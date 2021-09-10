today's leftovers
Choose the best file system for your Linux
When we format a hard drive in Windows, the normal thing is to give it a file system known , such as FAT32 (rare today due to its limitations), exFAT for those looking for compatibility without the limitations of FAT32, or the most complete and the best for working on Microsoft systems, NTFS. However, if we are users Linux , in addition to being able to work with those, we can find another variety of file systems. What is the difference between them? Which is better? Let’s see it.
Experimenting with a new OpenBSD development lab
This article is not an how to or explaining anything, I just wanted to share how I spend my current free time. It's obviously OpenBSD related.
When updating or making new packages, it's important to get the dependencies right, at least for the compilation dependencies it's not hard because you know it's fine once the building process can run entirely, but at run time you may have surprises and discover lacking dependencies.
On leaving Gemini: a friendly farewell
I found that, while gemini was pleasant to play around with, write scripts for, and type up, it doesn't really add that much to my experience to warrant the complexity it adds to how I write blog posts and publish web pages. And with a gemini capsule, and a web page, and a blog, writing a post somewhere becomes a three-way decision, and stuff tends to become messy. I tend to not like a situation like that, so I had to drop something, and that ended up being Gemini.
Who remembers E.T. for the Atari 2600?
Russian Company Develops 32-Bit RISC-V Microcontroller
Inherited from the USSR, the modern Russian Federation has its own CPU architecture (Elbrus) and platforms to build PCs and servers. In addition, there are Russian companies that develop various Arm-based system-on-chips and controllers. The country also has 300-mm equipment purchased from AMD's fab near Dresden in the early 2000s. This means that, in theory, Russia could build CPUs for its own domestic needs (yet it will hardly satisfy even 50% of its needs as most programs are designed for x86 or Arm processors).
The future of the Jekyll static-site generator
My blog here has been rendered with the Hugo static site generator since at least 2016. Having all my blog posts stored as plain text files, wrapped with a simple enough theme, and generated on a server makes so many things easier. Hugo cuts through my almost 8,000 blog post archive like butter, rendering it in fewer than 20 seconds. My web server is the most basic thing imaginable, because all it has to do is deliver HTML.
Trial Ends in Guilty Verdict for DDoS-for-Hire Boss
A jury in California today reached a guilty verdict in the trial of Matthew Gatrel, a St. Charles, Ill. man charged in 2018 with operating two online services that allowed paying customers to launch powerful distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks against Internet users and websites. Gatrel’s conviction comes roughly two weeks after his co-conspirator pleaded guilty to criminal charges related to running the services.
New malware uses Windows Subsystem for Linux for stealthy attacks [Ed: Microsoft's attack on Linux (WSL) is not being used as a FUD source against "Linux"]
Android Leftovers
Today in Techrights
Open source game achievements
Learn how Gamerzilla brings an achievement system to open source games and enables all developers to implement achievements separate from the game platform. Some open source games rival the quality of commercial games. While it is hard to match the quality of triple-a games, open source games compete effectively against the indie games. But, gamer expectations change over time. Early games included a high score. Achievements expanded over time to promote replay. For example, you may have completed a level but you didn’t find all the secrets or collect all the coins. The Xbox 360 introduced the first multi-game online achievement system. Since that introduction, many game platforms added an achievement system. Open source games are largely left out of the achievement systems. You can publish an open source game on Steam, but it costs money and they focus on working with companies not the free software community. Additionally, this locks players into a non-free platform.
Excellent Utilities: Deskreen – live streaming desktop to a web browser
This is a series highlighting best-of-breed utilities. We cover a wide range of utilities including tools that boost your productivity, help you manage your workflow, and lots more besides. When people talk about screen sharing they typically refer to desktop sharing applications (remote display). Good examples of open source software include TigerVNC, Remmina, X2Go and Veyon. But this review looks at a different approach with live streaming your desktop or a specific application to a web browser. Deskreen is free and open source software that lets you use any device with a web browser as a secondary screen. This device can be a wide range of hardware such as a smartphone, tablet, smart TV, or a notebook. And you can connect as many devices as required. If you have a multi-monitor setup, you already appreciate the virtues of multiple screens. But Deskreen offers many of these advantages without additional outlay.
