinux Legend of Keepers: Return of the Goddess is an expansion for the reverse dungeon crawler, where you're setting up a dungeon to keep away pesky heroes. As a reminder: you pick a boss and build up a dungeon with various trap rooms and rooms full of monsters to defend against invasions. Once heroes invade, you then watch and hope that your dungeon and boss hold their ground. It's pretty to get a little engrossed with it as it sucks away your time. This first expansion was not developed by the original team (Goblinz Studio / Goblinz Publishing) instead by their partners at TavroxGames, who made Neurodeck.

Steel Assault will offer some intense looking 16-bit retro-style action on September 28 | GamingOnLinux Coming from Zenovia Interactive and Tribute Games Inc, Steel Assault is a retro-styled 16-bit action platformer that's confirmed to release on September 28 and it's coming to Linux too. Game porter and FNA developer Ethan Lee confirmed it on Twitter to say "It's true! In addition to working as FNA support, I also brought the game to Nintendo Switch and Linux.". "Punch, whip, and zipline your way through a post-apocalyptic America in this 16-bit retro-style action platformer! Play as Taro Takahashi, a resistance soldier on a revenge mission against the dictator who lords over the ashes."

Couch gaming Linux distribution ChimeraOS has a new release | GamingOnLinux ChimeraOS (originally GamerOS) is a big-screen Linux gaming experience designed for couch gaming (think like SteamOS) and there's a brand new release available. While the current SteamOS is quite old and we're waiting on SteamOS 3 being released, this is the next best thing. In many ways it's a lot more than just booting into Steam Big Picture mode as it brings its own enhancements to work with other stores like Epic, GOG and more.