One of the most difficult programming problems to diagnose and fix is when a library misbehaves because of incompatibilities with its dependencies. Fixing such issues can be time-consuming and might require developing domain knowledge about the libraries, which you should be able to treat as black boxes. For Python programs, a solution is closer at hand thanks to Thoth, a project within the Artificial Intelligence Center of Excellence (AICOE). Thoth is a recommendation engine for building robust Python software stacks. To make sure applications are shipped in a healthy state, the Thoth team developed Dependency Monkey, which builds and runs Python applications in test environments to uncover issues involving dependencies. This article looks at the reasons for Dependency Monkey and how it operates.

This article is a short list of useful SQLite commands to make your life easier. SQLite is an SQL engine intended mainly for embed on systems. It’s serverless, there isn’t a client-server process but direct access to the database file. Also, there aren’t configuration files and the whole system only depends on the C-Library.

This post is about alert rules. Operators should ensure a baseline of observability for the software they operate. In this blog post, we cover Prometheus alert rules, how they work and their gotchas, and discuss how Prometheus alert rules can be embedded in Juju charms and how Juju topology enables the scoping of embedded alert rules to avoid inaccuracies. In the first post of this series, we covered the general idea and benefits of model-driven observability with Juju. In the second post, we dived into the Juju topology and its benefits with respect to entity stability and metrics continuity. In the third post, we discussed how the Juju topology enables grouping and management of alerts, helps prevent alert storms, and how that relates with SRE practices.

There is plain old FTP protocol, but there is also FTPS and SFTP. So, how do they differ? Here’s a comparison of FTP vs FTPS vs SFTP. FTP, FTPS, and SFTP are protocols that are used to transfer files over a network. While the acronyms for these protocols are similar, there are some key differences among them. The main ones are how data is exchanged, the level of security provided and firewall considerations. While choosing between FTP, FTPS, and SFTP, weighing the pros and cons of each option will allow users to have a better understanding of the available choices. Here is a head-to-head FTP vs FTPS vs SFTP comparison that overviews the advantages and limitations of each transfer protocol.

phpMyAdmin is a web-based application for interacting with MySQL database server. This tool provides you with a user interface to make MySQL operations so you don’t have to use the command line interface. In this guide you are going to learn how to install phpMyAdmin with Apache on Ubuntu.20.04 and secure it.

Life problems come in many shapes and forms. One of them could be the login screen in your Plasma desktop. How? By not scaling up to the selected screen resolution of your system. Case in point, my recent endeavor with Kubuntu 20.04 on my IdeaPad Y50-70, with its Nvidia card and 4K screen. Long story short, while I managed to get the desktop resolution and UHD scaling just right, the login screen did not obey my settings, and only rendered in 4K, ergo tiny. I spent a lot of time trying to fix this, and finally, came up with this guide. Now, in newer editions of Plasma, like say 5.20, where scaling works really great, you might not face this issue at all. In 5.18.5, I had to resort to a few ugly tricks to get everything working. Let's see what gives.

First we need to know everyone does the same specific task everyday manually and that may waste a lot of time especially when we have important tasks or your day was busy with a lot of other tasks .. but we bring the best solution that will save a lot of time to do other important things. So Let’s Start with (at): so at is a command on Linux used to execute command in a particular time once

Microsoft is getting closer to replacing Windows 10 with the sleeker Windows 11, but if you're sick of embedded advertisements, constant updates, data collection, software lock-ins, and rising hardware requirements, we don't blame you. The good news is you have options. If you've been thinking about making the jump to a different operating system, now is the perfect time. But you aren't stuck with the Windows-macOS binary, and don't have to settle for the browser-based Chrome OS. Instead, you can turn to the world of Linux.

The revolutionary Raspberry Pi is the most popular single board computer. It has its very own Debian based operating system called Raspbian. There are several other operating systems available for Raspberry Pi but almost all of them are lightweight. This was appropriate for the small factor and low end hardware of the Pi devices. This changes with the introduction of Raspberry Pi 4B that flaunts 8 GB RAM and supports 4K display. The aim is to use Raspberry Pi as a regular desktop and it succeeds in doing so to a larger extent. Before the 4B model, you could install the Ubuntu server on Raspberry Pi but the desktop version was not available. However, Ubuntu now provides official desktop image for Pi 4 models.

Node.js is a cross-platform java-script runtime for server-side programing language. It's built on top of Chrome's V8 JavaScript engine, allows you to execute JavaScript code on the server-side. As for developers, Node.js allows developers to create scalable backend applications using JavaScript. Also, it's one of the most popular JavaScript runtimes among full-stack and front-end developers. Node.js has become more popular and become an essential part of building server-side and networking applications, also became an industry standard. It can be used to create applications for different platforms, including backend/server applications, desktop applications, web applications/front-end, and mobile applications.

Chromebooks are amazing little machines. Since they run a barebones operating system with just a browser on top, they are often inexpensive, low-powered, and incredibly useful. However, if you want to go beyond the extensions and Android apps Chrome OS offers, installing Linux is your best option. By tapping into Linux-based apps, you can make your Chromebook far more versatile than it was before. However, installing Linux isn't a simple process, and you'll need a few things before getting started. Here's what you need and how to set it all up. [...] Here's where things get a bit more complex. If you want to run Linux independently of Chrome OS—maybe you don't really want Chrome OS at all, or maybe you want a separate environment you can muck around in without endangering your Chrome installation—you can install Linux in a more traditional fashion by partitioning the drive and dual-booting it with Chrome OS. Note that this will require dedicating quite a bit of extra space to your Linux installation, which may not be easy on Chromebooks with small amounts of storage. It'll also wipe your device, so back up important files now before continuing! To dual-boot Linux, I recommend a tool call chrx, which will walk you through the necessary steps. By default, chrx installs GalliumOS, a lightweight distribution based on Xubuntu that's customized for low-powered Chromebook hardware. If you want things as snappy as possible, GalliumOS is a great choice. However, chrx can also install Ubuntu and Fedora (plus Ubuntu derivatives like Lubuntu and Kubuntu), if you prefer. Before using chrx, you'll need to enable Developer Mode, as we did when installing Crouton. You may also need to disable write protection and install custom firmware on your laptop, depending on its CPU. Check out this page for compatibility information regarding your specific laptop, and what you'll need to do. (This custom firmware also allows you to wipe Chrome OS entirely and install Linux on its own, if you prefer that over dual-booting.)

Linux users and system administrators will never fail to cross paths with file management routines. As the Linux system, programs, and user files grow from Megabytes to Gigabytes, there is always the need to zip or compress some of your OS-bound files.

APT checks the health of all the packages, dependencies of the package before installing it. APT fetches packages from one or more repositories. A repository (package source) is basically a network server. The term "package" refers to an individual file with a .deb extension that contains either all or part of an application. The normal installation comes with default repositories configured, but these contain only a few packages out of an ocean of free software available.

In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Nvidia Drivers on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Installing NVIDIA drivers on AlmaLinux is an easy task that can be done in less than a minute. Nvidia driver is needed by your NVIDIA Graphics GPU to function with better performance. Some Linux distributions offer the proprietary driver pre-packaged as part of its standard package repository making the entire Nvidia Linux Driver procedure extremely easy to follow. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Nvidia Drivers on AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.

Many of us ended up in an IT job without that original intent. I studied and got my degree and license in electronics and communications engineering, entered the telecom industry as a cadet engineer, and rotated to different teams. On the intelligent networks team, I was introduced to telco charging and billing apps running on proprietary Unix operating systems. Many people starting their careers would probably wonder if is it worth shifting to the IT industry. They might think they're wasting some of the expertise and credentials they picked up from their academic studies. I'd say it depends on what drives you. I feel lucky to have been given a chance to do it, ending up loving it and the perks it offers—pay grade, flexibility, more opportunities, and ultimately enjoying what I do. It also has its cons: being a sysadmin for mission-critical 24x7 systems, for example. It can come with extreme pressure and demands, but these challenging and stressful situations can help shape you for the bright career that lies ahead.

Here, we will learn to install Apache webserver with Debian 11. In the previous article, we learned to install the LAMP stack with Debian 11. Apache is among the most popular web server. Apache is easy to deploy and manages the servers.

Five Tumbleweed snapshots became available to users of openSUSE’s rolling release this week. A couple smaller- and medium-sized snapshots brought new software updates for Xfce’s Thunar, the Linux Kernel, Mozilla Firefox, PostgreSQL, Python and more. The 20210915 snapshot had two package updates. There was an update of translations for the manpages-l10n package to version 4.11.0, which enabled Hungarian translations. The tool set package for accessing and modifying virtual machine images, libguestfs 1.44.2, had a large amount of changes; it added and removed several patches and relicensed setup.py to LGPLv2+ from its original GPLv2+ license. Xfce’s Thunar package was updated in snapshot 20210914; the update to the file manager 4.16.9 version fixed a memory leak, updated translations and disabled automatic queueing of file transfers. Linux Kernel 5.14.2 had a few USB serial control fixes and a Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures fix; the fix for CVE-2021-3640 could allow a privileged local user to crash the system or escalate their privileges on a system. The package for video and image frames, pfstools, updated to version 2.2.0 and provided many fixes allowing the package to work with newer versions of libraries. Also updated in the snapshot were aria2 1.36.0 and text browser links 2.24.

Ubuntu 18.04.6 LTS Released with BootHole Patches, Latest Security Updates Released back in April 26th, 2018, Ubuntu 18.04 LTS was supposed to get only five point releases, up to Ubuntu 18.04.5 LTS, but since it’s supported until April 2023, Canonical decided to publish another point release that include patches for some serious security vulnerabilities affecting previous point releases. As such, Ubuntu 18.04.6 LTS is here as the sixth point release to the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system series with mitigations against the infamous BootHole security vulnerability discovered in the GRUB2 bootloader, which allows attackers to bypass UEFI Secure Boot.