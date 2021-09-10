today's howtos How to install i3 Window manager on Ubuntu 20.04 or Debian 11 i3 is a tiling window manager developed from scratch and written in C. It is available under a BSD license, is primarily aimed at professionals and programmers, and has several special features. This slim window manager also supports window stacks, which it stacks in a tab structure similar to a web browser. Here we learn how to install i3 Window manager on Ubuntu 18.04 or 20.04 LTS to get a slim and lightweight interface on this Linux. Well, Linux operating systems are known for their low resource consumption, however, due to the latest highly graphical desktops, many distros now become extensive resource guzzling OS. Nevertheless, there are many lightweight Desktop Window Managers and i3 is one of them. This Tiling Window Manager i3 brings particularly a slim interface to your Linux screen.

How to install Ksnip, a screen capture tool, on Ubuntu, Fedora, Debian and openSUSE! Ksnip is a Qt-based cross-platform screenshot tool that provides many annotation features for your screenshots. In this tutorial, learn how to install Ksnip screenshot on Linux using Flatpak packages. The Ksnip has many features and settings that enable the capture of perfect canvas. Make an image of your screen however you like, or the window you need. Do this simply and quickly. Don’t waste any more time and install this powerful tool right now on your Linux.

Kali Undercover – How to install, uninstall, enable or disable on Linux! If you are a Kali Linux user and you tend to do penetration tests in places with a lot of people, be aware that in a way this can be scary. However, Kali Undercover was created to undo your testing with Kali Linux. Imagine being in a family and trying to run a security test on some network, and everyone assuming you’re breaking into a bank or committing crimes? Well, in the face of repeated scenarios like this, Offensive Security, the company that maintains Kali Linux, created the solution. But don’t worry, as stated in the first paragraph, in this article you will learn how to use and install Kali Undercover on Linux. There are few commands, but they should help you not to have problems or distorted looks.

How to install Hugo website generator on Ubuntu 20.04 Writing websites from scratch can be beneficial for learning but it is time-consuming. And there are simple or personal projects that need to be done quickly. To solve this problem is that there are static website builders. Today you will learn how to install Hugo on Ubuntu 20.04 which is perhaps one of the most popular website builders out there.

Control RAM and CPU usage by Kodi in real time - LinuxStoney As with antivirus or office suites such as Office, a good multimedia player at the moment cannot be missing from any PC. These programs are not used to view our favorite photos, play all kinds of videos and music , or even watch Internet television. A clear example of all this is found with the multimedia center called Kodi . This is a complete solution that acts as a multimedia center that will be of enormous help when dealing with all kinds of content of this type. Keep in mind that it not only serves as a player, but also offers us a multitude of functions for managing our own independent libraries. In addition, it offers us a somewhat peculiar user interface that looks like an independent operating system. Precisely because of all these additional features that it offers us, together with the complete user interface that we see, sometimes this program consumes more resources than we would like. It is true that it is optimized to work on most computers, platforms and operating systems, but it will not always do so with the same fluency. In addition, the types of content that we deal with also come into play here. Loading a simple photo is not the same as playing a video in four in 4K .

How To Install Spotify on Debian 11 - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Spotify on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, Spotify is a free-to-use music streaming service with a subscription for premium content at a small fee. Spotify enables you to stream music of your favorite artists, create custom playlists, shuffle play, share music and podcasts. Spotify is available for installation on Windows, Linux distributions, macOS, and Mobile devices powered by iOS and Android operating systems. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of Spotify’s digital music streaming service on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).

How to watch YouTube on the Linux desktop with FreeTube FreeTube is available for Linux users on Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora, OpenSUSE, Arch Linux AUR, and others. To install this program on your Linux PC, start by opening up a terminal window. You can open up a terminal window on the Linux desktop by pressing Ctrl + Alt + T on the keyboard. Alternatively, search for “Terminal” in the app menu to open it. Once the terminal window is open and ready to use, follow the installation instructions outlined below.

i.MX8M Plus comes to Qseven form factor Congatec’s Qseven form-factor “Conga-QMX8-Plus” module runs Linux or Android on the NPU-equipped i.MX8M Plus with up to 6GB LPDDR4, up to 128MB eMMC, a microSD slot, GbE with TSN, and optional -40 to 85°C support. Congatec announced the first Qseven-form-factor module we have seen build around NXP’s i.MX8M Plus, which it has already deployed in its Conga-SMX8-Plus SMARC module. The Conga-QMX8-Plus, which follows earlier i.MX8 family Qseven modules, including the i.MX8X based Conga-QMX8X, runs Linux, Yocto, or Android on the 14nm 1.8GHz, quad-core, Cortex-A53 SoC.