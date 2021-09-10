Videos/Shows: Gluu, Torvalds Versus Microsoft GitHub, Alacritty, and More
-
FLOSS Weekly 647: Gluu and Open Source Digital ID - Mike Schwartz
Mike Schwartz of Gluu.org joins Doc Searls and Jonathan Bennett on FLOSS Weekly. In a world where cloud native and containers are widely used, digital identity poses a critical challenge. No one person knows more about making digital ID work than Schwartz. Gluu is an open source option which offers secure authentication for both internal and external applications in the enterprise.
-
Linus Torvalds On Why Github Merges Are Trash - Invidious
For the longest time Linus Torvalds has hated Github pull requests and due to a recent linux contribution he want on another rant about the matter so I thought we should back at what else he has said.
-
Packaging My Alacritty Config For DTOS - Invidious
In this video, I'm going to add some extra color schemes to my alacritty config. Then, I will create and Arch PKGBUILD for my config create a installable binary package to add to my DTOS core repository.
-
SparkyLinux 6.0 "KDE" Quick overview #Shorts - Invidious
-
How to install Steam on Linux Lite 5.4 - Invidious
In this video, we are looking at how to install Steam on Linux Lite 5.4.
-
Manjaro Vs EndeavourOS Comparison 2021 (The Differences)
The best non-Ubuntu distros are Manjaro Linux whereas EndeavourOS is seemed to be a well-known and popular arch-based distro. The first one is quite old in the market whereas the other one has made a new entry. Now, you might wonder which one is good, well for this you need to follow through the Manjaro vs EndeavourOS comparison below. We shall be comparing Xfce variants as they are popular and all from the process of installation to features and how they differ.
Kernel: Microsoft E.E.E. Against Mesa (DirectX, Vista Service Pack 10/11) and HP OMEN Laptops
Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers
Gentoo eudev adopted by Eudev Project
A recent LinuxQuestions thread discusses the depreciation of the eudev fork which was created by Gentoo a few years back in order to keep systemd at bay. This step by Gentoo sparks some serious doubts among LQ members about what Slackware should do – is the inclusion of systemd near, now that eudev is dead? Short recap: In November 2015 Slackware replaced its no longer maintained original udev with this new eudev (a standalone extract of udev out of the systemd sources but modified so that every dependency on systemd is removed). This change was actually my chance to announce the liveslak project as a ‘celebration to say farewell to udev‘.
