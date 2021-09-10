LibreOffice 8.0 New tabbed interface layout available Muttakin Rizal ( Rizal Muttaqin ), one of the designers LibreOffice office suite, has published in his blog, the user interface possible development plan LibreOffice 8.0. The most notable innovation is the built-in support for tabs, through which you can quickly switch between different documents, similar to how switching between sites is carried out in modern browsers. If necessary, each tab can be unpinned in the form of a separate window, or vice versa, convert the window into a tab. It is also possible to collapse all tabs into a drop-down list accessible by pressing the “^” button. The header also shows a LibreOffice button to launch the initial interface, which was previously shown when starting or closing all documents, to open a file, visually evaluate recently opened documents, or create a new document based on a template.

today's howtos How to install Deltarune Chapter 2 on a Chromebook Today we are looking at how to install Deltarune Chapter 2 on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

How to Install Spotify on Ubuntu 20.04 Linux Spotify is an on-demand music company that gives us access to listen to millions of songs and podcasts for a monthly fee. It has been a revolution in music consumption on the Internet. The right music or podcast is always at your fingertip You can access it on your phone, your computer, your tablet, and more. Some of the most prominent features of Spotify are Equalizer, Listening history, Spotify Connect, Search, Listen offline and you can also listen offline. You can visit the official site to learn more about the features. Spotify is available for Android, iOS, and Windows. A great sign that Linux is also being taken into account. There is a Spotify client for the Linux family and mainly for Ubuntu 20.04 which is perhaps one of the most popular distributions.

How to Completely Uninstall Google Chrome From Ubuntu So, you managed to install Google Chrome on Ubuntu. It is the most popular web browser in the world, after all. But perhaps you dislike Google products for the heavy tracking and data mining they employ on its users. You decided to opt for other web browsers on Ubuntu, perhaps a non-Chromium browser. Now that you are no longer using it, it would be wise to remove Google Chrome from Ubuntu.

How to uninstall applications in GNU / Linux - itsfoss.net Either because the latest program we installed does not convince us, or because we are determined to ‘lighten up’ our equipment, it is important to know how we can uninstall software (or rather, using the correct terminology, ‘packages’) from our Linux system . However, one thing we should know about Linux is that there is not just one way to uninstall (or install, since we are) packages , but multiple. In the first place, it will differ according to the distribution we are using, and secondly according to how we prefer to carry out this task using graphical tools or the command line terminal.

How To Install Apache Airflow on Ubuntu 20.04 - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache Airflow on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Airflow is one of the most popular workflow management solutions, it authors, schedules, and monitors workflows. Airflow is written in Python, and workflows are created via Python scripts. Airflow is designed under the principle of “configuration as code”. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Apache Airflow workflows management tool on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

How to Install Cockpit on AlmaLinux 8 or Rocky Linux 8 The Cockpit is an open-source web-based server management tool that allows administrators to manage and monitor their Linux server systems remotely. It provides a nice Dashboard to administer your Linux servers from a web browser. With Cockpit, you can check the system performance, the load, start/stop services, disk space, CPU & memory usage, running process, and more. One notable feature of Cockpit is that you can access the terminal from the dashboard and install various packages over the remote server.

Perfect Server Automated ISPConfig 3 Installation on Debian 10 and Ubuntu 20.04 This tutorial will take you through installing your own ISPConfig 3 single server setup using the ISPConfig auto-installer. This installer follows the old Perfect Server guides but is more modular and easy to follow. If you want to set up a multiserver setup with dedicated servers for each service instead, see the Perfect Multiserver guide. This guide works for both Debian 10 and Ubuntu 20.04. We will use the hostname server1.example.com. Replace it where necessary.

Auto Logout Inactive Users After A Period Of Time In Linux - OSTechNix This brief tutorial explains three different ways to auto logout inactive users after a particular period of time in Linux and Unix-like systems. Picture this scenario. You are managing a shared server that is regularly being accessed by many users from all systems in the network. There are chances that some user may forget to logout his session and left the session open. Leaving an user session open is dangerous and some users may misuse it intentionally.

13 Top Command In Linux (Monitor Linux Server Processes) | LinuxTeck In this article, we will learn how to monitor running processes on Linux. The Linux OS offers several commands that can be used to monitor a running process, but for checking dynamic real-time processes, we can use a command called 'TOP. This tool enables System Administrators to determine how fully real-time processes are utilized by their current system. With every Linux distribution, the 'top' utility comes pre-installed. We can utilize the interactive command to see the summary of the current system stats, and also customize the list of processes, threads, and many other features. This guide shows you how to use the top with various options to view all the current system activities. System administrators will be able to manage system resources as well as optimize their hardware utilization by analyzing uptime, CPU usage, memory utilization, swap space usage, load average, and all the other processes that are running on their system to ascertain how much real-time processing is being used.