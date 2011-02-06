today's leftovers
Fueling automotive innovation through open source collaboration
Technology is moving at warp speed and major technology trends, such as personalization and mobile connectivity, are impacting multiple industries. Today's announcement from Arm is just one example.
It’s no secret that digital transformation happens faster in some industries, such as mobile and gaming, than others, such as automotive and manufacturing.
Faster advancements are often attributed to the adoption of a modernized infrastructure platform and cloud-native technology. At Red Hat, we see a tremendous opportunity to help the industries that have not benefited as much from digital transformation to accelerate innovation.
The Linux Link Tech Show Episode 922
iron maiden, tech support woes, printers
$150 "Qux" gadget sure looks a lot like this generic Linux TV box that wholesalers list for $15 | Boing Boing
The Qux looks different in each marketing photo and render on the Indiegogo page—rarely a happy sign—but closely resembles a generic linux TV streaming box that you can buy wholesale from the factory. This listing has it at $4.90 a box, but the wording implies that this is just for a sample. If you want to buy lots for resale or customization, try $15.50 a box.
LibreOffice 7.2 Gets First Point Release, More Than 85 Bugs Were Fixed
Released less than a month ago, the LibreOffice 7.2 office suite has been already adopted by hundreds of thousands of computer users as it’s another great release of the popular, cross-platform and free office suite that continues to improve the interoperability with the MS Office document formats. Now, LibreOffice 7.2.1 is here as the first maintenance update to the LibreOffice 7.2 series, fixing as many as 87 bugs across all core components. Detailed about these bug fixes are provided in the changelogs from the RC1 and RC2 development milestones.
Devices and Programming
Proprietary Software and Security Leftovers
