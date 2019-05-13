Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Missing Standard Apps on elementary OS and Guide To Install Them

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Saturday 18th of September 2021 04:11:02 PM Filed under
OS
GNU
Linux

elementary OS is a fast replacement to Windows or macOS. It comes with basic apps you need without ones you don't. Because of that, several standard apps like LibreOffice not included by default. This article presents you the apps and guide to install them to help you every time you have new elementary OS. We hope this would be useful to you!

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Games: Proton, Neptune 15 v2, and VR

  • What is Proton? | TechRadar

    You may have seen lots of mentions of Proton with the upcoming launch of the Steam Deck handheld game console, but what is it, and how does it work? Proton is a piece of software created by Valve and CodeWeavers that acts as a compatibility layer that allows games designed for the Windows 10 and Windows 11 operating systems to run in Linux with a minimal impact on performance. Proton is based on the existing WINE tool, which allowed Windows applications to run in Linux, with Valve and CodeWeavers taking the tech and using it to specifically run games. This is incredibly useful, as the vast majority of games are coded for Windows, due to the sheer popularity of Microsoft’s operating system. Linux, a free and open-source operating system, is relatively niche, which meant that many game developers couldn’t – or wouldn’t – spend resources on making a port of their games to run natively on Linux.

  • Neptune 15 v2 from Juno is a Linux Gaming Laptop with 240 Hz Display

    The Neptune 15″ V2 from Juno Computers is powered by Intel’s 10th-gen Comet Lake chipsets, and can be configured with up to 64GB of RAM. Nowadays, it is a little difficult to choose a perfect Linux gaming laptop, but it is not impossible to get it. As well as, these laptops are prepaid with full advantages like an additional graphic card with a brilliant CPU. In fact, some of the best Linux gaming laptops offer up the same durability and premium design as their Windows counterparts. They’ll also cost less since there’s no Windows license included with the laptop.

  • Humble has a nice looking VR bundle if you need some more games | GamingOnLinux

    Do you have a VR kit that's begging to be played? Check out the Fall VR Emporium Bundle over on Humble Bundle. Sadly, there's not many native / supported Linux VR games and so you're going to need Steam Play Proton to enjoy this set of games.

Plasma 5.23 Anniversary Edition Beta available for testing

Are you using Kubuntu 21.04 Hirsute Hippo, our current Stable release? Or are you already running our development builds of the upcoming 21.10 Impish Indri? We currently have Plasma 5.22.90 (Plasma 5.23 Anniversary Edition Beta) available in our Beta PPA for Kubuntu 21.04, and 21.10 development series. However this is a beta release, and we should re-iterate the disclaimer from the upstream release announcement... Read more Also: Using KNotifications in QML

Top 20 Open-source solutions for Photographers

In today world, editing photos is a critical component in the overall photography process, and it was taken a new level of importance. As demand continues to rise and the market is filled with plenty of capable options, we will suggest top 20 apps to enhance your photography workflow. We take many free high-quality photo editors without having to pay for an expensive program to edit your image like a pro. Read more

LibreOffice 8.0 New tabbed interface layout available

Muttakin Rizal ( Rizal Muttaqin ), one of the designers LibreOffice office suite, has published in his blog, the user interface possible development plan LibreOffice 8.0. The most notable innovation is the built-in support for tabs, through which you can quickly switch between different documents, similar to how switching between sites is carried out in modern browsers. If necessary, each tab can be unpinned in the form of a separate window, or vice versa, convert the window into a tab. It is also possible to collapse all tabs into a drop-down list accessible by pressing the “^” button. The header also shows a LibreOffice button to launch the initial interface, which was previously shown when starting or closing all documents, to open a file, visually evaluate recently opened documents, or create a new document based on a template. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6