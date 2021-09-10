Language Selection

  • How to install i3 Window manager on Ubuntu 20.04 or Debian 11

    i3 is a tiling window manager developed from scratch and written in C. It is available under a BSD license, is primarily aimed at professionals and programmers, and has several special features. This slim window manager also supports window stacks, which it stacks in a tab structure similar to a web browser. Here we learn how to install i3 Window manager on Ubuntu 18.04 or 20.04 LTS to get a slim and lightweight interface on this Linux.

    Well, Linux operating systems are known for their low resource consumption, however, due to the latest highly graphical desktops, many distros now become extensive resource guzzling OS. Nevertheless, there are many lightweight Desktop Window Managers and i3 is one of them. This Tiling Window Manager i3 brings particularly a slim interface to your Linux screen.

  • How to install Ksnip, a screen capture tool, on Ubuntu, Fedora, Debian and openSUSE!

    Ksnip is a Qt-based cross-platform screenshot tool that provides many annotation features for your screenshots. In this tutorial, learn how to install Ksnip screenshot on Linux using Flatpak packages.

    The Ksnip has many features and settings that enable the capture of perfect canvas. Make an image of your screen however you like, or the window you need. Do this simply and quickly. Don’t waste any more time and install this powerful tool right now on your Linux.

  • Kali Undercover – How to install, uninstall, enable or disable on Linux!

    If you are a Kali Linux user and you tend to do penetration tests in places with a lot of people, be aware that in a way this can be scary. However, Kali Undercover was created to undo your testing with Kali Linux. Imagine being in a family and trying to run a security test on some network, and everyone assuming you’re breaking into a bank or committing crimes? Well, in the face of repeated scenarios like this, Offensive Security, the company that maintains Kali Linux, created the solution.

    But don’t worry, as stated in the first paragraph, in this article you will learn how to use and install Kali Undercover on Linux. There are few commands, but they should help you not to have problems or distorted looks.

  • How to install Hugo website generator on Ubuntu 20.04

    Writing websites from scratch can be beneficial for learning but it is time-consuming. And there are simple or personal projects that need to be done quickly. To solve this problem is that there are static website builders. Today you will learn how to install Hugo on Ubuntu 20.04 which is perhaps one of the most popular website builders out there.

  • Control RAM and CPU usage by Kodi in real time - LinuxStoney

    As with antivirus or office suites such as Office, a good multimedia player at the moment cannot be missing from any PC. These programs are not used to view our favorite photos, play all kinds of videos and music , or even watch Internet television. A clear example of all this is found with the multimedia center called Kodi .

    This is a complete solution that acts as a multimedia center that will be of enormous help when dealing with all kinds of content of this type. Keep in mind that it not only serves as a player, but also offers us a multitude of functions for managing our own independent libraries. In addition, it offers us a somewhat peculiar user interface that looks like an independent operating system.

    Precisely because of all these additional features that it offers us, together with the complete user interface that we see, sometimes this program consumes more resources than we would like. It is true that it is optimized to work on most computers, platforms and operating systems, but it will not always do so with the same fluency. In addition, the types of content that we deal with also come into play here. Loading a simple photo is not the same as playing a video in four in 4K .

  • How To Install Spotify on Debian 11 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Spotify on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, Spotify is a free-to-use music streaming service with a subscription for premium content at a small fee. Spotify enables you to stream music of your favorite artists, create custom playlists, shuffle play, share music and podcasts. Spotify is available for installation on Windows, Linux distributions, macOS, and Mobile devices powered by iOS and Android operating systems.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of Spotify’s digital music streaming service on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).

  • How to watch YouTube on the Linux desktop with FreeTube

    FreeTube is available for Linux users on Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora, OpenSUSE, Arch Linux AUR, and others. To install this program on your Linux PC, start by opening up a terminal window.

    You can open up a terminal window on the Linux desktop by pressing Ctrl + Alt + T on the keyboard. Alternatively, search for “Terminal” in the app menu to open it. Once the terminal window is open and ready to use, follow the installation instructions outlined below.

Ampere Altra 80-core Arm Server for GNU/Linux (and Cautionary Tale About DRM-Like Servers)

IBM/Red Hat Leftovers

  • Camel K Brings Apache Camel to Kubernetes for Event-Driven Architectures – The New Stack

    Applications have increasingly relied on event-driven architectures (EDAs) in recent years, especially with the advent of serverless and microservices. EDAs decouple an event from the subsequent actions that may follow, as opposed to traditional linear architectures, where an event might be processed in that same code. This decoupling makes EDA processes able to be independently scaled and, while EDA does not strictly require microservices or serverless, the respective loose coupling and the on-demand nature is a perfect fit. In the cloud native world, the focus might often be on the serverless side of things, with Knative or Lambda taking the spotlight, but, as the name might imply, event-driven architecture is nothing without events. Apache Camel K takes Apache Camel, the fundamental piece of enterprise integration software that first came around as a sort of codification of the 2003 book Enterprise Integration Patterns, and brings it to Kubernetes, providing EDA with a multitude of event sources, explained Keith Babo, Director of Product Management at Red Hat.

  • Automated Live - A Red Hat video collection

    Watch Colin and his trusty tech guru Sean discuss how the Red Hat® Ansible® Automation Platform can help improve your business processes and scale for the future.

  • Shenandoah in OpenJDK 17: Sub-millisecond GC pauses | Red Hat Developer

    Our primary motivation for the Shenandoah OpenJDK garbage collection (GC) project is to reduce garbage collection pause times. In JDK 12, we released the original Shenandoah garbage collector, which implements concurrent heap evacuation, which solved the major problem of cleaning (potentially large) heaps without stopping the application. This version was eventually backported to JDK 11. In JDK 14, we implemented concurrent class unloading, and in JDK 16, we added concurrent reference processing, both of which further reduced pause times in those garbage collection operations. The remaining garbage collection operation under pause was thread-stack processing, which we've solved in JDK 17. This article introduces the new concurrent thread-stack processing in Shenandoah GC. Processing thread stacks concurrently gives us reliable sub-millisecond pauses in JDK 17.

  • Applying DevSecOps practices to Kubernetes: security analysis and remediation

    This post explores implementing DevSecOps principles to improve Kubernetes security analysis and remediation across the full development life cycle.

  • The Enterprisers Project's 8th anniversary: What's next for CIO role? | The Enterprisers Project

    At the Enterprisers Project, we have a clear mission: Help CIOs and IT leaders solve problems. That means not only the technology challenges but also the leadership and career varieties. Our IT leadership community succeeds largely because of all your generosity – in sharing real-world lessons learned with your peers. And what unparalleled lessons they were in 2021.

Free Software Leftovers

  • Create a live chat support system with this remarkable Libra solution: LiveHelperChat

    An interactive chat widget embedded in a website or a web app provides a direct communication live channel between the customer (visitor/ user) and the service provider. Chat widgets are reliable and easy support channels and ticket sources for many enterprise ticketing and support systems. Some CRM solutions have integrated LiveChat support systems and support ticket management solution. We covered 23 open-source CRM solutions here, we recommend checking them out. While many embedded chat widgets come as SaaS, our topic of the day LiveHelperChat is free and open-source. [...] LiveHelperChat is generously released under Apache-2.0 License (Open-source).

  • pgexporter 0.1.0

    The pgexporter community is happy to announce the initial release version 0.1.0.

  • Pgpool-II 4.2.5 released.
  • Success at Apache: from Mentee to PMC

    This post is about how I became a committer and a Project Management Committee (PMC) member of Apache Airflow, and provides guidance to those new to programming, are new to contributing to open-source projects, and want to become committers and PMC members in their respective Apache projects. About a year and a half after changing my career from electrical engineering to software development, I became a committer and a Project Management Committee member of Apache Airflow. Becoming a committer and a PMC member is a reward and a kind of validation that you are on the right part of your journey. On February 16, 2021, I accepted an invitation to become a committer in Apache Airflow. It came as a surprise, as I was not expecting it. Six months down the line, I received another surprise invitation to become a PMC member in Apache Airflow. These are impressive feats for me because before contributing to Apache Airflow, I didn't have experience working with other programmers. I was making websites and taught a few friends of mine how to make their own. I didn't have a mentor, and no one has ever seen my code to advise whether to continue on my journey or drop the idea of becoming a programmer. While I desired to work with experienced programmers to improve my skills, I feared people seeing my code would talk me down. I almost gave up on my journey only to come across an Outreachy post on Twitter looking for interns for open source projects. Outreachy is a tech diversity program that provides three months of paid, remote internships to people underrepresented in tech.

  • The Great Resignation: New gig? Here are 7 tips to ensure success

    If recent surveys and polls ring true, over 40% of the global workforce is considering leaving their employer this year. Despite COVID-19 causing initial turnover due to the related economic downturn, the current phenomenon coined “The Great Resignation” is attributed to the many job seekers choosing to leave their current employment voluntarily. Mass vaccinations and mask mandates have allowed offices to re-open just as job seekers are reassessing work-life balance, making bold moves to take control of where they choose to live and work. [...] As the Great Resignation continues, it is important to keep in mind that getting a new job is just the start of the journey. There are important steps that you can do, and Firefox and Pocket can help, to make sure that you feel ready for your next career adventure.

