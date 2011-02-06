Excellent Free Tutorials to Learn Arduino
The Arduino is an inexpensive, flexible, open source microcontroller platform designed to make it easy for hobbyists to use electronics in homemade projects. With an almost unlimited range of input and output add-ons, sensors, indicators, displays, motors, and more, the Arduino offers you many ways to create devices that interact with the world around you.
Arduino board designs use a variety of microprocessors and controllers. The boards are equipped with sets of digital and analog input/output (I/O) pins that may be interfaced to various expansion boards or breadboards (shields) and other circuits.
Use an Arduino to make robots, remote controlled cars, 3D printers, video games, home automation systems, and much more.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 553 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
2 hours 36 min ago
7 hours 33 min ago
8 hours 2 min ago
14 hours 19 min ago
14 hours 59 min ago
15 hours 18 min ago
15 hours 25 min ago
16 hours 30 min ago
18 hours 35 min ago
19 hours 16 min ago