Steinar H. Gunderson: plocate in Fedora
It seems that due to the work of Zbigniew Jędrzejewski-Szmek, plocate is now in Fedora Rawhide. This carries a special significance; not only in Fedora an important distribution, but it is also the upstream of mlocate. Thus, an expressed desire to replace mlocate with plocate over the next few Fedora releases feels like it carries a certain amount of support on the road towards world domination.
Qt Creator 5.0.1 released
My Favorite Warnings: redundant and missing
The redundant and missing warnings were added in Perl 5.22 to cover the case where a call to the printf or sprintf had more (redundant) or fewer (missing) arguments than the format calls for. The documentation says that they may be extended to other built-ins (pack and unpack being named specifically) but as of Perl 5.34.0 only the printf() built-ins are covered.
10 Python Code Challenges for Beginners
One of the best ways to test and practice your skills with Python is by solving coding challenges. You can learn a lot from books and online courses, but coding isn't an armchair activity. You have to write some code to make genuine progress.
Coding challenges are perfect for this. Coding challenges are small problems you can solve with code. Just because they're small doesn't mean they won't put your knowledge to the test. Each bite-size challenge will focus on skills that you'll use later working on complete software projects.
Python (numpy && matplotlib) solving one relatively difficult math problem
The problem itself is to find all solutions of the following equation on real axis
cos (cos (cos (cos (x)))) - sin (sin (sin (sin (x)))) = 0
We intend to prove that equation above doesn't have any solution via creating a python script importing NumPy and Matplotlib. Just recall that the function understudy has a period of 2*pi .
Manjaro Vs EndeavourOS Comparison 2021 (The Differences)
The best non-Ubuntu distros are Manjaro Linux whereas EndeavourOS is seemed to be a well-known and popular arch-based distro. The first one is quite old in the market whereas the other one has made a new entry. Now, you might wonder which one is good, well for this you need to follow through the Manjaro vs EndeavourOS comparison below. We shall be comparing Xfce variants as they are popular and all from the process of installation to features and how they differ.
Kernel: Microsoft E.E.E. Against Mesa (DirectX, Vista Service Pack 10/11) and HP OMEN Laptops
Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers
Gentoo eudev adopted by Eudev Project
A recent LinuxQuestions thread discusses the depreciation of the eudev fork which was created by Gentoo a few years back in order to keep systemd at bay. This step by Gentoo sparks some serious doubts among LQ members about what Slackware should do – is the inclusion of systemd near, now that eudev is dead? Short recap: In November 2015 Slackware replaced its no longer maintained original udev with this new eudev (a standalone extract of udev out of the systemd sources but modified so that every dependency on systemd is removed). This change was actually my chance to announce the liveslak project as a ‘celebration to say farewell to udev‘.
