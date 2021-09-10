Before we dive into the procedural steps needed to create large files in a Linux operating system environment, we must answer the WHY before we dwell on the HOW. WHY create large files on a Linux operating system environment? Afterward, HOW do you create large files on a Linux operating system environment?

I installed Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Server on my Raspberry Pi 4 8 GB and needed to install raspi-config. raspi-config is a simple (if long and involved) shell script to configure Pi hardware and Raspbian settings. It is just a front end to the underlying system commands. Found that I need to add Raspberry Pi repository in Ubuntu. In Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, /etc/debian_version is bullseye/sid, so it seems to be based on bullseye (Debian 11.0). Since http://archive.raspberrypi.org/ does not have bullseye, I initially chose buster. Then I changed that to bullseye.

Today we are looking at how to install RPG Maker XP on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

Fsck command is used to check filesystem consistency in Linux and Unix-like operating systems. On the system, fsck runs either automatically or manually. The filesystem shouldn't be mounted while running the fsck. We can force fsck to run on reboot for both root and non-root filesystems.

Hello friends. Using the Linux terminal is not as complex as many would have us believe. But sometimes we indeed have to get used to it a little bit. On the other hand, many Linux professionals use the terminal on a fairly continuous basis and require some kind of help. Today we are going to talk about the alias command with which you can adapt the terminal to you and your workflow a bit more.

today's leftovers Update your Chromium to 93.0.4577.82 Today, I uploaded a set of Chromium 93.0.4577.82 packages for Slackware 14.2 and -current (32-bit as well as 64-bit). According to yesterday’s official announcement on the Google blog, this release patches a number of vulnerabilites and two of them are zero-day vulnerabilities that are actively being exploited online.

Chromium SFS runs as user chromium in EasyOS 3.0 I downloaded one of peebee's Chromium SFSs, and copied the contents to a folder named 'chromium_93.0.4577.63-bk1_amd64'. I changed usr/lib64 to usr/lib, usr/bin/chromium to a symlink to usr/lib/chromium/chromium, and made sure that usr/share/pixmaps/chromium.png (48x48) exists.

Status update, September 2021 It’s a quiet, foggy morning here in Amsterdam, and here with my fresh mug of coffee and a cuddly cat in my lap, I’d like to share the latest news on my FOSS efforts with you. Grab yourself a warm drink and a cat of your own and let’s get started. First, a new project: visurf. I announced this a few days ago, but the short of it is that I am building a minimal Wayland-only frontend for the NetSurf web browser which uses vi-inspired keybindings. Since the announcement there has been some good progress: touch support, nsvirc, tabs, key repeat, and so on. Some notable medium-to-large efforts ahead of us include a context menu on right click, command completion and history, kinetic scrolling via touch, pinch-to-zoom, clipboard support, and a readability mode. Please help! It’s pretty easy to get involved: join the IRC channel at #netsurf on libera.chat and ask for something to do. The programming language is also doing well. Following the codegen rewrite we have completed some long-pending refactoring to parts of the language design, which we intend to keep working on with further refinements in the coming weeks and months. We also developed a new frontend for reading the documentation in your terminal:

Open-Source Frontend for Emulators “RetroArch” Now Available on Steam for Windows and Linux Users Since its release way back in 2010, RetroArch has been one of the most popular game emulator interfaces. Over the years, it has received numerous upgrades and lets you play classic games from various retro consoles ranging from the Atari 2600 to the PlayStation 2. While the RetroArch team has been planning to launch this on Steam for more than a year, it is finally available to the masses! This means you can now emulate and play your favorite retro games without having to leave Steam. Sure, you can download it from their official website, but launching it directly from your Steam collection proves to be a hassle-free way for most users.

Call for Members for the Community Code of Conduct Committee Extended This message is being sent from the Community Code of Conduct Committee. As part of the community CoC policy, the Committee membership is to be refreshed on an annual basis. We are seeking up to three (3) volunteers to serve on the Committee for the coming year, October 1, 2021 - September 30, 2022. Members serve a minimum of one year, and a maximum of three years. We are extending the original call for volunteers issued in August in order to increase the diversity of the candidate pool. We are seeking people who reflect the demographics of the PostgreSQL community, with the goal to have members from multiple countries and varied demographics.