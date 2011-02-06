Games: Escape Simulator, Total War: WARHAMMER III, and More
Get out together in Escape Simulator, a game with 'highly interactive' escape rooms | GamingOnLinux
Playable in solo or online in co-op, Pine Studio (Faraway: Director's Cut, SEUM: Speedrunners from Hell) have announced their escape room game Escape Simulator is releasing on October 19.
"Think you have what it takes to escape? Face ingenuous locks in ancient Egypt. Hack the system in an adrift space shuttle. Decipher mysterious notes in the oddball Victorian library of Edgewood Mansion. Play online with pals for double the fun. Or brave the mysteries alone, with nothing but your smarts to aid you."
The developer has confirmed that it will have full Linux support at release.
Grand Cathay gets a big introduction for Total War: WARHAMMER III | GamingOnLinux
While it may be sad that Total War: WARHAMMER III has been delayed until 2022 so we've got a while to wait, we're at least getting more info on what will be included like the new Grand Cathay nation.
This is the first time for the franchise to see Grand Cathay realised in full. Originally mentioned in the second edition of Warhammer Fantasy Battles and a few random mentions, Creative Assembly teamed up with Games Workshop to pull together everything to create a full army and empire for Total War: WARHAMMER III including their own characters, units, magic, history, and much more.
Kingdom Two Crowns will expand again with Norse Lands coming soon | GamingOnLinux
Kingdom Two Crowns: Norse Lands is the latest announced expansion for the side-scrolling kingdom builder and it sounds like it's going to be quite an exciting addition.
Bringing with it a setting inspired by Norse Viking culture, it's a whole new campaign that gives you a new setting to build, defend, explore and conquer. "In Norse Lands, players can look forward to unleashing abilities drawn upon from Norse gods, commanding mighty units, building Viking- inspired armaments, solving challenging puzzles, and facing a new enemy Greed.".
Check out the first hour of a point and click thriller in Slender Threads: Prologue | GamingOnLinux
Slender Threads: Prologue gives you a small slice of what to expect from the full point and click thriller and it's out now with a Linux version.
City-builder Nebuchadnezzar gets another huge upgrade with fire, crime and diseases | GamingOnLinux
A game that at release was pretty good but clearly lacking in many areas, Nebuchadnezzar has expanded yet again with more major new game mechanics. If you bounced off it at release, it's really time to give it another look.
"Nebuchadnezzar is a classic isometric city builder game inviting players to experience the mysterious history and culture of ancient Mesopotamia. In the campaign, players get to rule over influential historical cities filled with magnificent monuments."
SkateBIRD does a fancy kickflip onto Steam and itch.io as it's out now | GamingOnLinux
Combining tiny little fancy birds with skateboarding is highly unusual but it continues to show how indie developers will try things AAA won't. SkateBIRD is exactly that and it's out now.
Of course since you're only tiny, so are the skateparks which are all made from random everyday objects. You get to customize your bird too, as the developer points out that "Skateboarding is all about self-expression, and style is important no matter how small the skater. From cowboy hats, to colorful scarves and backpacks, SkateBIRD’s accessories let each skater’s personality shine. Look fresh while tracking down hidden mixtapes to unlock new songs or have a solo session with low-fi bird-hop beats in the background".
Valheim update Hearth & Home is out now with lots new | GamingOnLinux
The big Hearth & Home update for the co-op survival game Valheim is out now and it's a big one. Touching on many aspects of the game to make it feel quite different overall.
Valheim is still mostly the same game but there's so many tweaks that you're going to need a fresh world to experience it all. Thankfully characters can move between worlds so it's not a big issue. However, once you use a character on a new world or play a new world you can't play it with an older version.
Boiling Steam: Powered By Gitea… and Much More!
How does Boiling Steam work behind the scenes? What’s Gitea? There is not much point in talking about the CMS (Content Management System) we use (WordPress), because that would be a rather boring topic in itself… Rather, how does the small team behind our publication actually organize itself? And what tools do we use and how does Gitea fit into it?
[...]
Doing Peer Review also works well because we all have different backgrounds, tastes and experiences. If we were all from the same mold, it would not be nearly as helpful, nor let us reach beyond an audience we know individually.
Peer Review should not be considered a silver bullet. It will not magically make all errors disappear or render every article perfect. But the more we have feedback, the more we can fix our individual blind spots, so the articles you end up reading are much more robust than their very first draft.
There is no set period for Peer Review: it can take a few days to a few weeks, in case the article demands it. I would say that on average it takes 4-5 days between several rows of feedbacks and a final version. It’s definitely taking more time to follow such a process rather than just writing and pushing articles as soon as we have a draft ready.
How do we deal with the fact that articles may take longer to finalize because of them? Well, we ensure we have a constant stream of new potential articles that we are working on: as long as we work on parallel on several of them, we will be able to release a few articles every week, statistically.
Stable Kernels: 5.14.5, 5.13.18, 5.10.66 and 5.4.147
I'm announcing the release of the 5.14.5 kernel. This, and the other stable kernels released today, consist of only some reverts to solve some reported problems with the last round of stable releases. Upgrading is not required, but highly recommended. The updated 5.14.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.14.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-hAlso: Linux 5.13.18 Linux 5.10.66 Linux 5.4.147
LibreOffice 7.2.1 Community available for download
LibreOffice 7.2.1 Community, the first minor release of the LibreOffice 7.2 family targeted at technology enthusiasts and power users, is available for download from https://www.libreoffice.org/download/. This version includes 87 bug fixes and improvements to document compatibility. For enterprise-class deployments, TDF strongly recommends the LibreOffice Enterprise family of applications from ecosystem partners, with long-term support options, professional assistance, custom features and Service Level Agreements: https://www.libreoffice.org/download/libreoffice-in-business/.
Cool happenings in Fedora Workstation land
Been some time since my last update, so I felt it was time to flex my blog writing muscles again and provide some updates of some of the things we are working on in Fedora in preparation for Fedora Workstation 35. This is not meant to be a comprehensive whats new article about Fedora Workstation 35, more of a listing of some of the things we are doing as part of the Red Hat desktop team. One thing we spent a lot of effort on for a long time now is getting full support for the NVidia binary driver under Wayland. It has been a recurring topic in our bi-weekly calls with the NVidia engineering team ever since we started looking at moving to Wayland. There has been basic binary driver support for some time, meaning you could run a native Wayland session on top of the binary driver, but the critical missing piece was that you could not get support for accelerated graphics when running applications through XWayland, our X.org compatibility layer. Which basically meant that any application requiring 3D support and which wasn’t a native Wayland application yet wouldn’t work. So over the last Months we been having a great collaboration with NVidia around closing this gap, with them working closely with us in fixing issues in their driver while we have been fixing bugs and missing pieces in the rest of the stack. We been reporting and discussing issues back and forth allowing us a very quickly turnaround on issues as we find them which of course all resulted in the NVidia 470.42.01 driver with XWayland support. I am sure we will find new corner cases that needs to be resolved in the coming Months, but I am equally sure we will be able to quickly resolve them due to the close collaboration we have now established with NVidia. And I know some people will wonder why we spent so much time working with NVidia around their binary driver, but the reality is that NVidia is the market leader, especially in the professional Linux workstation space, and there are lot of people who either would end up not using Linux or using Linux with X without it, including a lot of Red Hat customers and Fedora users. And that is what I and my team are here for at the end of the day, to make sure Red Hat customers are able to get their job done using their Linux systems.
Sailfish OS Verla introduces a new sharing system, camera updates, and more
The summer is turning into autumn and it’s again time for a new Sailfish release – the third one this year, having the version number 4.2.0 and bearing the name Verla. The name follows our scheme of Unesco world heritage sites in Finland and Verla is a factory museum and its surrounding area, including an old groundwood mill founded at the end of the 19th century, a part of the history of the paper industry in Finland. As usual, the changes go all over, some easier to notice and some deeper in the software stack. Let’s go now through some of the main items. More details can be found in the release notes.
