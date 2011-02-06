Language Selection

It's time enterprise businesses place their complete trust in open source

Thursday 16th of September 2021 05:28:17 PM
OSS

Canonical (the company behind Ubuntu) made an important announcement this week. Said announcement was that its managed services had achieved MSP Cloud Verify Certification (MSPCV). According to the company, "The certification further strengthens Canonical's industry-leading open source offering, reassuring customers in all industries that they can securely consume open source in a regulated fashion that complies with all the industry standards and best practices."

Canonical also mentioned in its PR material that 85% of enterprise businesses have an open source mandate to increase agility and reduce costs.

At the same time, Canonical announced the availability of Ubuntu Livepatch on-prem, which is an enhancement to the Ubuntu Livepatch service and provides the basis for an efficient, but fine-tuned continuous vulnerability management on private, hybrid or public clouds.

More in Tux Machines

LibreOffice 7.2 Gets First Point Release, More Than 85 Bugs Were Fixed

Released less than a month ago, the LibreOffice 7.2 office suite has been already adopted by hundreds of thousands of computer users as it’s another great release of the popular, cross-platform and free office suite that continues to improve the interoperability with the MS Office document formats. Now, LibreOffice 7.2.1 is here as the first maintenance update to the LibreOffice 7.2 series, fixing as many as 87 bugs across all core components. Detailed about these bug fixes are provided in the changelogs from the RC1 and RC2 development milestones. Read more

today's leftovers

  • Fueling automotive innovation through open source collaboration

    Technology is moving at warp speed and major technology trends, such as personalization and mobile connectivity, are impacting multiple industries. Today's announcement from Arm is just one example. It’s no secret that digital transformation happens faster in some industries, such as mobile and gaming, than others, such as automotive and manufacturing. Faster advancements are often attributed to the adoption of a modernized infrastructure platform and cloud-native technology. At Red Hat, we see a tremendous opportunity to help the industries that have not benefited as much from digital transformation to accelerate innovation.

  • The Linux Link Tech Show Episode 922

    iron maiden, tech support woes, printers

  • $150 "Qux" gadget sure looks a lot like this generic Linux TV box that wholesalers list for $15 | Boing Boing

    The Qux looks different in each marketing photo and render on the Indiegogo page—rarely a happy sign—but closely resembles a generic linux TV streaming box that you can buy wholesale from the factory. This listing has it at $4.90 a box, but the wording implies that this is just for a sample. If you want to buy lots for resale or customization, try $15.50 a box.

Devices and Programming

  • Foot pressure sensors detect Parkinson’s disease
  • Perl Monthly Report - August

    Well, right from day one, I have been getting to work on something I never worked on before. To be honest with you, I was expecting to fight with good old CGI ridden code mostly. I find myself lucky to have such a great supporting team. Right now I am playing with Elastic Search and I am enjoying it. Thanks to CPAN for such a cool library, Search::Elasticsearch.

  • Applying PEP 8

    Two recent threads on the python-ideas mailing list have overlapped to a certain extent; both referred to Python's style guide, but the discussion indicates that the advice in it may have been stretched further than intended. PEP 8 ("Style Guide for Python Code") is the longstanding set of guidelines and suggestions for code that is going into the standard library, but the "rules" in the PEP have been applied in settings and tools well outside of that realm. There may be reasons to update the PEP—some unrelated work of that nature is ongoing, in fact—but Pythonistas need to remember that the suggestions in it are not carved in stone.

  • This Week in Rust 408

Proprietary Software and Security Leftovers

  • Critical Flaws Discovered in Azure App That Microsoft Secretly Installs on Linux VMs [Ed: Microsoft installing back doors in GNU/Linux]

    Microsoft on Tuesday addressed a quartet of security flaws as part of its Patch Tuesday updates that could be abused by adversaries to target Azure cloud customers and elevate privileges as well as allow for remote takeover of vulnerable systems. The list of flaws, collectively called OMIGOD by researchers from Wiz, affect a little-known software agent called Open Management Infrastructure that's automatically deployed in many Azure services...

  • Malicious Linux version of Cobalt Strike hacking tool found [Ed: It is more about Windows than "Linux"]
  • “Secret” Agent Exposes Azure Customers To Unauthorized Code Execution

    Supply chain cyberattacks have disrupted everyday life and dominated headlines this year. One of the biggest challenges in preventing them is that our digital supply chain is not transparent. If you don’t know what’s hidden in the services and products you use every day, how can you manage the risk? Wiz’s research team recently discovered a series of alarming vulnerabilities that highlight the supply chain risk of open source code, particularly for customers of cloud computing services. The source of the problem is a ubiquitous but little-known software agent called Open Management Infrastructure (OMI) that’s embedded in many popular Azure services.

  • Customer Care Giant TTEC Hit By Ransomware

    TTEC, [NASDAQ: TTEC], a company used by some of the world’s largest brands to help manage customer support and sales online and over the phone, is dealing with disruptions from a network security incident resulting from a ransomware attack, KrebsOnSecurity has learned.

  • Forced Entry: NSO Group Spies Secretly Seized Control of Apple Devices by Exploiting Flaw in Code

    Apple has released an emergency software update to fix a security flaw in its iPhones and other products researchers found was being exploited by the Israeli-based NSO Group to infect the devices with its Pegasus spyware. The security exploit exposes “widespread abuse that we have associated with NSO Group and other companies like it,” says Ronald Deibert, director of the University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab, which discovered the security flaw. “This is … the most important crisis around global civil society right now.” Over 1.65 billion Apple products in use around the globe have been vulnerable to the spyware since at least March.

  • General promises 'surge' to fight ransomware attacks [iophk: Windows TCO]

    Gen. Paul Nakasone, the head of U.S. Cyber Command and director of the National Security Agency (NSA), is working to “surge” efforts to respond to the mounting ransomware attacks on critical U.S. organizations.

  • General promises US ‘surge’ against foreign cyberattacks [iophk: Windows TCO]

    In an interview Tuesday with The Associated Press, Gen. Paul Nakasone broadly described “an intense focus” by government specialists to better find and share information about cyberattacks and “impose costs when necessary.” Those costs include publicly linking adversarial countries to high-profile attacks and exposing the means by which those attacks were carried out, he said.

