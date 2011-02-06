Devices and Programming
Foot pressure sensors detect Parkinson’s disease
Perl Monthly Report - August
Well, right from day one, I have been getting to work on something I never worked on before. To be honest with you, I was expecting to fight with good old CGI ridden code mostly. I find myself lucky to have such a great supporting team. Right now I am playing with Elastic Search and I am enjoying it. Thanks to CPAN for such a cool library, Search::Elasticsearch.
Applying PEP 8
Two recent threads on the python-ideas mailing list have overlapped to a certain extent; both referred to Python's style guide, but the discussion indicates that the advice in it may have been stretched further than intended. PEP 8 ("Style Guide for Python Code") is the longstanding set of guidelines and suggestions for code that is going into the standard library, but the "rules" in the PEP have been applied in settings and tools well outside of that realm. There may be reasons to update the PEP—some unrelated work of that nature is ongoing, in fact—but Pythonistas need to remember that the suggestions in it are not carved in stone.
This Week in Rust 408
LibreOffice 7.2 Gets First Point Release, More Than 85 Bugs Were Fixed
Released less than a month ago, the LibreOffice 7.2 office suite has been already adopted by hundreds of thousands of computer users as it’s another great release of the popular, cross-platform and free office suite that continues to improve the interoperability with the MS Office document formats. Now, LibreOffice 7.2.1 is here as the first maintenance update to the LibreOffice 7.2 series, fixing as many as 87 bugs across all core components. Detailed about these bug fixes are provided in the changelogs from the RC1 and RC2 development milestones.
