As Linux server administrators, we need to be able to schedule tasks to run at some point in the future. Perhaps as a one-off command, or a job that's expected to repeat on some sort of schedule.
How To Install and Configure Nagios on CentOS 8
Nagios is a popular and one of the most powerful open-source computer monitoring systems. It keeps track of your IT infrastructure and ensures that your networks, servers, applications, and processes are running smoothly. Using a monitoring system allows you to identify problems before they occur and deploy fixes quickly resulting in saving of cost and downtime.
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install and configure Nagios on a CentOS 8 based server. We will also do some basic configuration and install Nagios Remote Plugin Executor(NPRE), which will allow us to monitor remote hosts.
How to Install Wikijs on Rocky Linux
Wiki.js is an open-source wiki software written in JavaScript and running on the Node.js runtime, it's released under the APGL-v3 license. Wiki.js is a lightweight, and powerful wiki software with a beautiful and intuitive user interface, it's designed for the modern web. Wiki.js is very extensible wiki software and suitable for different types of documents and deployments, it can be used for both technical and non-technical people.
Wiki.js is backed by various types of modules to extend its features and make it a powerful and extensible wiki software.
How to Install MongoDB on Rocky Linux 8
MongoDB is an object-oriented, schema-less, NoSQL database server used in developing modern dynamic apps. This implies that data objects are stored as separate documents in a collection unlike in traditional relational databases where rows and columns are used. MongoDB allows for quick traversing of nested data objects without requiring joins which improves performance greatly.
MongoDB is written in C++ for massive scalability and flexibility which offers easy querying and indexing for developers. It also provides an aggregation framework that makes it easier to query complex document-based data sets.
MongoDB has a rich and vibrant community and offers rich and powerful in-built features which include MapReduce, auto sharding among others.
MongoDB runs on all major operating system platforms such as Linux, Windows, Solaris and Mac OS X. It also supports many distributions like Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), CentOS, Ubuntu etc.
This tutorial will cover how to install MongoDB NoSQL database on Rocky Linux 8.
Bash Scripting - Functions Explained With Examples - OSTechNix
In Bash shell scripting, functions are ways to group the set of instructions together to get a specific outcome. You can think of functions as a mini script. Functions are also called procedures and methods in some programming languages. Functions are a great way to achieve modularity and reusability.
In this article, I will explain how to use functions in bash scripts in Linux with examples. You will be pretty comfortable in using bash functions by the end of this article.
How to Install LAMP Stack in AlmaLinux 8.4
LAMP is a popular hosting stack used for developing and testing web applications. It’s an acronym for Linux, Apache, MariaDB, & PHP.
Apache is an open-source and widely used web server. MariaDB is an open-source relational database server that stores data in tables inside databases, and PHP is a server-side scripting language used for developing dynamic web pages.
In this walkthrough, we will demonstrate the installation of the LAMP stack in AlmaLinux.
How to Setup SSH Passwordless Login in Linux [3 Easy Steps]
SSH (Secure SHELL) is an open-source and most trusted network protocol that is used to log in to remote servers for the execution of commands and programs. It is also used to transfer files from one computer to another computer over the network using a secure copy (SCP) command and Rsync command.
15 Basic 'ls' Command Examples for Linux Beginners
ls command is one of the most frequently used commands in Linux. I believe the ls command is the first command you may use when you get into the command prompt of Linux Box.
We use the ls command daily basis and frequently even though we may not aware and never use all the available ls command tricks.
How to install GhostBSD 21.09.06 - Invidious
In this video, I am going to show how to install GhostBSD 21.09.06.
How to Install Redis on Debian 11 Linux – TecAdmin
Redis is an open-source in-memory database for storing data structure, caching, and as a message broker. It supports data structures such as strings, lists, sets, hashes, sorted sets with range queries, bitmaps, HyperLogLogs, and geospatial indexes with radius queries. Redis has a built-in replication feature, which makes it work as high available clusters in your production environments.
This tutorial will help you to install the Redis on Debian 11 (Bullseye) Linux system.
How to Install Kali Linux in VMware [Easily]
Kali Linux is the de facto standard of Linux distributions used for learning and practicing hacking and penetration testing.
And, if you’ve been tinkering around with Linux distros long enough, you might have tried it out just out of curiosity.
However, no matter what you use it for, it is not a replacement for a regular full-fledged desktop Linux operating system. Hence, it is recommended (at least for beginners) to install Kali Linux using a virtual machine program like VMware.
With a virtual machine, you can use Kali Linux as a regular application in your Windows or Linux system. It’s almost the same as running VLC or Skype in your system.
There are a few free virtualization tools available for you. You can install Kali Linux on Oracle VirtualBox or use VMWare Workstation.
How to Install Java 17 (OpenJDK 17) on Debian 11 Bullseye - LinuxCapable
Java is a general-purpose, class-based, object-oriented multipurpose programming language that is popular due to the design of having lesser implementation dependencies, meaning that the compiled Java code can be run on all platforms that support Java without the need for recompilation. Java is also fast, secure, and reliable, therefore. It is widely used for developing Java applications in laptops, data centers, game consoles, scientific supercomputers, cell phones, etc.
JDK 17 (OpenJDK 17) has brought forward new language enhancements, updates to the libraries, support for new Apple computers, removals and deprecations of legacy features, and work to ensure Java code written today will continue working without change in future JDK versions.
How To Install Microweber CMS on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Microweber CMS on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Microweber is a free and open-source drag and drops CMS and website builder written in the PHP programming language and the Laravel Framework. Microweber’s drag-and-drop technology and real-time writing and text editing functionality provide a quick and easy way to create your content, helping turn your website into a rich environment for you to express your thoughts. It also comes with built-in storefront features, allowing you to create an e-commerce site from which you can sell your products on the Internet.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of Microweber CMS on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
How OpenStack's Keystone handles authentication and authorization | Enable Sysadmin
OpenStack's Identity service, Keystone, verifies the user's identity and provides information about which resources the user has access to.
The Keystone project provides authentication, authorization, and other services such as delivering the service catalog, as this diagram shows...
Stable Kernels: 5.14.5, 5.13.18, 5.10.66 and 5.4.147
I'm announcing the release of the 5.14.5 kernel. This, and the other stable kernels released today, consist of only some reverts to solve some reported problems with the last round of stable releases. Upgrading is not required, but highly recommended. The updated 5.14.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.14.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-hAlso: Linux 5.13.18 Linux 5.10.66 Linux 5.4.147
LibreOffice 7.2.1 Community available for download
LibreOffice 7.2.1 Community, the first minor release of the LibreOffice 7.2 family targeted at technology enthusiasts and power users, is available for download from https://www.libreoffice.org/download/. This version includes 87 bug fixes and improvements to document compatibility. For enterprise-class deployments, TDF strongly recommends the LibreOffice Enterprise family of applications from ecosystem partners, with long-term support options, professional assistance, custom features and Service Level Agreements: https://www.libreoffice.org/download/libreoffice-in-business/.
Cool happenings in Fedora Workstation land
Been some time since my last update, so I felt it was time to flex my blog writing muscles again and provide some updates of some of the things we are working on in Fedora in preparation for Fedora Workstation 35. This is not meant to be a comprehensive whats new article about Fedora Workstation 35, more of a listing of some of the things we are doing as part of the Red Hat desktop team. One thing we spent a lot of effort on for a long time now is getting full support for the NVidia binary driver under Wayland. It has been a recurring topic in our bi-weekly calls with the NVidia engineering team ever since we started looking at moving to Wayland. There has been basic binary driver support for some time, meaning you could run a native Wayland session on top of the binary driver, but the critical missing piece was that you could not get support for accelerated graphics when running applications through XWayland, our X.org compatibility layer. Which basically meant that any application requiring 3D support and which wasn’t a native Wayland application yet wouldn’t work. So over the last Months we been having a great collaboration with NVidia around closing this gap, with them working closely with us in fixing issues in their driver while we have been fixing bugs and missing pieces in the rest of the stack. We been reporting and discussing issues back and forth allowing us a very quickly turnaround on issues as we find them which of course all resulted in the NVidia 470.42.01 driver with XWayland support. I am sure we will find new corner cases that needs to be resolved in the coming Months, but I am equally sure we will be able to quickly resolve them due to the close collaboration we have now established with NVidia. And I know some people will wonder why we spent so much time working with NVidia around their binary driver, but the reality is that NVidia is the market leader, especially in the professional Linux workstation space, and there are lot of people who either would end up not using Linux or using Linux with X without it, including a lot of Red Hat customers and Fedora users. And that is what I and my team are here for at the end of the day, to make sure Red Hat customers are able to get their job done using their Linux systems.
Sailfish OS Verla introduces a new sharing system, camera updates, and more
The summer is turning into autumn and it’s again time for a new Sailfish release – the third one this year, having the version number 4.2.0 and bearing the name Verla. The name follows our scheme of Unesco world heritage sites in Finland and Verla is a factory museum and its surrounding area, including an old groundwood mill founded at the end of the 19th century, a part of the history of the paper industry in Finland. As usual, the changes go all over, some easier to notice and some deeper in the software stack. Let’s go now through some of the main items. More details can be found in the release notes.
