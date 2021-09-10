Programming Leftovers
Using functions more
Bash functions seem to sit in a sweet spot between aliases and full blown scripts. I’ve defined a number of functions in my dotfiles which are all useful. Unlike aliases, they can take parameters and have greater scope for doing things; unlike scripts, they run in the context of the current shell which means, for example, that I can set a value in a variable during the course of a function’s execution and it’s available directly afterwards, in the same shell session.
Some notes on upgrading programs with Python's pip
My primary use of Python's pip package manager is to install programs like the Python LSP server; I may install these into either a contained environment (a virtual environment or a PyPy one) or as a user package with 'pip install --user'. In either case, the day will come when there's a new version of the Python LSP server (or whatever) and I want to update to it. As I noted down back in my pip cheatsheet, the basic command I want here is 'pip install --upgrade <package>', possibly with '--user' as well. However, it turns out that there are some complexities and issues here, which ultimately come about because pip is not the same sort of package manager as Fedora's DNF or Debian's apt.
OpenBSD's pledge and unveil from Python
Years ago, OpenBSD gained two new security system calls, pledge(2) (originally tame(2)) and unveil. In both, an application surrenders capabilities at run-time. The idea is to perform initialization like usual, then drop capabilities before handling untrusted input, limiting unwanted side effects. This feature is applicable even where type safety isn’t an issue, such as Python, where a program might still get tricked into accessing sensitive files or making network connections when it shouldn’t. So how can a Python program access these system calls?
A good old-fashioned Perl log analyzer
A recent Lobsters post lauding the virtues of AWK reminded me that although the language is powerful and lightning-fast, I usually find myself exceeding its capabilities and reaching for Perl instead. One such application is analyzing voluminous log files such as the ones generated by this blog. Yes, WordPress has stats, but I’ve never let reinvention of the wheel get in the way of a good programming exercise.
Learning Path: Introduction to R
Enhance your data science toolkit with our “Introduction to R” learning path: from the basis of the syntax, to operations and functions, for solid programming foundations.
R is one of the most popular programming, scripting, and markup languages. Written by statisticians for statisticians, it is an incredible tool for data exploration, data manipulation, visualization and data analysis. If you don’t have it yet in your pocket, or if you would like to build better foundations for your programming skills, this workshop series is what you were looking for.
Open source game achievements
Learn how Gamerzilla brings an achievement system to open source games and enables all developers to implement achievements separate from the game platform. Some open source games rival the quality of commercial games. While it is hard to match the quality of triple-a games, open source games compete effectively against the indie games. But, gamer expectations change over time. Early games included a high score. Achievements expanded over time to promote replay. For example, you may have completed a level but you didn’t find all the secrets or collect all the coins. The Xbox 360 introduced the first multi-game online achievement system. Since that introduction, many game platforms added an achievement system. Open source games are largely left out of the achievement systems. You can publish an open source game on Steam, but it costs money and they focus on working with companies not the free software community. Additionally, this locks players into a non-free platform.
Excellent Utilities: Deskreen – live streaming desktop to a web browser
This is a series highlighting best-of-breed utilities. We cover a wide range of utilities including tools that boost your productivity, help you manage your workflow, and lots more besides. When people talk about screen sharing they typically refer to desktop sharing applications (remote display). Good examples of open source software include TigerVNC, Remmina, X2Go and Veyon. But this review looks at a different approach with live streaming your desktop or a specific application to a web browser. Deskreen is free and open source software that lets you use any device with a web browser as a secondary screen. This device can be a wide range of hardware such as a smartphone, tablet, smart TV, or a notebook. And you can connect as many devices as required. If you have a multi-monitor setup, you already appreciate the virtues of multiple screens. But Deskreen offers many of these advantages without additional outlay.
