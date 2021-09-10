Language Selection

Manjaro Vs EndeavourOS Comparison 2021 (The Differences)

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 15th of September 2021 10:50:32 PM
GNU
Linux

The best non-Ubuntu distros are Manjaro Linux whereas EndeavourOS is seemed to be a well-known and popular arch-based distro. The first one is quite old in the market whereas the other one has made a new entry.

Now, you might wonder which one is good, well for this you need to follow through the Manjaro vs EndeavourOS comparison below. We shall be comparing Xfce variants as they are popular and all from the process of installation to features and how they differ.

Kernel: Microsoft E.E.E. Against Mesa (DirectX, Vista Service Pack 10/11) and HP OMEN Laptops

  • Microsoft Adds An EGL Implementation To Mesa For Windows

    Microsoft is increasingly investing in Mesa as part of working on their Windows Subsystem for Linux graphics support as well as also getting OpenGL and OpenCL working on Windows implemented over Direct3D 12. In fact, Microsoft is one of the gold sponsors for this week's X.Org Developers' Conference (XDC2021).

  • HP OMEN Laptops To Be Better Supported With Linux 5.16 - Phoronix

    HP's higher-end "OMEN" laptop series is set to see better support with the next kernel cycle. While just missing out on the Linux 5.15 merge window, one of the early changes queued up so far this week in any of the "-next" branches is the x86 platform drivers picking up HP OMEN laptop support within the HP WMI driver.

  • Orange Publishes An In-Kernel eBPF-Powered Cache - Can Speed Up Memcached By ~18x - Phoronix

    French telecommunications giant Orange has published "BMC" as the (e)BPF Memory Cache providing a cache focused on memcached usage within the Linux kernel. Orange's open-source BPF Memory Cache allows for handling memcached requests before the standard network stack and is said to be crash-safe and this module requires no other kernel modules. Additionally, the memcached user-space software itself can run unmodified atop BMC.

Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers

  • The State of Robotics – August 2021 | Ubuntu

    Robotics is everywhere. Researchers and companies are all working on groundbreaking developments, either improving robotics to be state of the art or pursuing innovative applications. That is the main aim of this monthly blog; to show you what we are capable of doing today and to inspire you to think about the bigger picture. For the benefit of your current or future robotics project!

  • Canonical’s managed services achieve MSP Cloud Verify Certification

    Canonical, the publisher of Ubuntu, today announced the completion of the MSP Cloud Verify Certification (MSPCV) for its support and managed services. The MSPCV certification, further strengthens Canonical’s industry-leading open source offering, reassuring customers in all industries that they can securely consume open source in a regulated fashion that complies with all the industry standards and best practices. Organisations have a constant demand to simplify the way they consume open source solutions, and with over 85% of enterprises having an open-source mandate to increase agility and reduce costs, managing the technical complexity has become the main source of friction. Canonical has created an alternative approach providing managed services from within the same organisation where the technology itself is being developed to simplify the way open source is being consumed. By ensuring managed services teams are working side by side with the engineers that develop products such as OpenStack and Kubernetes, Canonical has created an efficient operational model providing production-level SLAs at the minimum time required to resolve any issue.

  • Ubuntu Linux Fundamentals - Learn Linux Server with Ubuntu

    If you understand Linux, you understand the operating system that powers much of the Internet. This beginner-level course will take you from knowing nothing about Linux to competency. Ubuntu's a great place to start learning Linux. It's a well maintained, full-featured, well documented and supported, free operating system. Unleash the power of Ubuntu's command-line tools. By the end, you'll know: 1)Linux fundamentals, 2)Ubuntu server 3)Configuring Remote Access with Secure Shell (SSH) 4)Remote Access Overview 5)Manage and secure your Server 6)Creating a Web Server With nginx and Securing nginx All that and more in this course will have you walking with the knowledge you need to be comfortable with Linux at home or at work.

Gentoo eudev adopted by Eudev Project

A recent LinuxQuestions thread discusses the depreciation of the eudev fork which was created by Gentoo a few years back in order to keep systemd at bay. This step by Gentoo sparks some serious doubts among LQ members about what Slackware should do – is the inclusion of systemd near, now that eudev is dead? Short recap: In November 2015 Slackware replaced its no longer maintained original udev with this new eudev (a standalone extract of udev out of the systemd sources but modified so that every dependency on systemd is removed). This change was actually my chance to announce the liveslak project as a ‘celebration to say farewell to udev‘. Read more

