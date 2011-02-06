KStars v3.5.5 Released!
KStars v3.5.5 is released on September 16th for Windows, MacOS, and Linux. This release includes a number of new features and bug fixes.
Let's start with the highly successful Google Summer of Code project: KStars Deep-Sky-Objects Overhaul by Valentin Boettcher. This is mostly backend plumping and refactoring to enable KStars to process very large DSO catalogs without impacting memory or processor utilization. This required the development of a new Python-based catalog generator that consolidates and de-duplicates deep sky catalogs in a form usable by KStars.
Excellent Free Tutorials to Learn Arduino
The Arduino is an inexpensive, flexible, open source microcontroller platform designed to make it easy for hobbyists to use electronics in homemade projects. With an almost unlimited range of input and output add-ons, sensors, indicators, displays, motors, and more, the Arduino offers you many ways to create devices that interact with the world around you.
Arduino board designs use a variety of microprocessors and controllers. The boards are equipped with sets of digital and analog input/output (I/O) pins that may be interfaced to various expansion boards or breadboards (shields) and other circuits.
Use an Arduino to make robots, remote controlled cars, 3D printers, video games, home automation systems, and much more.
What’s New in Linux Kernel 5.14: 8 Major Improvements
Linux kernel 5.14 has been released with a plethora of new features, including core scheduling and support for Raspberry Pi 400.
We often refer to Linux as an operating system, but really, it’s just the kernel. And said kernel has reached version 5.14, expanding what hardware you can now power with free and open-source software and the things you can do on said devices.
As often happens, this release removes tens of thousands of lines of code, this time by dropping legacy IDE support. Nonetheless, this kernel still contains more lines of code than the last due to all of the additions. Here are some of the highlights...
PinePhone Specs
The PinePhone is a smartphone from Pine64 designed as an affordable device capable of running free and open source operating systems including postmarketOS, UBports Ubuntu Touch, Sailfish, Mobian, and Manjaro.
While it has entry-level hardware, it also has some features that are uncommon on modern smartphones, including a removable battery (which can be replaced with any Samsung J7 form factor battery) and hardware kill switches that can disable the mic, cameras, or wireless features of the phone when you need more privacy.
Aimed at developers and early adopters, the PinePhone is not generally available year-round, but Pine64 makes limited quantities available in batches several times per. You can find more details in the spec table blow, or check out Pine64’s PinePhone website and Wiki.
