Kernel: Microsoft E.E.E. Against Mesa (DirectX, Vista Service Pack 10/11) and HP OMEN Laptops
-
Microsoft Adds An EGL Implementation To Mesa For Windows
Microsoft is increasingly investing in Mesa as part of working on their Windows Subsystem for Linux graphics support as well as also getting OpenGL and OpenCL working on Windows implemented over Direct3D 12. In fact, Microsoft is one of the gold sponsors for this week's X.Org Developers' Conference (XDC2021).
-
HP OMEN Laptops To Be Better Supported With Linux 5.16 - Phoronix
HP's higher-end "OMEN" laptop series is set to see better support with the next kernel cycle.
While just missing out on the Linux 5.15 merge window, one of the early changes queued up so far this week in any of the "-next" branches is the x86 platform drivers picking up HP OMEN laptop support within the HP WMI driver.
-
Orange Publishes An In-Kernel eBPF-Powered Cache - Can Speed Up Memcached By ~18x - Phoronix
French telecommunications giant Orange has published "BMC" as the (e)BPF Memory Cache providing a cache focused on memcached usage within the Linux kernel.
Orange's open-source BPF Memory Cache allows for handling memcached requests before the standard network stack and is said to be crash-safe and this module requires no other kernel modules. Additionally, the memcached user-space software itself can run unmodified atop BMC.
-
Manjaro Vs EndeavourOS Comparison 2021 (The Differences)
The best non-Ubuntu distros are Manjaro Linux whereas EndeavourOS is seemed to be a well-known and popular arch-based distro. The first one is quite old in the market whereas the other one has made a new entry. Now, you might wonder which one is good, well for this you need to follow through the Manjaro vs EndeavourOS comparison below. We shall be comparing Xfce variants as they are popular and all from the process of installation to features and how they differ.
Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers
Gentoo eudev adopted by Eudev Project
A recent LinuxQuestions thread discusses the depreciation of the eudev fork which was created by Gentoo a few years back in order to keep systemd at bay. This step by Gentoo sparks some serious doubts among LQ members about what Slackware should do – is the inclusion of systemd near, now that eudev is dead? Short recap: In November 2015 Slackware replaced its no longer maintained original udev with this new eudev (a standalone extract of udev out of the systemd sources but modified so that every dependency on systemd is removed). This change was actually my chance to announce the liveslak project as a ‘celebration to say farewell to udev‘.
Microsoft Tim on C11
Linux kernel minimum compiler raised to GCC 5.1, allowing potential C11 use