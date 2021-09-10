Chafa 1.8: Terminal graphics with a side of everything
The Chafa changelog was growing long again, owing to about half a year's worth of slow accretion. Hence, a release. Here's some stuff that happened.
High-end protocols
With existing choices of the old text mode standby and its friend, the most unreasonably efficient sixel encoder known to man, I threw Kitty and iTerm2 on the pile, bringing our total number of output formats to four. I think that's all the terminal graphics anyone could want (unless you want ReGIS; in which case, tough tty).
Moar terminals
Modern terminal emulators are generally less fickle than their pre-y2k ancestors. However, sometimes it takes a little sleuthing to figure out which extended features might be hiding behind e.g. some mysterious xterm-256color façade so we can do the right thing.
[...]
Chafa's supported this kind of output for a long time (-c none --symbols braille), but in some circumstances it could replace cells having identical foreground and background colors with a hardcoded U+0020 as an optimization. This could result in inconsistent spacing, making braille (and probably other symbol combinations) less useful. Fortunately the issue is now a thing of the past; the latest version will instead use a visually blank symbol from the user's symbol set, falling back to the lowest-coverage symbol it can find.
